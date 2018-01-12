NEWS: Nunavut

Boil water alert issued for Kugluktuk

Advisory is precautionary as new water treatment plant moves into operation

Kugluktuk’s upgraded water plant, pictured in February 2017 shortly after a local inauguration ceremony. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GN) Kugluktuk’s upgraded water plant, pictured in February 2017 shortly after a local inauguration ceremony. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GN)

January 12, 2018 - 11:30 am

As Kugluktuk’s new water treatment plant moves into operation, the Government of Nunavut has issued a boil water alert in the Kitikmeot community of 1,500.

The Health Department issued the advisory on Thursday, Jan. 11, calling it a “precautionary measure due to the new water treatment plant coming online.”

That means residents should boil all tap water for at least one minute before it is consumed. That includes water used for infant formula, juice, ice cubes, cooking, washing fruit or vegetables, or brushing teeth.

The new water plant was one of a handful of infrastructure projects built in Kugluktuk last year.

The GN said it will update the community on its water quality after officials have reviewed the plant’s operation.