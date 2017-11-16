NEWS: -none-

Fox tests positive for rabies near Baker Lake, Nunavut

Nunavut government warning people to stay away from foxes

Arctic foxes have been abundant throughout Nunavut this season and the Government of Nunavut is warning people to stay clear, especially after one recently tested positive for rabies near Baker Lake. (FILE PHOTO) Arctic foxes have been abundant throughout Nunavut this season and the Government of Nunavut is warning people to stay clear, especially after one recently tested positive for rabies near Baker Lake. (FILE PHOTO)

Nunavut’s health department has confirmed a case of rabies in a fox specimen obtained near Baker Lake.

A Nov. 16 news release from the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health said the fox was “recently caught” in the Kivalliq community and later tested positive for rabies.

“Dogs and foxes can transmit rabies to people. Treatment must start quickly. If you have been bitten or scratched, or had any contact with a fox, please go to the health centre and report the incident immediately,” the release said.

The news comes less than a week after a previous news release from the health department warning people to be cautious and to stay away from foxes which have been abundant throughout Nunavut this season.

On Nov. 2, wildlife officials captured a fox near the Meliadine mine site outside of Rankin Inlet and sent it for testing but the test came back negative.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, causing a disease in the brain which can be fatal.

Early symptoms of the virus include fever, headache and general weakness. If rabies progresses untreated, it can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, partial paralysis, hallucinations, an increase in saliva and difficulty swallowing.

To avoid illness, it’s crucial to be treated for the virus as soon as possible.

Nunavummiut can report fox sightings to regional conservation or environmental health officer at the following numbers:

• In the Baffin region at 867-975-4817 or 867-975-4815.

• In the Kivalliq region at 867-645-8071.

• In the Kitikmeot region at 867-983-4009 or 867-983-5259.