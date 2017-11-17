NEWS: Nunavut

Four vie for premier’s job during Nunavut leadership forum

Patterk Netser, Paul Quassa, Joe Savikataaq and Cathy Towtongie now fielding questions from MLAs; vote still to come

STEVE DUCHARME



Aivilik MLA-elect Patterk Netser makes his pitch for why he should be premier of Nunavut. (PHOTOS BY STEVE DUCHARME)



Aggu MLA-elect Paul Quassa is vying to become premier of Nunavut at the Nov. 17 leadership forum.



Arviat South MLA-elect Joe Savikataaq is one of three candidates for premier from Nunavut's Kivalliq region.



Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet MLA-elect Cathy Towtongie is the only female candidate for the premier's job.

Deliberations are well underway for who will lead Nunavut’s fifth government, as the next batch of MLAs spent their morning questioning four candidates for the territory’s top job during a leadership forum in Nunavut’s legislative assembly, Nov. 17.

Aggu’s Paul Quassa is the sole Qikiqtaaluk candidate for premier, facing off against three other candidates from Nunavut’s Kivalliq region: Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet’s Cathy Towtongie, Aivilik’s Patterk Netser and Arviat South’s Joe Savikataaq.

Candidates were announced shortly after the uncontested nomination of Tununiq MLA Joe Enook as the assembly’s new Speaker, replacing George Qulaut, who lost his bid to return to the assembly during the territorial elections, Oct. 30.

“Lets get to work,” Enook said, as he began presiding over the leadership forum.

The four premier-hopefuls spent 10 minutes each addressing their peers ahead of a multi-hour question period, where they will answer up to two questions from each MLA-elect.

That phase of the forum is expected to continue well into the afternoon before MLA-elects elect a premier by secret ballot.

“When we stand united, we can accomplish great things,” Netser said in his pitch to the assembly, echoing the mostly conciliatory tones of other candidates.

“Nunavummiut, the majority of which are Inuit, want a leader that understands them, that can communicate and listen to their views,” Quassa said during his turn at the podium.

Each candidate identified roughly the same four areas as their top priorities: elder care, education, housing and mental health.

“All 22 of us have to decide the best way to use the resources we have,” Savikataaq said.

Candidates were split on a solution to arguably the most contentious issue from Nunavut’s last government—its failed effort to amend the territory’s Education Act.

Quassa and Savikataaq, both ministers during the last legislative assembly, said the government must continue to push for amendments to its Education Act, or risk contravening language deadlines for school curriculums.

“Something has to change, because last time, in four years, we could not get it done,” Savikataaq said.

“[The Education Act] has to move forward, and for Nunavummiut this has to be reintroduced into the legislature,” Quassa said.

“It needs to be changed and that would be my first priority because our children are our future.”

Towtongie and Netser both stressed improving partnerships with Inuit organizations and regional authorities, highlighting a focus on Inuit traditional values.

“I know we need to protect our languages and see our children graduate and lead productive lives,” Netser said, adding “I would need input from all of you to go forward.”

“Education affects everybody,” Towtongie said, adding any policy needs to be developed in partnership with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and district education authorities.

Following the election of Nunavut’s next premier, MLA-elects will choose another seven members for executive council, or cabinet.

The premier, cabinet ministers and regular MLAs will be formally sworn in when the fifth legislative assembly convenes for the first time as Nunavut’s government, Nov. 21.