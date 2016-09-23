GN slashes funding to Nunavut Tourism, grabs more authority
Tourism association’s funding plummets to $1 million from $3 million
The Government of Nunavut has engineered a shake-up at Nunavut Tourism, cutting two-thirds of the association’s funding and transferring much of its work back to the Department of Economic Development and Transportation.
The GN will reduce funding to the territory’s independent, not-for-profit tourism association by $2 million: from $3 million to $1 million, said Monica Ell-Kanayuk, the minister of economic development and transportation, at a Sept. 22 news conference held in Iqaluit’s Unikkaarvik Visitors Centre.
To handle the increased workload within the territorial government, three new positions will be created this fall within Ell-Kanayuk’s department, in its tourism and cultural industries division.
“Responsibility for the visitor centres in Iqaluit, Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay, including the associated positions, will be transferred to the department beginning April 1, 2017,” Ell-Kanayuk said.
“Our government recognizes that tourism is an area of significant economic impact for Nunavut, but one that is still at a very early stage of development. We need to look very carefully at the investments we make in the sector.”
Authority over designation marketing, market research and visitor experience will go to her department, while Nunavut Tourism, a membership-based association of businesses involved in tourism, will refocus as an advocate association, with responsibilities for training, marketing and product development, she said.
“This change will eliminate the duplication of services and responsibilities and ensure greater responsibility for the use of public funds,” Ell-Kanayuk said.
“I am confident that over time this realignment will improve overall experience for Nunavut visitors.”
Ell-Kanayuk thanked Nunavut Tourism for its 20 years of service.
And it appears the change comes as no surprise to the tourism association.
Nunavut Tourism’s acting chair Nicole Rebeck, who joined Ell-Kanayuk at the news conference, said her association had expected the change for some time.
Rebeck said Nunavut Tourism’s board of directors has been “meeting regularly” in the hopes of drafting a new strategy plan reflecting the association’s changing role in the territory.
“For many years, we have been taking on projects that in other jurisdictions would be the responsibility of a government agency,” she said.
“Although it was never necessarily our mandate, we worked extremely hard to ensure that the [territory’s] Tunngasaiji tourism strategy objectives were implemented.”
Tourism in Nunavut is expected to increase: Last month, the cruise ship, Crystal Serenity, with more than 1,000 passengers, became the largest passenger vessel to transit the Northwest Passage.
Ell-Kanayuk said she expects the new tourism legislation, slated for debate at the next sitting of Nunavut’s legislative assembly, will be passed this fall.
“I look forward to continuing our work with outfitters, tourism establishments, hamlets, cruise ships and other partners committed to developing Nunavut’s tourism industry,” Ell-Kanayuk said.
(11) Comments:
LOL..doesn’t matter what authority or group spear heads the tourism sector..if u cant find a way to reduce costs to the north and other cost associated with that travel..your simply wasting time juggling positions and money around..
Good! More money can go else where. Nunavut tourism isn’t doing anything for Kitkmeot anyways.
#1 wins the award for most logical Nunatsiaq comment ever. Not kidding.
We need Ms. Ell-Kanayuk to let us know if there is going to be any increase to the ED&T budget. If it is going up by $2 million then nothing has been accomplished.
I would suggest that any increased budget be limited to $0.5 million as Ms. Ell-Kanayuk has indicated;
Would Ms. Ell-Kanayuk like to take this opportunity to confirm that there will be no destination marketing tax on hotel rooms?
The race is on to find and document BigFoot. He will bring in mega tourist bucks.
Interesting that the GN thinks they can do a better job of this when they can’t do a good job of, well, anything. Issues like education, food security, housing, mental health, etc should all be properly addressed and prioritized before taking on tourism and making a mess of that too.
I can’t believe it took the GN this long to realise that NT needed to be looked into. For years they have been given millions and there has been next to no questions or answers on how the money is being used. Is Nunavut Tourism is even worth funding, where is the money going what is it being used for, is it a worthwhile use of Government Funds.
Interesting, the A/chair sat there listening to her organization being gutted. Is this a case of ignorance is bliss and she does not know the significance of the what is being said, or was someone played a cruel joke on this woman? Why was she sitting there providing moral support to the minister? Bizarre.
#8, I assume that the A/chair sat there as NT is still getting $1m from the GN.
I just hope that the Minister doesn’t think that she now has $2m more to spend in her department. The people of Nunavut need to see that there are savings, and that they are used to address the pressing social problems.
#6. GN is and has been responsible for tourism as part of economic development for many decades, even before division. They are not taking on anything extra.
For years, they choose to deliver tourism development through a third party NT. Sort of like NHC working through the Housing Associations. Even working through a third party, the department and minister remain accountable.
Although things can always improve, I do not share your complete lack of confidence in the GN. In key areas like health and education, they are doing a good job. If the needs were not so great, they could do much better.
Government cannot and will not solve all of societies’ problems. Perhaps it is not that the GN is doing poorly, but rather everyone expects too much of this level of government.
Business, churches, family groups, individuals and all sorts of other entities need to contribute to a better life up here.
#10
You are my new hero.