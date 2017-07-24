Grand opening of new Iqaluit air terminal delayed one month
GN expects operations to start in August
The official opening ceremony of Iqaluit’s new 9,000-square-foot airport terminal will take place a month later than previously announced, with final preparations at the new facility expected to continue into August.
Nunavut’s Department of Community and Government Services confirmed July 21 that the grand opening for the Iqaluit International Airport is currently set for Sept. 13.
The grand opening had originally been set for Aug. 18.
“We are still anticipating commencement of operations out of the new building in August, and plan to issue public service announcements confirming the exact date in early August,” the CGS department’s policy and planning manager, Rosemary Boyd, told Nunatsiaq News, July 21.
“In a project of this complexity, there are still many details to be completed before the new air terminal building opens,” she said.
That includes the setup of security and common use systems, paint touch-ups, cleaning, and the relocation of staff and equipment from the old airport terminal.
The old terminal, built in 1986 and known to some as “the yellow submarine,” will continue to house the airport’s air traffic control centre and navigation equipment.
The unoccupied areas of the old building will be renovated later for an “airport related function” that has yet to be decided, Boyd said.
Workers also removed out-of-service fuel tanks for vehicles located near the old terminal, as part of remediation efforts, CGS said.
But fuel trucks will still transport jet fuel from a storage area near the old site to planes arriving at the new terminal, due to “technical issues” that led to construction delays for a new refueling station.
CGS said the technical issues stem from a “flow rate” at the station that did not meet GN requirements.
Contractors have until Dec. 31, or the end of the project’s construction window, to correct the technical errors without being found in breach of contract, Boyd said.
The added work will be completed at the contractor’s cost and will not add to the facility’s $300-million construction cost.
“Until the issue with the new refueling station is corrected and fully tested, these fuel bowsers [trucks] will be filled from an existing jet fuel delivery cabinet adjacent to Apron III [the old terminal],” Boyd said.
“There will be no impact to aircraft once they are operating from the new air terminal building.”
To build the project, which includes new runway paving and lighting, plus a new combined services building for airport vehicles, the GN opted for a public-private-partnership.
Taking long-term financing costs into account, which include interest payments of 5.09 per cent a year on a $141.98-million bond sale floated by the consortium that built it, the project will cost the GN an estimated $418.9 million over 30 years, GN documents state.
A private entity called Nunavut Airport Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Winnipeg Airports Authority Inc., has been operating the facility since July 21, 2014.
The agenda and attendees for the grand opening ceremony has yet to be finalized, CGS said.
The old opening ceremony date of Aug. 18 was meant to coincide with a pan-Arctic aviation show scheduled to arrive in Iqaluit around that date.
But recently publicized funding woes have grounded that tour. Organizers said they never received federal Canada 150 funding they were expecting to get.
(13) Comments:
Of course its delayed everything seems to be delayed in this town.
at least you have a new airport, new pool, new roads and a new deep water port. while in this Nunavut town its hard to get decent fruit and vegetables. no one drinks this tap water, its gross. you guys have so much we don’t. spoiled.
#2 Which Nunavut town are you from?
This story is not completely accurate. The terminal building will open on time - flights will depart in and out of here on August 9th. It is the GN party that has been delayed. Just the party. Not the actual hard work to open the new building.
This is supposed to be an international airport, but there are no passenger boarding bridges. $300 million and you will still have to walk outside to get on the plane. Will it take some child being run over by a piece of airport equipment or some person in a wheel chair being dropped as they are carried up the stairs before the airport gets these? The Iqaluit Airport doesn’t even have a ramp like Rankin Inlet has.
Why not live in Northern Alberta?. Where some little towns in that Province, you would have something to complaint about water. Where at times would turn greenish when you put milk in the coffee.
@#5 Oh, so you’ve convinced the airlines to stop using 737 combis? Incredible! What are they replacing them with?
Because that’s the only way what you’re suggesting would make sense. Combis can’t use boarding bridges. If they put those bridges in they would sit unused most of the time (and no doubt you would be the first to criticize the scandalous waste of money).
But all is not lost, I heard ramps are coming.
I’m still laughing at the comment from #7. HIs response to #5 is one of the best put-downs of an ignorant blowhard I’ve yet to read on this site.
There are way too many loudmouths around Nunavut like commenter #5 who know everything there is to know about everything… except the facts.
As a GN employee I can tell you that this is a big problem inside the government also.
@7 ...but, but but I’m complaining! hahaha, good one dear person.
I am not entirely sure, but aren’t road fixtures done by the city and not the government?
#8, As another GN employee I can also tell you there are employees such as yourself who seem to know-it-all, but are so enamored by their own thoughts they can’t open their minds to other opinions, because we all know know-it-alls are full of it.
#7 and #8, don’t you think these 737 combi’s will be replaced within the next 30 years? No? ok then. SMH.
@ #2 Iqaluit can get a new pool and fix roads better because it is a capital city, and iqaluit uses municipal taxes and grants for those things. Smaller communities rely almost entirely off funding from CGS. Have a vote in your community to raise property and service taxes and maybe you can get better roads and pools quicker than waiting for your turn to get money from CGS. Then CGS can spend more on your water issues as well. Also iqaluit gets an new port and airport because iqaluit is a transportation hub, does your small community see enough ships for a deep water port, does it see the number of aircraft and large aircraft iqaluit does? With the coming of this new airports and port your community should see fresher foods.
#6 not just Northern Oilberta, many small towns suffer from that. A friend is administer for a SK town that has been on boil water for over a year. I have to have a sediment filter, water softener and reverse osmosis just to get a decent cup of coffee that doesn’t resemble the Valdese oil spill.
#7 The 737 has been around for a while, since 1967, but current models bear little internal resemblance to the originals. The design concept has been very successful and structural improvements, more efficient engines will probably keep the design airborne for quite a while. Even the Twin Otter is back in production.
#7 I just flew home to Iqaluit from Ottawa just a few of weeks ago on Canadian North. We did not have to go outside to board. We used a boarding bridge. It was not the first time I have boarded a flight to Iqaluit using boarding bridge. It doesn’t happen all of the time, but it does happen on those planes.