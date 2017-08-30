NEWS: Nunavut

Future Nunavut educators get scholarships honouring late language activist

2017 winners—Pauline Copland of Arviat and Karla Malaiya Evaloakjuk of Pond Inlet

In this undated file photo from the 1970s, Jose Kusugak makes a presentation to the Inuit Cultural Institute on his dual-orthography system for the Inuit language. (FILE PHOTO) In this undated file photo from the 1970s, Jose Kusugak makes a presentation to the Inuit Cultural Institute on his dual-orthography system for the Inuit language. (FILE PHOTO)

August 30, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Two future Nunavut educators are the recipients of the 2017 Jose Amaujaq Kusugak Scholarship, established by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. in 2011 to honour Kusugak, a longtime Inuit leader and language activist, who died at the age of 60 in January 2011.

This year’s winners, Pauline Copland of Arviat, enrolled in a Master of Education program at the University of Regina, and Karla Malaiya Evaloakjuk of Pond Inlet, now in her third year at the Nunavut Teachers Education Program, will each receive $5,000 to help with their studies.

Both submitted essays in Inuktut as part of their application to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

“Congratulations Pauline and Karla on being selected as the recipients of the Jose Amaujaq Kusugak Scholarship. I am especially proud that both submissions were written in Inuktut and I am encouraged that they are pursuing studies in the education field,” NTI President Aluki Kotierk said in an Aug. 24 release.

The jury reviewed 23 applications, a higher number than than previous years, the release said.

Inuit students who are enrolled under the Nunavut Agreement and pursuing post-secondary studies are eligible for the scholarship.