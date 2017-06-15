Fire destroys two units in Nunavut community
House fires have displaced three families in Nunavut since last month
(Updated, 4 p.m.)
Police and firefighters in Nunavut are investigating the cause of yet another house fire, this time in the north Baffin community of Pond Inlet.
On June 13 at about 10:30 p.m., RCMP members responded to a fire in a home made up of two units.
The entire building was destroyed, police said in a June 15 release. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
The Nunavut RCMP said it plans with Pond Inlet’s fire department to determine if foul play was involved.
Nunavut RCMP members are investigating another fire that destroyed a home in Pangnirtung the same night, which is being treated as arson.
At the end of May, another fire burned through a five-plex in Rankin Inlet.
All three fires destroyed public housing units, displacing the residents who lived in them.
The territory’s severe housing shortage means that tenants who are forced to leave their homes, as in the case of fire damage, must often stay with other families until they can be accommodated in a new unit.
“House fires threaten the already limited housing stock in Nunavut,” the Nunavut Housing Corp. said in a June 15 statement to Nunatsiaq News. “The NHC encourages all tenants to be extra vigilant about fire safety, especially when cooking or burning candles.”
The corporation said it has a dedicated fund to cover the cost of major repairs due to fires.
(2) Comments:
All year in Nunavut public house schools burned dowm and thise two are our most percious builds because lack of houses ocer crowded and living in an isolated communities we all need to do getter to prevent fire 🔥
If a fire happens in a Housing unit in Rankin Inlet and the fire is contained to the inside of unit, power is disconnected and unit is boarded up.
It will remain in this condition with steady stream of mice and mold moving in for years. Ten years have pass on one, maybe it’s more. Another coming up 6 years. Another one… Another one…
Even if money comes along it is useless to fix the units as they have sat so long in old smoke smell and mold. They must be bulldozed down as wouldn’t an empty, especially over a decade pay less property tax?
Be smarter for Housing to let a private builder remove and construct new basic house unit and rent back to housing. Further ahead then hoarding fire damaged boarded up houses without any future plan of occupancy.
Or sell the lot to homeowner, as it’s a sure bet in 5 years those houses above will still be boarded up.