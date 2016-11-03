NEWS: Nunavut

GN urges more awareness of family violence this November

"Violence does not belong in our families"

November 03, 2016 - 1:10 pm

During November, Family Violence Prevention Month, the Department of Family Services and the Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council want to invite everyone in Nunavut “to join us as we raise awareness on family violence.”

Nunavut experiences rates of family violence that are 12 times higher than the national average, the Government of Nunavut said Nov. 1.

“Together, we can continue to model healthy relationships in our homes and communities, and send a united message that violence does not belong in our families, our communities and our territory,” the GN said in a statement.

The GN urged all Nunavummiut to learn who to contact when you or someone you know is experiencing abuse. Those contacts include community members, the local family services office or RCMP detachment.

You can visit this GN website for more information on victim support services, emergency contacts and other resources.