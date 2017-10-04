NEWS: Iqaluit

Halifax folk-pop singer to play Iqaluit

Alianait hosts Jenn Grant Oct. 7 at Inuksuk high school

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Halifax singer-songwriter Jenn Grant plays Inuksuk high school Oct. 7. (PHOTO BY MAT DUNLAP) Halifax singer-songwriter Jenn Grant plays Inuksuk high school Oct. 7. (PHOTO BY MAT DUNLAP)

October 04, 2017 - 3:30 pm

Folk-pop singer-songwriter Jenn Grant is making her way to Iqaluit for her first show in Nunavut next weekend.

Alianait is hosting the Halifax-based performer Oct. 7 at Inuksuk high school.

Juno-nominated Grant toured the globe following the success of her 2014 album Compostela, and just released her sixth album, Paradise, last March.

Iqaluit performer Mary Itorcheak will open the Oct. 7 show, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at Arctic Ventures Marketplace or online at http://www.alianait.ca. Tickets run $26 in advance or $30 at the door; $15 for youth aged 13-18 and the show is free for elders and children under 12 years old who are accompanied by an adult.