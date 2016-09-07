Outspoken First Air vice president abruptly departs from his job
Since 2013, Bert van der Stege served as the public spokesperson for Makivik's troubled airline
One of First Air’s highest profile executive staff members left the airline abruptly last week.
Bert van der Stege, the airline’s vice president of commercial affairs, was removed from the list of company officers on the First Air website as of Sept. 2.
“Van de Stege has left First Air to pursue other options,” the airline said in a Sept. 7 email to Nunatsiaq News.
First Air gave no other reason for van der Stege’s sudden departure.
Until a replacement is found, First Air CEO Brock Friesen takes on the responsibilities of the vice president-commercial, First Air said, alongside the airline’s commercial directors, Carol Clark and Paul Forde.
Van der Stege’s departure signals another change in the airline’s management, which has seen two presidents and another VP of marketing leave their posts over the last five years.
Van der Stege came aboard with the Makivik Corp.-owned airline in November 2013, bringing with his commercial and marketing experience from past roles with African airlines RwandAir and Arik Air as well as with German airline Lufthansa.
He joined First Air during a bumpy period for the airline, which was still recovering from the 2011 Boeing 737 crash in Resolute Bay, while in the process of negotiating a merger with fellow northern airline Canadian North—a plan that never came to fruition.
Van der Stege quickly become the public voice for the airline, complaining about the economic challenges faced by the northern airline industry and calling on the government to beef up its support.
In addition to CEO Brock Friesen, the airline’s remaining directors include Aaron Speer, vice president of flight operations, Alexandra Pontbriand, vice president of finance and Rashwan Domloge, vice president of maintenance.
(15) Comments:
GLAD HE LEFT, BUT GOOD LUCK IN YOUR FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES. IN MY OPINION, HE WAS THE PERSON THAT SPEAR HEADED THIS CODESHARE OR SHOULD I SAY “SHAFT SHARE” AND HE STUCK BY HIS CHOICE WHETHER HE WAS RIGHT OR WRONG.
lol, well put “s.s” lol
First air code share, what ever, you, him, them, or another! just another reason to charge us more to leave and more freight cost. Nunavut is the hardest place to live in Canada and you got one airline/ cost share!!! B.S cost share. where is WEST JET Where is AIR CANADA. First air 2500 dollar pizza or pasta
thanks for making leaving Nunavut impossible. just another guy to come in and rape the system. thank you first air you cant even have TV on your million dollar price ticket cost. the whole first air line should just abruptly depart Nunavut period!!!!
First Air, come back to Coral Harbour.
This Codeshare is not working out for everyone in Nunavut especially for Coral miut. Very hard flying with the 2 airlines for college students. We need your flights back.
Since first air Leno longer comes to coral trying to get a food order up from down south is impossible, Harris meats no longer delivers to coral as first air does not come here anymore…. And I guess it is an extra fee to have freight switched to calm air..oops forgot they don’t have a plan for that…..was in Winnipeg and tried to send cargo to resolute bay and Cambridge bay two places calm air does not go went to first air as they go to those communities but first air no longer accepts cargo in Winnipeg you have to go to calm air but calm air doesn’t go to those communities so you have to have someone in rankin pick up cargo from calm air and bring to first air and pay another fee….how is that code share???
That’s not good news for First Air, there are many people leaving
Hey Hey Hey Bert van der Stege go join the team who should start up a good business and keep the cost low with Go Sarvaaq , if you jack the cost you get FIRED as well .
Flyer
A big surprise. Hope First Air eats good humble pie but I keep wondering if he is getting hush money. These are costs that are mitigated by various means but they add to the overhead.
What’s the saying… Like squirrels from a falling airplane?
No that’s not right.
Like possums from a runaway train?
No… Like raccoons from a jackknifing transport truck?
Hmmm…
Darn, it’s on the tip of my tongue!
We won’t miss you!!! Hope the door hits you hard!!!! Thanks for screwing up both airlines with codeshare!!!
ppl who sees real concerns and defend them usually don’t last to long up here in nunavil/nunvut business culture.
Many come n go but in my 20+ years tenure, not met someone so dedicated and such a brilliant leader! We are at lost, sad to see him leave us. He has done a lot for us.
It’s not as abrupt as you make it sound. He had a 3 year contract. Came to perform CPR on a patient in coma, about to die. 3 years later, life is back. Healthy and prosperous.
Please come back to Coral Harbour. We miss you!
We miss First Air in the Kivalliq, Calm Air is terrible! Calm Air service is so bad especially the Rankin cargo, things get lost(stolen) or they just sit at the cargo building for weeks/months.
Calling them doesn’t help, writing them goes no where. We need another airline besides Calm Air.
Canadian or First air please come back.