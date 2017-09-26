For Nunavut, it’s always about capacity
"Nunavut will do what Nunavut has the capacity to do, no more and no less"
Eighteen years after its creation, Canada’s third territory still functions on its worst days like the handicapped child of Confederation, dependent on an indifferent federal government to push its wheelchair.
Going all the way back to the planning period that preceded Nunavut’s birth, the most underappreciated aspect of Nunavut’s struggle to build a decent, functional society can be boiled down to a single word: capacity.
“Capacity” means the power to do or understand something: competence and capability. “Lack of capacity” is often used by technocrats who are too polite to say what they really mean: that you lack the means or the ability to do what you want to do.
Much of Nunavut’s lack of capacity, surely, is linked to its tiny population, which sits at around 37,500 right now. Measured by population, Nunavut is as small as Rimouski, Que., or Spruce Grove, Alta., or Bowmanville, Ont.—small towns many of you have probably never heard of.
These small places don’t enjoy big talent pools from which to recruit people who know how to run things. But for them, it doesn’t really matter.
Unlike Nunavut, they don’t have to recruit and train more than two dozen deputy and assistant deputy ministers, numerous directors and managers, hundreds of nurses, teachers and social workers, and scores of workers able to run 25 municipal administrations or 26 education authorities that some people think should be turned into miniature school boards.
That’s in addition to all the lawyers, accountants, engineers, municipal planners and other professionals that a quasi-provincial jurisdiction spread over two million square kilometres requires to function.
Hardly anyone in Nunavut acknowledges this often enough. Yes, poor educational outcomes are important, too. But a tiny population spread around an enormous expanse of land within 25 widely scattered small towns and villages would likely suffer serious capacity shortfalls no matter how many of its people finish college or university.
It’s also worth noting that Nunavut’s real talent pool is much smaller than 37,500. As of last month, the size of the territory’s labour force—those over the age of 15 who can be counted as part of the work force—stood at only 16,100 persons.
So it’s not a slur to state that the residents of Nunavut suffer from a limited ability to get things done. That lack of capacity is a theme that has dominated every report on the Government of Nunavut that the Auditor General of Canada has ever issued.
For example, the auditor general’s 2013 report, which shone a bright glaring light on the Department of Education, was all about the GN’s lack of capacity.
The auditor general exposed how the GN failed to carry out the hopeless mission it undertook after 2008: extend Inuit language instruction past Grade 3 all the way to Grade 12 by 2019. They found the GN didn’t even possess the capacity to estimate the number of new language teachers they needed to reach that goal.
This is why, this time around, Education Minister Paul Quassa proposed a bill that would have tied the schedule for extending Inuit language instruction to the GN’s capacity to provide it. Naturally, this got lost in all the posturing that emanated from Bill 37’s critics.
That’s just one egregious example. There are many others. There’s also the territory’s infrastructure deficit, which represents another type of capacity shortfall.
And yet another is the territory’s woeful lack of political capacity. This was on full public display at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly all year, when regular MLAs, who form a majority in the house, refused to hold a public debate on Bill 37, which contained the GN’s proposals to amend the Education Act.
In healthy societies, publicly elected officials are expected to openly debate public issues in public and make their positions known to the public. It’s what they’re paid for.
Nunavut’s regular MLAs, however, abandoned that duty. Hiding behind closed doors last spring, they discussed Bill 37 at an in camera session only.
Here’s what Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak (total 2016-17 salary, $128,530) had to say about that on CBC radio this past May 5: “We need our own time to really discuss things openly among each other about how we’re really feeling.”
Any MLA who believes that to be a valid excuse is not fit to hold office. If regular MLAs wish to oppose a government bill, fair enough. That’s their privilege.
But they have a duty to get up on their hind legs in public and say why. The legislature is not a venue for group therapy and the exploration of “how we’re really feeling.” It’s about whether this or that government measure is or is not in the public interest.
Later in the year, even after the GN had offered multiple concessions, they refused to move Bill 37 into committee of the whole, where it could have been debated in public.
Here’s what Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet MLA Tom Sammurtok (total 2016-17 salary, $128,127) said last week about that continued dereliction of duty: “If we’d agreed on a debate, we would have been seen as not fulfilling our commitment.”
The regular MLAs underscored their irrelevance just a few days later, when they refused to do any work on a badly-needed new Corrections Act that the government had proposed earlier this year.
This brings us to the matter of the Oct. 30 territorial election. It’s actually not a single election, but 22 constituency elections held simultaneously.
When you vote that day, you will not, of course, vote for or against a government. You will choose one member who, together with 21 other members, will choose a government for you at some point in mid-November.
Based on their woeful performance this year, no member of the regular members caucus is worthy of re-election. But where will better ones come from? As we’ve said, Nunavut’s talent pool is pretty small.
Besides, Nunavut’s government is mostly run by its civil servants. No matter who does or doesn’t get elected, or becomes premier, Nunavut will do what Nunavut has the capacity to do, no more and no less. As always, the future will be about capacity—and the lack of it. JB
(14) Comments:
Well said, JB.
You have nailed it so well! Jim
The political operation of the Nunavut Government has gone stale. It’s now time to get into a party system even thou their might be a small number or MLA’s to form two parties but it can be done.Bit it would take years to get to that level of discussion. The Inuit Organizations need to push for a political party system. This way the Land Claims Agreements can get better respect if there’s a party in the Governance system with the same values.
We had had too many years of “Nice” MLA’s who can’t handle any form of criticism.These are not leaders. It has been how we are feeling type of Governing the Territory too long. It’s still very much the 1960’s mentality when the “White” mindset is ruling the Inuit.Too many Kablunaa wannabes in leadership. The Spirit of the Inuit is not there. The Spirit where “Welfare” mentality was/is shameful. Too many leaders who don’t have a vision for the people . We need some anger…some life
A very good comment and informative letter,as usual,JB.
Although I hope it never happens, we would probably be a lot
better off if we were all relocated down by Arviat, with good access to
railroad and highways. We would have the benefits of small Canadian
towns, like you mentioned.
In some parts of the world when people did not relocate, they were
completely disallowed benefits and government privileges.
Thankful for Canada.
Really Mr. Bell, with your gift of language and writing, you choose abel-ist language to begin this article?
It is totally inappropriate to compare the territorial government to a “handicapped child”??? as if that is something to be used as an insult? Shame on you.
Your analysis might be accurate, but good grief, pick a better simile will you?
@#2 I don’t see what would stop candidates from organizing themselves along party lines. True that the legislation and the rules are not custom built for it, but I don’t see what would possibly prevent MLAs from organizing as parties. GNWT tradition is the only thing keeping the status quo in place.
What’s more important is that the current system benefits MLAs by allowing them to lead a very pleasant life of high status, relative wealth and leisure. The leisure is possible because they don’t really have to get very deep into policy questions - a light grilling of Ministers a few times a year is plenty. Same goes for Ministers (granted they have more status and wealth, a little less leisure), who can download most of the difficult thinking to bureaucrats.
We used to call the predecessor the ‘Terrified Government” with a three legged polar bear as mascot. Not much has changed I see.
“We need our own time to really discuss things openly among each other about how we’re really feeling.”
WTF, I can’t believe that whoever said this wasn’t immediately fired for incompetence and will actively ask that all men of faith pray for this outcome this October 30.
PLEASE take the time to vote incompetent self motivated people out of office this October 30!
Well written as usual JB,We are swamped with young people looking for a purpose in life in Nunavut,millions,of dollars available for training,young people looking for work,and the real reason is a lot of people dont care,very hard cycle to break.scense of communitys gone,and so are the caribou,slaughtered,sad sad.
Absolutely right JB; this past group were unwilling to tackle anything important, they already had their eyes on a 2nd term….it is also very true that the ‘small town mentality’ is handicapping Nunavut, everyone seems to think that their towns should have every program..and no-one is ready to make the sacrifices to move away for advanced education and then come back and contribute….
In the modern world where the features of ethnic nationalism are known to create dysfunction they are also typically resisted.
In Nunavut the opposite is true.
In the case of the former the importation of labour, and labour mobility make the system functional. In the fantasy world of Nunavut, by contrast, ideological imperatives state that 85% of the people in the territory will fill its most technical positions.
It’s absurd and will always be. The real problem, however, is the unrealistic expectations and the frustrations those will generate at a social level.
Compounding this, the small class of Nunavut’s most talented will use the mobility gifted by their education to seek the best prospects for themselves and their families wherever those may be, and that is likely to be outside of Nunavut, where education, health, and cost and standard of living are all better.
Within the territory the answer has been to lower the bar; normalizing dysfunction.
To begin with, Nunavut was pushed too hard and too fast to be where the people are left to live today. This, today Nunavut, is not what was the vision. What happened to training Inuit to work, training Leaders to be Ministers, MLA’s in the GN at a speed suitable to the people who are able to take on the challenges? Who decided the south had to bring Nunavut up to speed with Canada over a short period of time? 18 years with maybe a mix of 5 years worthy to be called training years. The alcohol store was not in the vision of Nunavut or the 40 million dollar pool in Iqaluit was not in the vision as priority over the people. Inuit leaders take back control of Nunavut for the people first. Stop and listen to the people, look at the people, lead the people to a better life as was in the vision of Nunavut. Stand.
Nunavut was pushed too hard and too fast by the people of Nunavut. They expected and still expect to have all the services and services quality of the south. Many times Inuit training for a position are bombarded by their peers for a high quality of service, impatient people, and just rude complaints. All of this compounds to low job satisfaction, high stress, and leads to inuit leaving those training, or high lever positions.
Why do people keep complaining when someone is new to a job? They don’t give them the chance to learn the skills required but start criticizing what they do. No wonder Inuit do not stay in the positions. Please be patient while they gain the confidence, and experience. As it is everyone that is pushing for better, faster, immediate service that is not always practice in Nunavut.
Scrap the land claims agreement. It’s of no use to anyone other than NTI or reg org staff. Start over.
Capacity is limited, but not non-existent. Yet the GN seems to refuse to use the talent available to it. When was the last time the GN did much of anything except day-to-day operations without hiring a consultant from the south?