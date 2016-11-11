NEWS: Nunavut

Former CamBay housing manager faces fraud charges: Nunavut RCMP

Jim Peckham will make court appearance Dec. 12 in Cambridge Bay

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Jim Peckham, a former housing association manager in the public housing-starved community of Cambridge Bay, faces a charge of fraud in connection with an unspecified amount of missing money at the association. (FILE PHOTO) Jim Peckham, a former housing association manager in the public housing-starved community of Cambridge Bay, faces a charge of fraud in connection with an unspecified amount of missing money at the association. (FILE PHOTO)

November 11, 2016 - 8:30 am

A former housing association manager in the western Nunavut community of Cambridge Bay faces one count of fraud after a police investigation revealed funds missing from the housing association.

The RCMP said Nov 10 that, “after a lengthy investigation,” Jim Peckham, 51, has been charged with fraud and will appear Dec. 12 in court in Cambridge Bay.

Police said Peckham is “formally of Cambridge Bay.” People in the community of roughly 1,700 say Peckham left town in 2014 to take a housing-related job in Iqaluit.

The Cambridge Bay RCMP started its investigation in December 2015 after an audit at the Cambridge Bay Housing Association revealed “a significant amount in unauthorized funds” had been spent over several years.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said, and “no exact amount” of missing cash has been estimated at this time.

But right now, the cash-poor housing association is already owed about $2 million in unpaid back rent.

News of the unaccounted-for money comes when people in Cambridge Bay suffer—and many have become angry—over a lack of public housing, with many units requiring extensive repairs.

Between 2017 and 2019, Cambridge Bay will see 25 new public housing units built, according to numbers announced recently in the legislative assembly.

But there are about 50 names on the waiting list for public housing there.

Meanwhile, the Hamlet of Cambridge Bay, which has a plan to build tiny homes to alleviate the housing crisis, wants to ensure 270 new homes are built in the community by 2035.