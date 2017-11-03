NEWS: Nunavut

GN warns of suspected case of rabies near Rankin Inlet

Foxes seen between the community and nearby Meliadine mine

Nunavut health officials are warning residents of Rankin Inlet and workers at the nearby Meliadine mine to be aware of foxes, while they investigate a suspected case of rabies in the region. (FILE PHOTO)

November 03, 2017 - 9:15 am

Nunavut health officials are investigating a suspected case of rabies near Rankin Inlet.

The Government of Nunavut is warning residents of the Kivalliq community and mine workers at the nearby Meliadine mine site to be aware and on the lookout for foxes in the area.

The suspected case is related to a fox caught in the area, which has been sent for testing, the GN said in a Nov. 2 news release.

Foxes are known to be carriers of the disease which can easily be transmitted to dogs and people through bites or scratches.

Residents or mine workers who might have encountered a fox should go to the local health centre to report the incident.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, causing a disease in the brain which can be fatal.

Early symptoms of the virus include fever, headache and general weakness. If rabies progresses untreated, it can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, partial paralysis, hallucinations, an increase in saliva and difficulty swallowing.

To avoid illness, it’s crucial to be treated for the virus as soon as possible.

The GN is urging residents and mine workers to report any fox sightings in and around the community or Meliadine mine site, which is located about 24 kilometres north of Rankin Inlet.

Residents can report those sightings to the local conservation officer in Rankin Inlet at 867-645-8084 or the regional health officer at 867-645-8071.

Dog owners in Rankin Inlet can call Page Burt to have their dog vaccinated at 867-645-2650.