GN offers a chance to learn more about Inuit art, in Winnipeg

December art workshop to be hosted at Winnipeg Art Gallery

September 28, 2017 - 4:00 pm

The Government of Nunavut is offering a workshop to a select group of Nunavummiut interested in learning more about Inuit art.

The GN’s department of Culture and Heritage is hosting the workshop at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, in part to encourage interest in the gallery’s more than 20,000 pieces of Inuit art, most of it from Nunavut.

Set for the first week of December, the event features a visit to see Nunavut’s Fine Art Collection.

The collection is on loan to the WAG while the GN looks to build its own exhibition facility at home, in the territory.

Participants will also take part in photography, print-making, sewing and painting workshops.

The opportunity is open to eight Nunavummiut over the age of 18. Hopeful participants must send a one-page letter to the department of Culture and Heritage to explain why they’re interested.

For more information, contact Leo Tulugarjuk at (867) 934-2034 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The deadline to apply is Oct. 27.