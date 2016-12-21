NEWS: Nunavut

GN spreads word about recalls for salmonella

Duncan Hines brand apple caramel cake mix, Old Dutch brand Cheddar and Sour Cream potato chips subject to recalls

December 21, 2016 - 9:30 am

(Updated 3:25 p.m.)

Here are two products to avoid over the holidays: The Nunavut Health Department has warned about food recalls on Duncan Hines brand apple caramel cake mixes and Old Dutch brand Cheddar and Sour Cream potato chips.

That’s due to possible contamination with the salmonella bacteria.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the health department said.

So young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Even healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis, the Government of Nunavut warned in recent releases.

All recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

For more information, you can contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency at 1-800-442-2342 or visit its website.

And, if you purchase food outside Nunavut, you’ll want to check out the recalls in other jurisdictions.

You can also sign up to receive information about food recalls here.