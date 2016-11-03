GN urges more awareness of family violence this November
"Violence does not belong in our families"
During November, Family Violence Prevention Month, the Department of Family Services and the Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council want to invite everyone in Nunavut “to join us as we raise awareness on family violence.”
Nunavut experiences rates of family violence that are 12 times higher than the national average, the Government of Nunavut said Nov. 1.
“Together, we can continue to model healthy relationships in our homes and communities, and send a united message that violence does not belong in our families, our communities and our territory,” the GN said in a statement.
The GN urged all Nunavummiut to learn who to contact when you or someone you know is experiencing abuse. Those contacts include community members, the local family services office or RCMP detachment.
You can visit this GN website for more information on victim support services, emergency contacts and other resources.
(2) Comments:
Whatever happened to the idea of a Family Violence Prevention Strategy? Back in 2012 or so a work group of GN staff and representatives of Inuit orgs developed one. Health Minister Keith Peterson wasn’t willing to support it, as implementing it would cost money. Instead his staff prepared another draft, one which wouldn’t do much but which also wouldn’t cost the GN any money. They tried to slip it past people, but QIA realized what Peterson was up to. See http://www.nunatsiaqonline.ca/stories/article/65674qias_dumps_on_gns_draft_violence_prevention_plan/ And now the strategy seems to have entirely disappeared. I tried to find it on the GN website but it seems to have been ‘disappeared’. Shame! The GN should take action on violence prevention, the same way it is taking action on suicide prevention.
Thanks #1. I had the same question.