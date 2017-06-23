Former Nunavut Inuit leader plans run in Oct. 30 territorial election
"Yes, I will run," says Cathy Towtongie
With only four months to go until Nunavut’s territorial election, many wonder who will step forward as a candidate in their riding.
At least one potential candidate has already made up her mind to put her name forward as MLA.
Asked whether she plans to run in the Oct. 30 election, Cathy Towtongie of Rankin Inlet, who lost her re-election bid for the presidency of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. last December, had a simple answer: “Yes, I will run.”
Towtongie said she had been pressured to run for MLA “since day one” after she lost the NTI presidency.
Towtongie said she plans to run in the Rankin North-Chesterfield Inlet riding now held by Tom Sammurtok, who lost his cabinet portfolio as Community and Government Services Minister in April 2015 after he was charged with impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Towtongie, NTI president from 2001 until 2004, and then again from 2010 to 2016, describes herself as a “hardened politician,” who has seen a lot over the years.
During an online exchange, it was clear that Towtongie has already thought out aspects of her campaign message, which include closing the gap between Inuit and non-Inuit in Nunavut.
“Nunavut is catering to the minority instead of dealing with the majority of Inuit who are getting marginalized each year. There is a gap developing,” she said.
As well, if elected, she would encourage Nunavut to develop “big-picture thinking” on issues such as its five-year capital plan, homelessness and suicide reduction.
“We can look at other circumpolar countries,” which have successful programs for guidance and inspiration, she suggested.
Towtongie, who said she recently misread the sea ice and went though the ice on her new all-terrain vehicle, would also look at Nunavut and the impact of climate change.
“I am fortunate to be alive,” she said. “Now no one in Nunavut, not the North West Company, has a warranty or insurance for climate change. Just a week earlier an experienced couple went though lake ice. It [climate change] is affecting us, but the policies are not changing.”
If you are planning on running in the Oct. 30 election, you can find information on the Elections Nunavut website.
This includes filling out the Declaration of Candidacy and handing it in 35 to 31 days before election day, along with a $200 deposit.
You can find more information here.
(41) Comments:
Given the amazing showing that she had in the Kivalliq region during the NTI election, I’d be willing to bet some cold hard cash that she’d win in her riding.
And I have to totally agree with her about this:
“Nunavut is catering to the minority instead of dealing with the majority of Inuit who are getting marginalized each year. There is a gap developing,” she said.
People should be cautious voting for these career politicians. Why do we put our territory’s future in the hands of people who wouldn’t even qualify for a regular GN desk job? There are plenty of intelligent Inuit who would fight for the majority if people would give them a chance.
People keep bashing Tom for his past mistakes, but the guy was solid. If you elect Cathy you’ll get a gongshow.
Pleased to hear your getting back into it Cathy. I wish you all the best. Good luck. With your experience the people in Rankin Inlet and Chesterfield Inlet will be guaranteed decent representation. Go girl go.
@#4 The gap that she is referring to mirrors a gap in educational achievement, and (on average) dedication and diligence applied to paid employment.
The truly perplexing gap is the arbitrary way people like her manage to succeed without really much going for her besides summoning a little chutzpa to breeze through the occasional election (don’t get me wrong, chutzpa is important, but on its own it shouldn’t be enough).
That’s the gap to look at - the one between the well-rewarded, professional board member type and the majority of the population who aren’t really any less educated or hardworking. It’s colonialism, but the way it works is by enabling an economy based on cronyism and patronage (just look at how she shamelessly lobbied for her relatives when she was President of NTI).
Please no. Don’t let her win another political seat…
I’d vote for Tom. Yes, the DUI does not impress me, but he is loads more level-headed than Cathy. Most things he says actually make sense and are well intentioned.
At least if Cathy wins it will be entertaining (like Trump!). If she ends up as Premier maybe the Department of Health will start administering exorcisms.
#3 Can you give us an example of how Nunavut is “catering” to non-Inuit? This is just cheap, divisive and easy sloganeering that obviously appeals to people who have not kept up with the modern economy. The gap will only be closed when Inuit start getting educated. Blaming and resenting non-Inuit is a practice rooted in small mindedness.
In any case, if the people of Rankin are stupid enough to put her in office, so be it. I would have thought there were some higher quality candidates around by now, not these career politicians whose skill set is limited to telling people what they want to hear. Though Cathy can barely do that.
Make sure all hamlets are encouraged to build on making Unions all businesses and teach them about harassment and abuse.
Poster #1
Sounds like the only thing you’re capable of is being judgemental as well there. Nothing good to say at all. I’d love to see you run.
Closing the gap?
We need someone to reform the government and its public service. That will help ‘close the gap’
A same old platform will give us the same old for another 4 years.
You people are so judgemental she has not even been nominated yet. She be better than most that are in the legislative assembly now, some of them never talk nor say anything that is interesting gee. If you are all so much better why don’t you run. I am glad she said she is running yes.
Climate change caused you going through the ice. Perhaps that was just poor judgement
#9, if she ended up as premier, it would be about 30 seconds until staff had to start going around re-assuring people that they should just ignore the stupid thing she just said.
She’d also be taking credit for everything that happens even if she had nothing to do with it and it was already announced before the election.
Why don’t people with real hands-on experience like Sherri Rowe of ED&T think about running, we need that kind of sound leadership.
A platform that uses a message of division between cultures. Is not what Nunavut or Canada is about.
The promotion of this type of thought may be popular. But it should be recognized for what it is.
“Nunavut is catering to the minority instead of dealing with the majority of Inuit who are getting marginalized each year. There is a gap developing,”
Cathy is making people think that this statement is about Inuit and non-Inuit. Yes Cathy play the race card, but the truth is the minority you are catering to is the handful who travel from one political job to another taking care of family and friends while the remaining Inuit scrape by.
#15 Indeed, it’s called populism and it’s taking hold all over the western world right now.
#17 Populism ideology crosses thru all races and cultures. You are correct that populism is taking hold. But the platform that I speak off in this case is of racism.
Please. Children of Nunavut. Go to school. Graduate. Get your education. Get experience working with the real world. Save us from these tired, old politicians. This older generation is damaged goods. Nunavut needs new blood if it is to have a successful future.
Kathy bad news.
Please don’t bother cathy..nunavut is tired of old-school politics..and that goes for the rest of you in the current assembly..don’t run please..
who else is putting in name for mla’s, only months left and only one step up, not good, or maybe it is, people should boycott putting names in and let a claims based government step in like TFN originally wanted for 20 years, if claim so important, inuit should not put names in, and if we do, at least not for cabinet positions if elected to sit in iqaluit
think about it candidate Cathy and others candidates
Come on Nunavut, surely we can do better than this? It’s time to move ahead, not stay stuck in this rut.
well lets see. she’s calling spade’s a spade, maybe our nunavut gn white ppl will come all across Canada too soon (hopefully), in addition, she was pro-nunavut hire. it’s east coast conspiracy in 90% of gn hiring’s. yup that too; minority is served and majority marginalized, for sure. I like to see kung-fu at the house once in a while.
I vote no
Make Nunavut Great Again, Cathy ! Cathy,Cathy,Cathy,
#23 “East coast conspiracy”? Only if you consider hiring people who show up every day, do their job and don’t quit the very first time someone gives them constructive criticism, as being a “conspiracy”. Nobody is “taking” jobs from Numavummiut. They are filling jobs either that Nunavummiut do not want or do not have the basic qualifications to execute.
Cathy should do well in Premier Peterson’s cabinet.
Actually, as long as she is supportive of the Manitoba-Kivalliq all weather road being built, she has my vote. She is actually a very level headed individual with a lot of experience in Nunavut/Canada political arena.
We’ll be on a 5 year plan of freezing hard times, if Nunavut’s election candidates focus on a so called man-made Co2 climate change, with a carbon tax. As in climate warming, when the opposite is happening,
The sun has been going to sleep, causing our globe to enter a decades long cooling cycle. With violent weather, increasing earthquakes and volcanoes. Also North/South poles are rapidly travelling for reversal, weakening our protective magnetic shield. We’re now seeing spectacular increase of northern-lights and messed up animal migration.
Rankin Inlet’s, June temperatures were steadily high during the 1980’s and 1990’s, then cooler in 2000’s. (Dates looked at were: June 1,20,30,1981-2017)
Inuit today are filling numerous top top management /leadership /education/ health/ politics/ trades/ business and regular jobs. Compared to the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s it’s like night and day. Sure there are kinks and cracks that can be solved
#28 If you think she has any chance at all to get that done, I have a wall along the Mexican border to sell you.
#28 - Yes, that road which will open up Nunavut to the rest of the world, also, and more importantly, for the people of Baffin Island, a Seaport in Iqaluit or Kimmirut and Cambridge Bay that would be operational year round and another road to and from Kugluktuk and one more to and from Taloyoak!
Imagine, if this were to actually happen, how many of our fellow Canadians would be so unhappy?!! They do not want to see any investments in infrastructure in Nunavut!
If Cathy was in the UFC her fight name would be Cathy “The Trump” Towtongie.
Say what you want about this woman, she means business. She not afraid of stirring the pot and in today’s world thats what you need.
#26, that’s what I mean, you use this old tactic to keep ppl under your thumb. its not the case, sure we want to do this exchange? when ‘down there” boss corrupts; it corrupts absolutely, even when not knowing what to do kind of boss, don’t matter in many cases, auditors will fix it…. ME KIMOSABEE, you tantoo.
so Cathy, please tell us how you would protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and queer Inuit? they are out there despite your beliefs. how would you help protect them from religious and homophobic bigotry?
. . . And there goes common sense!! Female version of Trump. . .
34, as you call them “religious bigotry, they are not the ones waiting outside gay/lesbian bars of the big cities of the world. it’s the bashers, the conservative hate groups that does the battering. you sure are out for targets today. stick to the old politician thing whom I think will sort the house problems to some degree. I sure would duck for cover in her department if she wins and become a minister.
Some ppl!! If you have nothing nice to say don’t say anything at all. Let’s see you guys step up to the plate!
Geez, you’d think we were in the Kentucky backwoods with all the Trumpanzees commenting here.
Oh and, no thanks Cathy. The only thing memorable about your term with NTI was the divisiveness you created, some legacy…
JUST personal issues: #34 Bisexual is Liberal property. That’s personal problem. #37 You’re just as religious as everyone else. You have to eat when you get hungry and pup it out, sleep, wake up do your stuff over and over again. That is your religious, you do it automatically. Because you think you have to do it.
Always exciting to see the same tired names popping up for any election. All you need is a relatable catch phrase on a broad yet controversial topic and a semi-recognizable face, before you know it you’re a certifiable leader.
“Politics, as a practice, whatever its professions, has always been the systematic organization of hatreds.” - Henry Adams, in “The Education of Henry Adams”, 1919.