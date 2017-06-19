GN workers fear reprisal over complaints to managers: Nunavut’s ethics officer
"While these complaints may or may not be well founded, they do deserve to be given serious consideration"
Nunavut needs a way for its ethics officer to investigate allegations of reprisal within the public service and, if proven, to recommend appropriate actions, says Jeffrey Schnoor, Nunavut’s ethics officer.
Nunavut government employees have told him that they fear reprisals if they make complaints within the ranks of the Nunavut public service.
Before going to the ethics officer with a complaint of possible wrongdoing, Government of Nunavut staffers must report a complaint to their senior manager, deputy minister or deputy head, the deputy finance minister or any other deputy minister in the GN.
If, after 30 days of reporting, they don’t think that the authorities in the public service have taken reasonable steps to investigate and/or correct it, they may then make a disclosure to the ethics officer.
But some may be reluctant to take that first step of reporting internally: Some public servants say they fear reprisals for making any complaint—regardless of whether the complaint constitutes a serious breach of the Code of Values and Ethics or otherwise meets the definition of wrongdoing.
This is why Nunavut should allow its workers to get help from the ethics officer if they have made a complaint to senior management and feel they have been punished somehow as a result.
All this is contained in Schnoor’s 2016-2017 annual report which was tabled in the Nunavut Legislative Assembly on June 8.
“This would allow the Ethics Officer to investigate those allegations of reprisal and, if proven, recommend appropriate action.”
Schnoor’s role is to receive and investigate allegations of wrongdoing in the Nunavut public service. Where wrongdoing is found, he makes recommendations to address that wrongdoing.
But “it may be beneficial to consider measures to increase the willingness of employees with concerns that do not relate to wrongdoing to come forward,” he said in his report.
His office is supposed to provide a safe avenue for employees in Nunavut’s public service to disclose wrongdoing that comes to their attention and provide assurance to them—and to all Nunavummiut—that those disclosures will be investigated and addressed “promptly, fairly and effectively.”
That fear of reprisal could explain why the ethics officer was approached fewer times over the past year, Schnoor suggests in his annual report.
“There has been a substantial decrease this year in both the number of requests for advice that I received and the number of disclosures made of wrongdoing. It is difficult to know with certainty whether this represents a positive or a negative trend, ” said Schnoor.
Schnoor—a former deputy minister of justice and deputy attorney-general for Manitoba—became Nunavut’s ethics officer in 2015 following an amendment to the Nunavut Public Service Act which defines wrongdoing and the actions that civil servants may take to report it.
Over the past year, Schnoor reported that he received complaints of inappropriate or unprofessional conduct in the workplace that did not rise to the level of wrongdoing.
He said in his report that in some cases, the allegations, if proven, would amount to conduct that should be addressed by management but that did not constitute a serious breach of the Code of Values and Ethics or otherwise meet the definition of wrongdoing.
“For example, an employee might complain that his or her supervisor lacks competence and is doing a poor job,” Schnoor noticed.
“While these complaints may or may not be well founded, they do deserve to be given serious consideration. However, the employees who have expressed these concerns to me often also express an unwillingness to bring them to management because they fear reprisals.”
It is against the law to penalize a person for making a disclosure of wrongdoing and it can lead fine of up to $10,000.
During 2016-17, Schnoor received notification of two internal disclosures that did not proceed to a disclosure to the ethics officer; this compares with three in 2015-16, his latest annual report notes.
And, during 2016-17, he received three disclosures of wrongdoing; in addition, two disclosures were carried forward from the previous year.
“This is a significant decline from the 11 disclosures received last year,” Schnoor said in the annual report.
The large number—11—received in the previous year could have been because it was the first year an ethics officer was available. Or it could be due to reduced awareness of his office, Schnoor suggested.
But that decline could also be because before going to the ethics officer, a GN employee must first make an internal complaint.
You can reach Schnoor at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by telephone at 1-844-384-4272 or fax at 1-800-507-0962.
(12) Comments:
Many would be shocked to see the kind of toxic behaviour that goes on behind closed doors inside the Government of Nunavut and its Crown Corporations. It’s truly horrifying and just plain evil to see what they do to people in those places. Toxic, unhealthy and terrible government to work for.
Where I work is a wonderful place to have a long term career! I love serving the people of Nunavut and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else!
There will be a major shake up in Nunavut after the next election and in some cases before the election. Pat is a great spokeswoman for the badly treated worker. Expect a lot more than 11 cases by the beginning of Fall.
I totally agree with both #1 and #2. I had a manager who was extremely toxic and was leaking evil for over 2 years, but at the same time, my workplace is a wonderful place to have since I ve been here for well over a decade. I love my job too!
between your 45 minute coffee breaks and hour and a half lunch breaks and 10 cigarette breaks a day I’m amazed the GN gets anything done.
sure there are a few dedicated Staff who are not jaded enough to flip out on your the minute you actually ask them to do their job and help out the good people of Nunavut as they are *shock of all shocks* public servants. but they are getting harder and harder to find.
if we completed a random survey of who shows up for work Wednesday after Elks Dart Night on Tuesday nights, or how many ‘sick’ people call in on Monday morning after payday freight arrives on Sunday, I’m sure the numbers would be pretty frightening.
we need a proper reporting system for the Public to discuss their concerns as well.
PS, ever notice how many Government of Nunavut “Staff Vehicles” are parked at the Elks Parking Lot on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday nights?
These “toxic” managers are just decent people who are burnt out from carrying all the entitled slackers.
Their basic civility has gone out the window with the last of their energy reserves. They probably do have a hard time being nice to the slackers, but can you blame them?
When the subconsciously guilt-ridden slacker encounters the grouchy manager a paranoid narrative is born (workplace bullying, toxic workplace, etc. etc.).
That is what’s going on here.
I’ve worked for the GN for 6 years. Most of my supervisors have been wonderful people, with a few exceptions, though those ones didn’t last very long. To no small measure your work place is also what you make it too. So ask yourself.
How would you like it to be?
How can you make it better?
Thanks for reading, I’m glad you are here today.
if you think you are so right about what you stated, you are totally wrong. I am not a slacker and my previous manager didn’t have a hard time being nice because all she was, was a total control freak who had to control everybody and everything right down to a whole penny, and when I mean a penny, I am not exaggerating, I really mean it. there was a penny difference, she goes “a penny is like a million bucks” I am not a slacker, but she sure was a grouchy manager which sure made my workplace a toxic place to stay 7.5 hrs a day 5 days a week! phew, im sure glad shes out of the picture now! and oh, by the way, Pat surely is the best spokesperson who those of us who have been mistreated by the employer(s) thanks Pat!
My experience with the GN has had its ups and downs, but over all has been great. There are slackers and people that take 15 breaks a day, but not in our group, maybe I am one of lucky ones. There are some things that I question; one of is why does the GN ethic’s officer have a Gmail account?
A desk audit might be required on this position since there are suchfew files and due to the fact that most do not, or cannot, consider contacting the ethics officer.
There is an extreme need for employees to feel safe in seeking guidance from whomever they feel from this position or others in power within the Gov of NU.
So many bad attitude places. Workers just scared. Upper management in places like Department of Education just get rid of Inuit employees and make everybody feel bad. Get rid of the leaders. Thanks Kathy and John for giving us a good summer.