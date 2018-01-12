Boil water alert issued for Kugluktuk
Advisory is precautionary as new water treatment plant moves into operation
As Kugluktuk’s new water treatment plant moves into operation, the Government of Nunavut has issued a boil water alert in the Kitikmeot community of 1,500.
The Health Department issued the advisory on Thursday, Jan. 11, calling it a “precautionary measure due to the new water treatment plant coming online.”
That means residents should boil all tap water for at least one minute before it is consumed. That includes water used for infant formula, juice, ice cubes, cooking, washing fruit or vegetables, or brushing teeth.
The new water plant was one of a handful of infrastructure projects built in Kugluktuk last year.
The GN said it will update the community on its water quality after officials have reviewed the plant’s operation.
(3) Comments:
New Plant Boil water advisory? Sounds like somthing else is going on here. Do they not test these plants prior to public delivery? Call me crazy…... Sounds like another GN head scratcher
#1 and when they test these new plants prior to public delivery; where to they put the water used in these tests?
This is normal procedure, they test the plant to ensure it works, now they are testing to see if the treatment is what it needs to be, and as a precaution they issued this advisory. I would rather that they tell us before hand to boil the water, then tell us the plant is not treating the water properly you should have boiled the water for the last week. The GN does lots of things that make people scratch their hands; this is not one of them.
#2 usually some type of holding tank and discard of acesses. Why put the public in jepordy with a brand new plant when there is a perfectly good old one still working in the community. Even in the south they dont introduce new treatment plant water into public system without having it thoutougly tested prior.