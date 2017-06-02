Nunavut’s health minister promises “dramatic improvement”
MLAs complain about life-threatening health care
If you’re unhappy about the health care services you’re getting in Nunavut, call your MLA.
“When we go to a health centre and we are feeling ill and we know there is something wrong, be persistent.
“If you feel you are not getting your situation addressed appropriately contact the patient relations office. If you’re still not feeling satisfied, contact one of us who represents the population of the territory in our communities,” was the advice from Health Minister George Hickes, who spent most of the Nunavut Legislature’s June 1 question period fending off questions from MLAs who heaped criticism on what Hickes called Nunavut’s “continual challenges in dealing with health care.”
Among other things, these challenges include 39 people who have been diagnosed since the beginning of 2017 with tuberculosis, Hickes revealed, as well as the death of Ileen Kooneeliusie, 15, of Qikiqtarjuaq, who died of TB Jan. 14 at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.
Hickes said her death was a “a terrible situation.”
But, while Hickes encouraged sick and disgruntled Nunavummiut to call their MLAs when unsatisfied with their health care, he also said the recommendations from the Coroner’s Office of Ontario, with the Coroner’s Office of Nunavut, into the circumstances around Kooneeliusie’s death won’t necessarily be made public.
“My first priority is to the family. That will be my first point of contact when these results are finalized and with the discussions there, we will dictate how to proceed further,” Hickes said.
So, the call for more information that Uqqummiut MLA Pauloosie Keyootak sought from Hickes about a cancelled medevac for Kooneeliusie before she died may go unanswered.
Other MLAs asked Hickes to explain the department’s policy for escorts and medical travel—and constraints sometimes imposed on breastfeeding mothers—and they complained about sickness and injuries which weren’t promptly attended to.
From Aivilik MLA Steve Mapsalak came questions for Hickes about the lack of permanent nurses in his community of Naujaat where the MLA said some people have to wait for up to two days to see a nurse.
And then, because there are so many temporary nurses rotating in and out, some don’t know much about the community of about 1,000 at all.
“In some cases, questions have been raised regarding whether the temporary nurses have the appropriate training to meet the health needs in the community,” Mapsalak said in a member’s statement.
For Mapsalak, Hickes promised three new permanent nurses were on the way to Naujaat.
He also pledged that the health department, which recently went through a largely negative performance review from the Auditor General of Canada, would see “dramatic improvement in the future.”
In the damning Nunavut health audit, the auditor challenged the Government of Nunavut to achieve results.
Naaah. Thanks but no thanks. I think I’ll stick to Iqaluit Rant N Rave to complain about my problems in my angry echo chamber rather than reach out to my MLA to solve problems like a rational person.
People who say politicians never do anything might be surprised with what an MLA could do for them if they just took the time to speak to them directly. And I say *might*, some MLAs are useless. But I think George is actually a decent guy who would follow up on an issue if you told him about it. But like all of us he finds out about most issues through the news.
I think that the anger of MLA Mapsalak about the lack of permanent nursing staff in Naujaat is completely justified, however he must be aware that Nunavut is lacking qualified Nurse’s who want to accept permanent positions in the North. We see this issue with Teaching positions as well, many trained professionals are coming from down south to fill these empty positions, but none of the plan on moving permanently to Nunavut.
Obviously this is a serious issue and we are slowly trying to answer the call for permanent trained professionals with the NAC NTEP and Nursing programs, however the MLA shouldn’t be getting angry at Hickes for something he cannot control! I’m 100% sure he is aware of the need and is doing everything in his power, but just like teaching, we can’t have the GN throw anyone into these vitally important positions in our Northern Communities!!!
call our MLA? he is only there for himself, sad but true…Rankin Inlet/Chesterfield MLA doesn’t do anything
If the GN could stop treating nurses like shit maybe they won’t quit so much.
Health Department is a Death machine.
What are they prepared to do about the ongoing need for mental health services that are so needed and not available
if you do not get helps you can ask another MLA . you have to write it out first or get someone to write it out .
What Nunavut needs are properly trained Inuit nurses and doctors to solve the revolving nurse and doctor issues.
Inuit with one or two degrees in all areas of life are required. That is who is going to stay in Nunavut and will care about the people in the short and long term.
And…do not get sick.
-No Smoking.
-Control your drinking.
-No unprotected sex.
That would take a huge weight off the system and allow room for improvement for other patients.
For almost a year I have been waiting for those incompetent people at the health department in Cambridge Bay to book a simple flight to Edmonton and for 3 times they have gotten it wrong. I am almost a year behind for a potential cancer confirmation. Every missed appointment is a 4-month wait.
3 times we were finished our appointments, told we were discharged. Went to the Airport only to find that there were no tickets for us. This is on 3 separate trips.
Wasted time, wasted money, wasted taxi fare.