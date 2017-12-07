Five Nunavik Inuit running for Makivik president
Incumbent president Jobie Tukkiapik will seek third term
Five Nunavik Inuit will vie for the top job at the region’s Makivik Corp. on Jan. 18.
Nominations for the role of president closed Dec. 1.
Makivik’s incumbent president, Jobie Tukkiapik, who was first elected to the role in 2012, is running for a third term.
Other candidates include:
• Charlie Watt Sr. (Kuujjuaq) a senator and founding president of Makivik.
• Lucy Grey (Kangirsuk) who used to work with Makivik’s justice program and, more recently, as director of the Makitautik centre in Kangirsuk.
• Alasie Arngak (Kangiqsujuaq) a former chairperson of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.
• Jackie Williams (Inukjuak).
The Inuit birthright organization staggers the elections of its five executive positions—the president is the only position up for election in 2018 and carries a three-year term.
Nunavimmiut can vote on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at polling stations set up in Nunavik’s northern village or landholding offices, while Nunavik Inuit in Montreal can vote at Makivik’s southern office at 1111 Dr. Fredrik-Philips Boulevard.
Nunavimmiut can cast ballots in those same locations at advance polls set up Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(4) Comments:
*Five Nunavik Inuks running for Makivvik President.
Who is comment number 1 . 😂 .. inuks 😂😂😂😂 sorry but it really is 5 Inuit. Calm down with your proofreading ways you’re not doing it right.
Aah what a good laugh.😂
This is a very interesting year for Makivik! I can’t wait to hear their campaign! We got really amazing people running for president eeyay!
Interesting. Jobie is doing an excellent job. He’s smart, he’s caring, he’s in it for inuit. Don’t missed the days when presidents used to go on and on with a radio interview, only to be saying nothing over and over. Jobie says much less, but achieves much more. Charlie is a smart man too, in it for inuit all the way. I’m tossed between Jobie and Charlie. Not too interested in the other candidates my self. I know it will be Jobie or Charlie, and I’m waiting to hear from them as the campaign goes on.
For Poster #3, I agree that Jobie is quiet but thats because he’s away from work most of the time! Try reaching him at the office if you want more proof. If it wasn’t for Adamie A. and other hard workers, not much would get done behind the public handshakes. Yes, let the best candidate win, but make sure it’s someone who wants to really work and not let the bigshot non-benificaries run the show.