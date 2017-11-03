GN warns of suspected case of rabies near Rankin Inlet
Foxes seen between the community and nearby Meliadine mine
Nunavut health officials are investigating a suspected case of rabies near Rankin Inlet.
The Government of Nunavut is warning residents of the Kivalliq community and mine workers at the nearby Meliadine mine site to be aware and on the lookout for foxes in the area.
The suspected case is related to a fox caught in the area, which has been sent for testing, the GN said in a Nov. 2 news release.
Foxes are known to be carriers of the disease which can easily be transmitted to dogs and people through bites or scratches.
Residents or mine workers who might have encountered a fox should go to the local health centre to report the incident.
The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, causing a disease in the brain which can be fatal.
Early symptoms of the virus include fever, headache and general weakness. If rabies progresses untreated, it can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, partial paralysis, hallucinations, an increase in saliva and difficulty swallowing.
To avoid illness, it’s crucial to be treated for the virus as soon as possible.
The GN is urging residents and mine workers to report any fox sightings in and around the community or Meliadine mine site, which is located about 24 kilometres north of Rankin Inlet.
Residents can report those sightings to the local conservation officer in Rankin Inlet at 867-645-8084 or the regional health officer at 867-645-8071.
Dog owners in Rankin Inlet can call Page Burt to have their dog vaccinated at 867-645-2650.
(1) Comments:
i have been blessed in life to have had so many great companien dogs . notably my current dog toby and my dog from 1988 to 2003 ronald . i dont care for all the excriment they leave out in the yard but mother nature takes care of that .
one day years ago i was driving to northmert to buy some baloney for supper when i saw a poor scared dog under my car . i took my shirt off and wrapped him up and braught him home in the car . he was a little agitated and scratched me but he was very adoreble . i cleaned him up in my shed then braught him in the house to surprise my wife . she was horrified and yelled get that fox out of our house harold ! ! i was quite disterbed by the ordeal and my wife now waits at the window every time i am out of the house to make sure i do not bring back a fox or god knows what other type of beast .