Free survival training course coming to Nunavut capital

Iqaluit Action Lab offering on the land and ice workshop Oct. 21

Solomon Awa, seen here in traditional dress, is one of three people delivering a survival workshop in Iqaluit Oct. 21. (FILE PHOTO)

October 16, 2017 - 1:10 pm

If you’ve ever been lost on the land and wondered how best to take care of yourself, then an upcoming course in Iqaluit is for you.

The Iqaluit Action Lab is offering a free survival on land and ice training day in Oct. 21 at the Anglican Parish Hall in Iqaluit.

Led by veteran land experts Solomon Awa, Simon Nattaq and Jetaloo Kakkee, participants will learn about cloud formations, snow conditions, landmarks, navigation using stars and snow, what to include in your survival kit, how to start a fire using flint and how to get noticed by search-and-rescue personnel when you are lost.

An Oct. 13 news release says the training will be interactive and unfold in Inuktitut and English. Training materials will be provided in those languages plus French. No registration is required.

“Have you ever considered learning survival skills on the land and ice? Here is your chance: we may think we know, but there is more to learn,” says Awa, in the news release.

The workshop, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, is part of Canada 150 celebrations and is funded by the Government of Canada.

For more information, call 222-0442, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or go here.