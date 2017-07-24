GN offers funding for men’s groups, activities
Initiatives must focus on traditional skills, address trauma
The Government of Nunavut is now accepting applications to fund initiatives that will help teach traditional skills and address trauma among Nunavummiut men and boys.
The department of Family Services is accepting proposals until Aug. 18 for community-based projects that offer services and initiatives that promote health and healing for Nunavummiut men and boys, the GN said in a July 24 release.
The funding is available as part of a pilot project, launched in response to a number of community gatherings hosted across Nunavut in 2016 and 2017, where Nunavummiut identified the need for more initiatives focused on men and boys.
Individuals, municipal corporations and community non-profit groups are eligible to apply for up to $20,000 in funding.
Project proposals must focus on building traditional skills and addressing trauma, the GN said.
The territory has seen the growth of Inuit men’s groups in communities across the territory, created to offer support men who struggle with addiction or who might be at risk of re-offending. The groups offer activities and workshops focused on harvesting, parenting and general wellness.
For questions or help completing an application, Nunavummiut can contact Lily Zhang, the GN’s Family Violence Project Assistant, at 867-975-5229 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 18 at 5:00 p.m. EST.
(7) Comments:
so is the goal to build traditional skills and then pray like hell by doing so you have addressed the trauma. Idiot GN, if you want a trauma based program then build a trauma based program. If you want a skills program, build a skills program. But, do not combine the two and hope for the best. Dealing with trauma cannot be fixed that way in a modern society.
To access funding must be trauma based.
What!?
Bet the people applying for funding to run the men’s groups are 99.9% unaware they will be involved with social engineering.
Then will it be a women’s group or men’s group who will say No !? Not going to be social engineered, manipulated down a dark mind controlled “trauma” path, for an opposite outcome from the good everyone believes what will happen.
@#1 Some people studiously avoid talking about their feelings, and will run like hell from a program that is explicitly “trauma based”.
I would venture to say that people of the male persuasion are especially likely to exhibit that behaviour.
#1 Please don’t talk about things you clearly know nothing about okay, you make yourself look very foolish.
#3 great job to stereotype. a trauma based program saved my life. Now happily married, mentally healthy, physical health -trying, wholesome, sober, university educated and hold a Director’s level job.
You want to stereotype my male behavior. Go ahead. then how about this, “a strong man should not run from himself”
Hey 4, still time to stick you other foot in your mouth.
A person can be highly skilled on the land in traditional skills yet be still be completely traumatized.
Do you advocate for more traditional skill training or more work addressing the trauma. Come on now, you have made yourself out as an expert. Lets hear it.
If there is a program that is created for trauma, inmates should be ordered to participate as most in that are currently incarcerated have experienced trauma