Flour recall expanded to long list of brands

CFIA expands flour recall due to risk of E. coli contamination

A Canada-wide food recall has been expanded once again to include different brands of all-purpose, wheat and pasty flours. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CFIA) A Canada-wide food recall has been expanded once again to include different brands of all-purpose, wheat and pasty flours. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CFIA)

April 13, 2017 - 4:15 pm

A Canadian Food Inspection Agency flour recall has been expanded once again, this time to include more brands of all-purpose, wheat and pastry flours.

Nunavut’s health department first warned Nunavummiut March 29 about the recall of certain 10 kilogram bags of Robin Hood brand All Purpose Flour.

The CFIA issued the recall due to possible E. coli contamination, which can cause serious infections in those who consume the bacteria.

The list of recalled products has since been expanded to include a number of Ardent Mills-distributed flours, including more Robin Hood products and those of the Brodie, Creative Baker and Golden Temple brands.

You can see a complete list of recalled flour products at the CFIA’s website.

Food contaminated with E. coli does not necessary look or smell spoiled, but it can still cause illness.

Symptoms can of an E. coli infection include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and watery or bloody diarrhea. In more severe cases of illness, some people may experience seizures or strokes or suffer permanent kidney damage.

Nunavummiut who believe have become sick from eating a recalled product should call or go straight to their local health centre, Nunavut’s health department said.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were first purchased.