First Air adds extra flight to Nunavut-NWT route
Flight comes as First Air-Canadian North codeshare concludes May 16
First Air will add a new trans-territorial flight spanning Nunavut and the Northwest Territories next month, following the end of its codeshare agreement with Canadian North.
Starting May 21, the airline is adding a fourth weekly flight on its Iqaluit-Rankin Inlet-Yellowknife route, First Air said in an April 24 release. That flight will run Sundays, in addition to its trans-territorial flights that already run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The extra flight will be operated by a Summit Air RJ85 aircraft, with whom the airline has expanded a charter passenger service post-codeshare.
The extra flight responds to customer feedback, First Air said, as the codeshare arrangement officially comes to an end May 16.
Last November, First Air announced it was pulling out of the agreement, first put in place in May 2015.
The codeshare deal allowed the two airlines to share routes rather than duplicate services in a tight airline market.
Since then, the airline has been working to bring all six of its new ATR42-500 prop aircraft into service to boost its fleet to 13, in addition to its service agreement with Summit Air.
Customers who previously made codeshare reservations beyond May 16 will automatically be re-confirmed on a new flight if their flight schedule has changed, the airline said.
(2) Comments:
Is first air doing the same routes as they did before code share? Possibly coral to iqaluit?
I wish First Air would also look at other places like Arviat which they use to fly into but gave it up. With Calm Air being the only flight in and out, we don’t have much choice but to go where ever calm air decided to fly. In order to fly south, we have to fly to Whale Cove , Rankin then south. Churchill is so close to Arviat which is only 35 minutes or so become more then 2 hours or so to get there . First Air!!! please come back.
