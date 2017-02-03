NEWS: Iqaluit

Armenian air rage suspect still in Nunavut jail; more court delays

Sisak Khudaverdyan has spent 69 days in Nunavut jail; case resolution not imminent

STEVE DUCHARME



Armenian national Sisak Khudaverdyan, 36, charged under the Aeronautics Act in connection with a forced landing of a Russian plane in Iqaluit Nov. 25, has been in custody at the Baffin Correctional Centre for more than two months. Attempts to resolve the case at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit Feb. 2 failed. He is due back in court Feb. 14. (FILE PHOTO) Armenian national Sisak Khudaverdyan, 36, charged under the Aeronautics Act in connection with a forced landing of a Russian plane in Iqaluit Nov. 25, has been in custody at the Baffin Correctional Centre for more than two months. Attempts to resolve the case at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit Feb. 2 failed. He is due back in court Feb. 14. (FILE PHOTO)

February 03, 2017 - 7:00 am

An Armenian citizen arrested after his conduct allegedly forced an Aeroflot jet, en route from Los Angeles, California, to Moscow, to make an emergency landing in Iqaluit last November, will continue to stay in remanded custody in Iqaluit following a ruling at Nunavut’s Court of Justice, Feb. 2.

Sisak Khudaverdyan, 36, is charged under the Aeronautics Acts with endangering the safety of an aircraft, along with other charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

He has been held in custody since Nov. 25—a total of 69 days.

Justice Bonnie Tulloch, after arraigning Khudaverdyan in court during a complicated hour-long proceeding Feb. 2 entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf to charges under the Aeronautics Act, while setting another date to speak to the case on Feb. 14.

Khudaverdyan had been awaiting the results of a court-ordered psychiatric assessment which he underwent at an Ontario facility. That assessment has been completed and the results were presented in court Feb. 2.

Evidence presented so far at Khudaverdyan’s preliminary proceedings cannot be disclosed due to a court-ordered publication ban.

Those proceedings have been hindered by communication delays; Khudaverdyan requires an Armenian translator to understand what’s going on.

Tulloch advised court clerks to reserve a potential trial date in May should a resolution to the charges between lawyers prove unsuccessful at Khudaverdyan’s next appearance in 12 days.

Tulloch also ordered Khudaverdyan to undergo a medical assessment by doctors, following a statement by Khudaverdyan’s lawyer, Tamara Fairchild, that he has not been receiving necessary medication to treat a pre-existing health condition.

“I confirmed that there was an issue with the guards at BCC while I was there and it seems like it’s a funding issue,” Fairchild told the court.

According to Russian state media outlet RT—reported via TASS shortly after he was arrested—Khudaverdyan engaged in an altercation with the Aeroflot crew and became emotional.

That’s according to professional boxer Denis Lebedev who shared his recollection of the event with RT.

“Maybe it was his first time flying, maybe he was under the influence of drugs, but he was walking around the plane saying he was a terrorist, and the plane had to land. Half of the plane was frightened, the other half started laughing,” Lebedev told TASS.

Lebedev, who has 22 knock-outs in 29 professional wins, told Russian reporters he considered intervening in the fracas.

“For me personally, my life was in danger. I simply walked up the aisle, and weighed up the situation. In the end there was no need for [my] help, the crew sorted it out themselves. We made an enforced stoppage in Canada, he was arrested, and then we continued flying,” he said.

If found guilty under s. 7.41 (1) of the Aeronautics Act, Khudaverdyan could face:

• on conviction on indictment, a maximum fine of $100,000 or up to five years in prison, or both; or,

• on summary conviction, a maximum fine of $25,000 or up to 18 months in prison, or both.