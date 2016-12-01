NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s message for Dec. 1 World AIDS Day: Hands Up for HIV Prevention

Dec. 1 also marks start of Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week in Canada

A posted from Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada promotes the theme of the 2016 Aboriginal Aids Awareness Week, Dec. 1 to Dec. 6—Hands Up for HIV Prevention. A posted from Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada promotes the theme of the 2016 Aboriginal Aids Awareness Week, Dec. 1 to Dec. 6—Hands Up for HIV Prevention.

During Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week, Nunavummiut should get tested for sexually transmitted infections “to protect ourselves, our partners and our communities.”

That’s the message from Nunavut’s health department for Dec. 1, World AIDS Day, which also marks the start of Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week, Dec. 1 to Dec. 6.

In a recent release, the health department urged Nunavummiut to embrace this year’s theme for Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week, Hands Up for HIV Prevention, “to help reduce the stigma around HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections by talking about prevention, and getting tested to protect ourselves, our partners and our communities.”

Dec. 5 marks “HIV Testing and Awareness Day,” with events planned for urban Inuit in Montreal at the National Friendship Centre of Montreal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a country foods lunch and information session in Ottawa, organized with Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, at St. Margaret’s Church in Vanier from noon to 2 p.m.

AIDS stands for acquired immune deficiency syndrome—an advanced form of the illness caused by HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus that weakens the immune system and can be spread by unprotected sex with an infected person or by sharing hypodermic needles.

Current rates of HIV/AIDS are “very low” in Nunavut, the territory’s health department said in its Nov. 28 release, even though Aboriginal people, including Inuit, are four times more likely to contract HIV infections than non-Aboriginal Canadians.

In Nunavut, no HIV infections were diagnosed between 2006 and 2014, although the Public Health Agency of Canada reports 22 Inuit HIV cases between 1998 and 2012.

But Nunavut remains in the throes of an ongoing territory-wide outbreak of syphilis this year—a risk factor for acquiring HIV.

And in Nunavut, other STIs, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, are also “very common, and can have serious impacts on health,” the health department said.

“If left untreated, some sexually transmitted infections can make people unable to have children. Others can cause brain damage, heart damage and even death,” was the warning.

If you are sexually active, you should get tested for STIs:

• if you have symptoms (like painless sores or discharge from the penis or vagina);

• before having sex with a new partner; and,

• every three to six months if you or your partner is having sex with someone else—even if you use condoms (and condoms for women and men as well as lubricant are free at your local health centre, and at a variety of other locations in communities, Nunavut’s health department said).

Among Inuit, just over half of HIV cases between 1998 and 2012 were linked to heterosexual sexual contact (54.6 per cent), followed by injection drug use exposure (22.7 per cent) and male-to-male sexual contact (13.6 per cent).

Just over one-quarter (27.3 per cent) of all reported Inuit HIV cases were among women, and youth (aged 15 to 29 years old) represented almost one-quarter of all reported cases (22.7 per cent), according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

For more information about Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week go here, and for a Pauktuutit Vanier event here or on Pauktuutit’s Facebook page.

The Department of Health also recently released new online resources to help Nunavummiut talk with their partners, health care providers, and children about sexuality, safer sex, sexual consent, and sexually transmitted infection prevention and testing.

You can see the updated sexual health website, called “I respect myself,” here and look for the resources section.