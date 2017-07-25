GN ponders new ways of doing Nunavut medical, duty travel
Nunavut government seeks consultant for advice on territorial airline market
When the Government of Nunavut concludes its next medical and duty travel contracts with airlines in 2019, it could be done under radically different terms, according to a new GN request for proposals that seeks a specialist to help them look at the aviation market in the territory.
Issued July 21, the RFP seeks an aviation industry specialist to help develop a procurement strategy before the GN’s new medical and duty travel contracts are put into place prior to a Sept. 1, 2019 deadline.
Those contracts are a coveted gem for airlines operating in Nunavut, with revenues estimated in 2010 at 36 per cent of the Nunavut airline marketplace, according to a study commissioned a year before the last round of contracts were signed.
But the airlines’ recent codeshare schemes and other cost-saving measures have angered passengers and led to growing animosity between Nunavut politicians and the major airlines.
This has left the territorial government open to exploring new options aimed at ensuring the GN gets the best possible deal.
“These changes [by the airlines] have resulted in an overall decrease in the levels of customer services,” the GN said in its tender.
The GN is also concerned that its next medical and duty travel RFPs may not produce the best possible financial result for the government.
“The GN is unsure how the marketplace will respond given the new market realities and limited competition among the northern airlines.”
In terms of reference attached to the RFP, the GN wants a consultant to research the value of combining both medical and duty travel within a single contract, separate contracts—or no contracts at all.
“What would be the impact if there were no formal contracts for medical travel or duty travel, and the GN were entirely reliant on the free market,” the attached terms of reference asked.
The RFP also proposes evaluating the advantages of issuing contracts by region, or “potentially procure as one overall territorial approach.”
And given the limited number of airlines capable of handling the contracts, the RFP asked if it might be easier to skip the formal tendering process entirely and hold direct negotiations with airlines.
The new medical and duty contracts, whatever their final form, need to provide “the best value government operations and to all Nunavummiut,” it said.
Following research and rounds of consultations with communities and stakeholders, the airline industry consultant will issue a final report to the GN by July 2, 2018.
The GN said it expects to be operating under the terms of its new medical and duty travel deal by Sept. 1, 2019.
The RFP marks the latest episode in the territorial government’s ongoing criticism of the existing airline industry, which Nunavut’s premier, Peter Taptuna, called in 2016 “a necessary” and not a luxury.
“You transport the food we have to eat, you move the goods we buy and the products we need. Airlines are truly the lifeline of Nunavut,” Taptuna said in a letter to Nunavut’s three main airlines—First Air, Canadian North and Calm Air—following an appearance by executives to Nunavut’s legislature in 2016.
The GN’s tender requesting an aviation specialist is open until Aug. 18 and is available here.
You need to combine these negotiations medical travel and food cargo rates. Yes these airlines are our lifeline but they are holding us hostage and keeping Nunavut back in the 18 th century!! Keeping us poor, hungry and isolated! Better cheaper airlines mean better richer lives for all nunavumuit, come on government stand up for our rights!
Hey #1 BBff2012 There were no airlines in the 18th century so hard to argue you are being kept back. The airlines are in busy to make a profit. Air travel (with the exception of medical travel in Nunavut) is not some constitutional right.
Look at those rich old white guys who live in the south making tons of money by ripping us off. Targeting the vulnerable for decades. I hope Westjet and Air Canada are coming up here, it won’t put them out of business, it will just force them to reduce their costs to a reasonable level.
@#1 and #2 I think you’ll find that there were no airlines in the 19th century - in fact not until well into the 20th century did airlines come about.
I don’t know how they can talk about “free market” when the government (and let’s include the feds in that) pays for most of the air travel.
Basically, the people who need to respond to price aren’t sufficiently responsive to price because they’re paying with public dollars that just keep rolling in. The airlines understand this and set their prices accordingly.
We’re getting milked, and we will continue to get milked. The main generator for airlines is the GN, and most companies charge a higher rate for governments, that’s a no brainer, so they charge everyone that same rate…shame
You can have the best airline contract in the world, but if the GN employees who are booking those flights according to the medical referral then everything is for naught. GN employees should not be ignoring written instructions from the medical professional on the referral. This is a very personal issue to me. I had to endure an almost 1 year additional wait time to have a critical procedure while the people out of Cambridge Bay ignore simply written procedures of when I must be at my appointment. In the meantime, my symptoms got worse and worse; and Cambridge Bay keeps on and on bungling a simple airline booking.
Exempt the NNI policy from the RFP and invite other airlines and see what happens.
They should look at this in a different way. GN should negotiate deals for public and food at discounted rates for in turn receiving government medical and business travel contracts. That way they have almost 100% of the bookings/spending in their control as clout.
@#3 the last time Air Canada came to Iqaluit, everyone complained because it didn’t come with free food like the other two airlines. I’d imagine the same complaints will happen and people will chose the other two airlines because of it. People care about what free things they get for the money they spend. If I remember correctly, AC was $1400 and FA/CN was $1600…so that $200 meal you get is on par with high end restaurants…or dinner at the Discovery Lodge, lol
And I think another downfall of Air Canada’s plan was to use strictly passenger aircrafts. They should of implemented the use cargo shipping as well, that’s where the money is. But I don’t know if Air Canada (or WestJet) have aircrafts that can carry both passengers and cargo. They can’t make money with strictly passenger aircrafts if they’re flying 1/4 empty