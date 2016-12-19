NEWS: Nunavut

Gjoa Haven man in critical condition after shooting by Nunavut RCMP

"These types of calls are notoriously unpredictable and have traditionally been challenging to manage"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



A Gjoa Haven man, 21, is reportedly in "critical condition," after being shot Dec. 19 by a member of the RCMP. (FILE IMAGE) A Gjoa Haven man, 21, is reportedly in "critical condition," after being shot Dec. 19 by a member of the RCMP. (FILE IMAGE)

December 19, 2016 - 7:00 pm

A member of the RCMP in Gjoa Haven injured a 21-year-old man on Dec. 19 after the man, who had been walking around the community with a rifle, refused to put down his firearm.

In a Dec. 19 release, police said the man, who was not identified, was “believed to be in critical condition” and was to be medevaced south for treatment.

Police in Gjoa Haven, a western Nunavut community with a population of about 1,400 people, responded to a complaint of a man with a rifle at the airport at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec 19.

While responding to that call, police received another call saying that the man with a rifle was walking around the community, the RCMP release said.

The two RCMP members came into contact with the man and attempted to de-escalate the situation, asking him to put the firearm down, the RCMP said.

“The individual failed to comply with the directions and considering the risk to the officers and public’s safety, was shot and injured by an officer on the scene,” it said.

Police recovered the firearm and took the man to the local health centre.

“These types of calls are notoriously unpredictable and have traditionally been challenging to manage. Events like these are difficult no matter where you are in Canada but are even more difficult in our smaller and tight knit community such as Gjoa Haven. Our thoughts are with all those involved during this difficult time,” the release said.

The incident is still under investigation, the RCMP said, and updates will be provided once available.