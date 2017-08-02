GN ponders options for Nunavut addictions treatment
RFP seeks consultant to research the issue
The possibility of a residential addictions treatment centre for Nunavut is back on the table, with the release of a new government request for proposals that seeks someone to research options for offering such a service.
According to an RFP issued July 7, the Government of Nunavut wants to contract a consultant to develop options for addictions and trauma treatment for Nunavummiut.
One of the options in the study is to explore the feasibility of a residential addictions and trauma treatment centre within the territory—something that hasn’t existed within Nunavut since 1998.
The last Nunavut-based addictions treatment facility, the Inusiqsiuqvik Treatment Centre in Apex, closed its doors in 1998 after operating for seven years.
Since then, residential treatment has been available only at centres located outside the territory.
“It is key that the learnings from previous experiences delivering addictions treatment programming in Nunavut be considered,” the GN said in its tender.
Any options presenting in the study should be grounded in Inuit culture, support continued recovery and foster healing, the GN said.
Along with suffering the highest rates of suicide in the country, the Chief Coroner of Nunavut reports that 23 per cent of all premature deaths in the territory between 1999 and 2007 involved binge drinking.
And 58 per cent of Nunavummiut who died by suicide between 2005 and 2010 had problematic levels of cannabis use in the six months prior to death.
And 30 per cent of all homicides are associated with substance abuse, the GN said, while 95 per cent of inmates in Nunavut’s Baffin Correctional Centre reported having alcohol or drug-related dependence.
While no physical treatment centre exists in the territory, the GN currently runs a mobile addictions treatment program in Cambridge Bay, and the GN and other community-based organizations, like the Ilisaqsivik Society in Clyde River, also provide limited counseling services.
The proposed study on addictions takes on new significance ahead of the opening of the territory’s first local beer and wine store in Iqaluit, after residents voted overwhelming in favour of the pilot-project during a city-wide plebiscite in 2015.
The store has yet to open, but Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik resigned from his cabinet position over the matter in 2016 and has engaged in contentious debate with the minister in charge of the project, Keith Peterson, ever since.
“To ram a beer and wine store in light of all the problems we face with alcohol was something I could not support,” Okalik said when he resigned from cabinet in March 2016.
“We need to be ready to support those that do have addictions to alcohol.”
Baffin mayors, during a forum last year, passed a resolution requesting that an addictions centre be available ahead of the beer and wine store opening it’s doors.
The tender requesting the study will remain open until Aug. 10 and can be accessed on the GN’s procurement page here.
The Department of Finance, which is responsible for the management of Iqaluit’s beer and wine store, told Nunatsiaq News July 31 that an opening date for the store has yet to be decided.
(20) Comments:
What about using the Stanton Hospital in Yellowknife? The new hospital is almost built and there is a huge building that will be available with many rooms. I know it is not in Nunavut but it is still north, perhaps a partnership with the NWT of some kind?
But I thought Taptuna and Peterson didn’t care about addicts?
This is going to put a dent in a certain MLA’s premiership bid.
There should also be treatment centre in places like Gjoa Haven where alcohol is prohibited. It is these communities that need treatment centers the most. Prohibition means there is a likelihood for more abuse of alcohol, because of binging etc, ignoring or pretending there is no issue is not helping anyone. The smaller communities are often ignored and that is so wrong.
Soooo easy to open a liquor store but no funding for an Addictions Centre?!?
I cant wait till certain MLA’s are ousted out of Cabinet this year!!!
Back in NWT days the government of the day use to run addiction treatment, it failed because people cried that was the southern way or white man rules. We need to design our own as a business. Quit crying to GN. NTI and regional Inuit Organizations does all this business partnerships why not provide the services. I am pretty sure Paul. O would okay the funds and plus. We also need to update liquor prohibition laws. That it in self we can call our self as a government state. as long as we have old fashion thinking we will never help anyone. Our southern neighbours even have wet shelters now, pretty sure that would not help the prohibitive communities. People have lots of problems drunk or sober. Addiction comes in all forms.
Many years ago, a great program was set up in Iqaluit and it worked out very well because people were welcomed to come in that are seeking help, with their addictions, either drugs or alcohol, but the funding was cut. One way to fund it was for drinking establishments to put in .05 cent for every drink people bought at the drinking establishments….pretty sure that can be practices again…..
All this work to get beer and wine stores opened in three large Nunavut communities, when the fallout from substance abuse and the trauma people suffer from isn’t addressed, and the inconsequential solution of running an ad campaign to encourage people not to over drink, instead of opening a treatment facility that will help people get to the root causes of their pain, shows how incompetent this government is!
Hey Double Double, define ‘Soooo easy’ because the government has taken nearly two years to change legislation and conduct consultations. They’ve suffered internal strife and had to find funding then they have to build the new site.
I understand that SOME people don’t want this but we live in a democracy. The cornerstone of democracy is that all people have a say and the majority rules. MORE people in Iqaluit voted for this that did not, very simple. And our duly elected democratic government is acting upon the wishes of the majority of its people. That’s how our system is supposed to work.
When we start forcing the will of a minority group upon the majority of a population, we are living in an oligarchy that caters to that minority group. No thanks.
Even though I don’t support the beer & wine store, I support the democratic process.
#8 They should have gone through all the Internal strife of opening up an Addictions Centre first. Period.
Very easy to see both Keith Paterson and Taptuna are Conservative Government. That Government will not favor Inuit and other Aboriginal people. That Government is only for the Government what make a lot of money and cares mostly for the whites. Next time, vote for the Government who will help our people like Paul Okalik. Who else?. The old Hudson’s Bay, now Northern Store is run by the Conservative supporters, that is why the food went so expensive and you know where you are now with that store.
#8 Arnold you are lost in the whole government of Nunavut vs privilege. the existence of Nunavut is for the people first, to improve their lives. the votes for booze is all about privilege and not for the health and welfare of the people who are in need of healing.
the treatment centre is on the table and an election is not too far in the future. we see that too. the needed treatment centre discussions will be followed by action to build.
comparing “suffered internal strife” and the people suffering proves that your democracy in this case has more to do with privilege than for better health.
#8 - that is a shallow view of the democratic process.
You’ll note that the people were never asked via plebiscite if they wanted a treatment center. It is both lazy and inaccurate to claim that the majority support a beer and wine store, while a minority want a treatment center. You have no basis upon which to make that claim.
If the plebiscite included a 3rd option asking of people wanted a beer and wine store only after a treatment center had been established, that would have been a more representative and articulate measure of democratic will. But it wasn’t.
Note how Iqaluit is about 1/2 Inuit and 1/2 Non-Inuit. The Inuit in Iqaluit have a sense of ownership and community as it it their homeland. Most Inuit in Iqaluit have close ties and relatives well beyond the boundaries of Iqaluit. The Inuit of Iqaluit have unfortunately seen from their own eyes and felt the destructive consequences of alcohol over many generations. If we’re to talk about democracy, what do you make then of the Elders who stood up at the public meeting to voice their concerns? Does their opinion not count? Are we only looking at the vote numbers? Does the resignation of a Minister out of principle mean nothing? This government has its priorities all wrong and doesn’t care about logically approaching important issues. The cart before the horse. Conveniently being able to open a cold one after work with the boys on the deck is very different from fearing for your life and the life of your children because of drunkenness in the home. Did you vote for that too?
It took nunavut a beer and wine store to start the process to get an addictions centre.
Health and Finance are different departments. Health should have been advocating for an addictions centre since 1999 and when Paul Okalik was premier.
#13, if it’s simply a matter of Inuit vs non-Inuit, how do you explain the results of the plebiscite in Cambridge Bay (83% in favour of a store, 78% of the population Inuit)?
Addiction treatment programs tend to fail because they are, for the most part, designed for alcoholics. There are many people in Nunavut who are addicted to a particular, irresponsible lifestyle (i.e. binge drinking) and who then blame the alcohol for their troubles. No program can help those people - they have to help themselves. You just can’t fix stupid.
There are relatively few true alcoholics in Nunavut, and those that do exist tend to fly under the radar of the criminal justice system because they fear, more than anything else, being deprived of their “drug”. Those people need help and should get it, though attention is often focused on the more obvious binge drinkers.
#14 It took the deaths of 49 people in 15 years and the death of a young boy in an alcohol induced snowmobile crash in 1975 before finally closing the previous beer and wine store in Iqaluit. Did you read the paragraphs in the article that say: “Along with suffering the highest rates of suicide in the country, the Chief Coroner of Nunavut reports that 23 per cent of all premature deaths in the territory between 1999 and 2007 involved binge drinking. And 58 per cent of Nunavummiut who died by suicide between 2005 and 2010 had problematic levels of cannabis use in the six months prior to death. And 30 per cent of all homicides are associated with substance abuse, the GN said, while 95 per cent of inmates in Nunavut’s Baffin Correctional Centre reported having alcohol or drug-related dependence.” And you’re praising, defending or at least claiming that this beer and wine store is the reason the government is finally moving on a potential addictions centre & we should be happy about that?
Well, it’s Health’s slacking they should be the ones advocating for a treatment center everyone wants one but nothing is being done. You can see all these statistics showing how Inuits lives are affected but well if no one is willing to do anything and they feel that oh why not open up a store because there is a lot of benefits to a store we already have a few bars in place why not a store so we can be like the rest of Canada. Anyways it seems that the main focus for the Government is for reconciliation and Inuktut advocacy so you have to pick and choose your priorities.
The fact that the “dry” communities in our region are among the wettest proves that government has little to no effect on the reality of alcohol in Nunavut.
So many of these dreadful and pointless alcohol tragedies could be avoided with a phone call by an ordinary citizen turning in the bootlegger.
If you want the status quo with the addition of an addictions center, people are barking up the wrong tree.
Everybody, take up a collection with the bootleggers to fund it, seeing how everyone is so cozy with these creeps.
Have a public meeting with the bootleggers. Convince them to sell beer and wine instead of mickeys of vodka for harm reduction’s sake.
If they do not fund it, or change their style of booze, feel free to condemn their political views, get racist on them, and above all blame them for the deaths and mayhem they have caused.
But please do not blame someone else, trying the same things out of public interest, for what they have done, and you have condoned.
#15 Cambridge Bay has a Wellness Center that offers addictions counseling among other wellness supports
http://www.cambridgebay.ca/services/wellness-centre
They also have a mobile addictions treatment program.
Just some minor differences between Iqaluit and Cambridge Bay.
What post #13 is saying is that Inuit have more to loose in all of this, yet we all make a X on the same ballot. A tragedy that is read in the news is different from a tragedy that is lived. Deaths, accidents, trauma, murder, suicide in Nunavut will be old news for those who move back to the south to retire at their cottage by the lake. For Inuit, the repercussions from alcohol and historical trauma have been felt for generations and will unfortunately continue due to these types of backwards government decisions.