GN offers funding for men’s groups, activities

Initiatives must focus on traditional skills, address trauma

Cape Dorset's Angutiit Makigiangninga, which translates to Men Rising Up, is one of the newest Inuit men's support groups to form in Nunavut. Groups are now eligible for some funding through the GN. (FILE PHOTO)

July 24, 2017 - 1:10 pm

The Government of Nunavut is now accepting applications to fund initiatives that will help teach traditional skills and address trauma among Nunavummiut men and boys.

The department of Family Services is accepting proposals until Aug. 18 for community-based projects that offer services and initiatives that promote health and healing for Nunavummiut men and boys, the GN said in a July 24 release.

The funding is available as part of a pilot project, launched in response to a number of community gatherings hosted across Nunavut in 2016 and 2017, where Nunavummiut identified the need for more initiatives focused on men and boys.

Individuals, municipal corporations and community non-profit groups are eligible to apply for up to $20,000 in funding.

Project proposals must focus on building traditional skills and addressing trauma, the GN said.

The territory has seen the growth of Inuit men’s groups in communities across the territory, created to offer support men who struggle with addiction or who might be at risk of re-offending. The groups offer activities and workshops focused on harvesting, parenting and general wellness.

For questions or help completing an application, Nunavummiut can contact Lily Zhang, the GN’s Family Violence Project Assistant, at 867-975-5229 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 18 at 5:00 p.m. EST.