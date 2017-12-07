NEWS: Nunavik

Five Nunavik Inuit running for Makivik president

Incumbent president Jobie Tukkiapik will seek third term

Makivik’s incumbent president, Jobie Tukkiapik, who was first elected to the role in 2012, is running for a third term. (FILE PHOTO) Makivik’s incumbent president, Jobie Tukkiapik, who was first elected to the role in 2012, is running for a third term. (FILE PHOTO)

December 07, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Five Nunavik Inuit will vie for the top job at the region’s Makivik Corp. on Jan. 18.

Nominations for the role of president closed Dec. 1.

Other candidates include:

• Charlie Watt Sr. (Kuujjuaq) a senator and founding president of Makivik.

• Lucy Grey (Kangirsuk) who used to work with Makivik’s justice program and, more recently, as director of the Makitautik centre in Kangirsuk.

• Alasie Arngak (Kangiqsujuaq) a former chairperson of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.

• Jackie Williams (Inukjuak).

The Inuit birthright organization staggers the elections of its five executive positions—the president is the only position up for election in 2018 and carries a three-year term.

Nunavimmiut can vote on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at polling stations set up in Nunavik’s northern village or landholding offices, while Nunavik Inuit in Montreal can vote at Makivik’s southern office at 1111 Dr. Fredrik-Philips Boulevard.

Nunavimmiut can cast ballots in those same locations at advance polls set up Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.