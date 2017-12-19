NEWS: Nunavut

GN confirms another case of rabies in Nunavut

"The increase of young foxes has contributed to the sightings of foxes in communities"

SARAH ROGERS



December 19, 2017 - 8:15 am

Health officials in Nunavut have confirmed another case of rabies in the territory.

The Government of Nunavut said Dec. 15 that a dog tested positive for rabies in the Baffin community of Hall Beach, the third community to see a case of the virus.

Foxes and dogs alike have also tested positive for rabies in Rankin Inlet, Baker Lake and Cape Dorset in recent months.

The cases are linked to an uptick in the Arctic fox population, the GN has said.

That’s because the fox’s prey—the lemming—has seen a population boom across the Arctic, which has resulted in foxes having larger litters.

“The increase of young foxes has contributed to the sightings of foxes in communities,” the GN’s environment department said in a statement.

“In many cases these young foxes have not learned how to hunt effectively yet, and are scavenging to supplement their diet.”

Because rabies is regularly found in foxes, the GN’s main concern is the spread of the virus to dogs and humans in Nunavut communities.

Rabies can be transmitted through bites and even scratches.

The virus infects the central nervous system, causing a disease in the brain that can be fatal. That’s why it’s crucial to be treated for the virus as soon as possible to avoid illness.

Early symptoms of the virus include fever, headache and general weakness. If rabies progresses untreated, it can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, partial paralysis, hallucinations, an increase in saliva and difficulty swallowing.

Nunavut’s environment department has no current plan to manage the fox population, but wildlife officers are working to track fox sightings.

The GN is asking Nunavummiut to report sightings of any foxes spotted in communities, especially if the animal has had contact with a local dog.

Conservation officers also oversee sampling and testing of animals suspected of carrying rabies. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency will test submitted samples and provide results within 24 hours of sample receipt, the GN said.

Over the holiday period, some conservation offices will be closed. From Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. until Jan. 2, Nunavummiut can report wildlife issues to these regional officers:

• In the Kitikmeot region, call David Anavilok in Taloyoak at 867-561-6231

• In the Kivalliq region, call Joe Savikataaq Jr. in Arviat at 867-857-6944

• In the South Baffin region, call Alden Williams in Iqaluit at 867-222-0167

• In the North Baffin region, call George Koonoo in Pond Inlet at 867-899-1330