Grays Bay road-port scheme threatens Bathurst caribou herd, WWF says
Conservation org fears GN biologists may not be allowed to speak openly about project impacts
The Grays Bay Road and Port Project likely threatens the health of the dwindling Bathurst caribou herd, whose core calving grounds lie along the project’s proposed road, the World Wildlife Fund-Canada said in a statement Aug. 28.
“This herd has been in steep decline in recent years and its rebound is not guaranteed. This project will only serve to hinder the herd’s recovery,” Paul Crowley, WWF-Canada’s vice-president of Arctic conservation, said Aug. 28 in a statement.
At the same time, the WWF fears the Government of Nunavut will not allow its expert biologists to speak openly about the project’s impacts during the Nunavut Impact Review Board’s upcoming assessment of the scheme.
“Finally, with its recent history of making decisions behind closed doors, I am very concerned that the Government of Nunavut, a proponent of this project, will not allow their own department of environment expert biologists to speak openly about the impacts the project will have on the land and in the ocean,” Crowley said.
In July 2016, the GN and the Kitikmeot Inuit Association signed a memorandum of understanding for the massive transportation proposal, which would create a deep water Arctic port at Grays Bay attached to a 230-kilometre all-season road that would hook up with a winter road to Yellowknife.
The GN and the Kitikmeot Inuit hope construction of the $500-million transportation system might persuade MMG Canada to revive work on its rich base metal deposits at Izok Lake and High Lake.
MMG Canada has said that on its own, it can’t afford to bear the cost of building its own road and port to carry ore to market from those properties.
Last week, the company’s president, Sahba Safavi, told Nunatsiaq News that if funding for the Grays Bay road and port were approved, they would revise their project proposal and re-initiate the MMG’s regulatory process at the Nunavut Impact Review Board for Izok Lake and High Lake.
The GN and the KIA applied to Industry Canada for funding last year, hoping that up to 75 per cent of the Grays Bay project’s $500-million cost, about $365 million, would be covered by public money, with the rest to be raised by tolls on road users and contributions from the GN.
But Ottawa has not yet agreed to cough up the cash.
The WWF, however, says this means Canadian taxpayers are being asked to pay for a project that potentially threatens wildlife.
“The Government of Nunavut and the Kitikmeot Inuit Association are trying to make the case for a substantial investment from Canadian taxpayers into a road through the core calving grounds of the Bathurst caribou herd,” said Paul Crowley, WWF-Canada’s vice president of Arctic conservation.
The population of the Bathurst caribou herd stood at around 450,000 animals in the mid-1980s, but as of 2015, that number had shrunk to around 16,000.
This means all Canadians need information about the Grays Bay project before any public money is spent on it, Crowley said.
“This is a massive project. Canadians, as well as citizens of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut need to fully understand the impacts, as well as the benefits, before public money is invested.”
The KIA’s wholly owned subsidiary, the Nunavut Resource Corp., would be directly involved in building the project. This past fall, the Nunavut Resource Corp. chair, Charlie Evalik, described Grays Bay as “the most beneficial infrastructure project in Nunavut.”
The WWF destroyed the sealing industry for Inuit when it campaigned against the harvest and livelihood of many that was exported to Europe.
They then had been virtually ignored by the North after this.
Now they come back helping with renewable energy projects and going to do studies in communities when in reality they are trying to build up political strength to throw their weight around in the Territory. Wake Up WWF is not here for the Benefit of the Inuit People.
There is already a regulatory process in place to weigh in if the caribou will be affected with NIRB review by talking to the community members and HTOs. WWF needs to get out of Nunavut, as they are not helping anyone just trying to gain political strength!
#1, I think you are confusing WWF with Greenpeace and PETA. WWF never campaigned against the seal hunt and is very supportive towards arctic conservation issues.
Hey #1 that is absolutely untrue, a total lie.
The WWF never, ever campaigned against seal hunting or the seal industry at any time.
I repeat, the WWF never campaigned against the sealing industry. Check the facts, check the history.
So who paid you to post that comment, #1? You getting bucks from the KIA or the Nunavut Resource Corporation to spread lies about the WWF?
@1: typical. Too many people in Nunavut mess up the facts like you just did. But I’m not sure if your comment was intentional or not.
Even if Greenpeace made that statement instead of WWF, it makes complete sense. Canadian tax payers might pay for this + this might hurt caribou = they should know this before funding it. But I’m sure Peter, Keith and Stanley would like for us to ignore that information. Good on WWF to share their concerns on this odd deal.
Something I’ve always wondered…why is it that when the Bathurst herd is mentioned, it’s always with the record high number of animals that’s used as a comparison instead of what the *average* size of the herd has been?
That’s like saying your annual income should be $450,000 just because that one time 30 years ago you won $350,000 in the lottery.
Hey Northern Guy (#3), speaking of spreading lies, you’re doing a pretty good job of it yourself with your disgusting insinuations about KIA and NRC.
WWF may not have been involved in crushing the sealing industry, but they and their fellow ENGO travelers are doing a fair job at attempting to destroying the ability of Inuit to develop the very lands that they negotiated the NLCA for. If WWF wants to turn all of Nunavut into a park so that retired teachers from Mississauga can have a happy paddle of the Coppermine, then WWF can also compensate Inuit for the billions of dollars of lost opportunity their campaigns have the real potential to cause.
Okay, so I went out and got more info about this Grays Bay project and all I can see is something that is just unbelievably stupid.
Our Government of Nunavut wants our federal government to pay like half a billion dollars of our money so a Chinese mining company can make a buck? WTF are they thinking?
I can see some big profits for the MMG company at the expense of the Canadian taxpayer and big profits for this Nunavut Resource Corporation of the KIA which I am sure is money that the Inuit will never see. Probably some nice bonuses though.
The other thing is this stupid road does not go to any community. How stupid is that?
#7
This project is very close to Kugluktuk and would give the community if it wanted to the chance to seek funding to connect to it or have a winter road to connect
. Also the Kitikmeot will be able to get its Sealift earlier if supplies are able to be taken to the deep sea port via winter and all weather road therefore easing the construction burden, and expenses shipping from Montreal for all the Western Communities. We cannot rely on NTCL as it is now owned my the GNWT. Yes the big push if for mining, but the benefits of a Deep Sea Port in the West is great for everyone here who is normally forgotten about by Rankin and Iqaluit.
So #8 why not spend all that money and build the road to Kugluktuk instead?
Instead this road is being built for a big mining company so they can make more profit and I’m sure our Premier will get some sort of seat on that company once he retires.
On checking facts, let us go to the basic WWF presumption here - the road will lead to the demise of the caribou. It is taken as common knowledge, but is it?
The Porcupine caribou herd is arguably the healthiest and certainly most numerous migratory caribou herd in Canada today.
The Dempster Highway, completed in the 1970’s - 40 years ago - cuts through 1/3 of the herd range. Thousands of vehicles travel the Dempster every year. Often, tens of thousands of caribou cross it in a year.
It was built with public money - including members of the Canadian military - mostly to assist in the Beaufort Sea oil and gas play.
Same scenario as Grays Bay. The sky did not fall. Why now?
WWF please compare Porcupine and Bathurst and explain why the public ought to worry now besides some made up theory about muzzling scientists.
How do you refute 4 decades of western arctic real life experience?
www.pcmb.ca See for yourself and educate yourself.
#9. Why would anyone, including the Canadian taxpayer, spend half a billion bucks to build a road to Kugluktuk?
Where is the payback in terms of jobs, taxes, royalties? The answer is very little.
The mining companies will pay a toll. Will guys in Kugluktuk pay a million bucks a shot to go shopping down at the YK Walmart?
Unfortunately, our communities were build according to a dead economy. The Fur Trade. Where our communities are located now is not where we can create new wealth.
For there to be a road of such a huge cost, there has to be an economic reason for doing so. In this case, opening the area for mine development.
Hey #9, that would highly unlikely given the company is headquartered in Australia, but don’t let facts get in the way of your ignorant speculation and efforts to denigrate a decent man. Ours is a free country after all.
The purpose of this road (and port, which everyone seems to forget about) is to build an economy that isn’t based solely on Federal transfer payment. The funding being sought is to create a trade corridor that generates wealth for Nunavut AND Canada. Building such infrastructure should be the responsibility of governments, not individual companies, so that all may use it, including but not limited to foreign companies WHO ARE INTERESTED IN INVESTING UP HERE. A road to Kugluktuk would be great, but let’s have an economy first
#10-12 are you seriously thinking this mining company will pay back for this road to be made for them? For what the GN is spending and the tax payers it is obvious that what we get back will be very minimal and no way will we get back what will be spent on building this road and port.
What is the life of this mine? 10-20 years?
Also when other mining companies can build their own roads and ports why can’t this huge mining company do that for themselves?
Yes to build an economy, but who’s economy are we building up? The mining company and a select few and the rest of the people and the region will not see any of that.
At least with the Dempster highway it goes to a community and not middle of nowhere except to convenience a big mining company.
So before you to everyone to educate themselves I say look in the mirror first. We are not dumb to see through all the smoke and mirrors.