Fire destroys two units in Nunavut community

House fires have displaced three families in Nunavut since last month

SARAH ROGERS



A June 13 fire destroyed a duplex in Pond Inlet. Police are investigating how the blaze started. (TWITTER PHOTO) A June 13 fire destroyed a duplex in Pond Inlet. Police are investigating how the blaze started. (TWITTER PHOTO)

June 15, 2017 - 11:55 am

(Updated, 4 p.m.)

Police and firefighters in Nunavut are investigating the cause of yet another house fire, this time in the north Baffin community of Pond Inlet.

On June 13 at about 10:30 p.m., RCMP members responded to a fire in a home made up of two units.

The entire building was destroyed, police said in a June 15 release. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

The Nunavut RCMP said it plans with Pond Inlet’s fire department to determine if foul play was involved.

Nunavut RCMP members are investigating another fire that destroyed a home in Pangnirtung the same night, which is being treated as arson.

At the end of May, another fire burned through a five-plex in Rankin Inlet.

All three fires destroyed public housing units, displacing the residents who lived in them.

The territory’s severe housing shortage means that tenants who are forced to leave their homes, as in the case of fire damage, must often stay with other families until they can be accommodated in a new unit.

“House fires threaten the already limited housing stock in Nunavut,” the Nunavut Housing Corp. said in a June 15 statement to Nunatsiaq News. “The NHC encourages all tenants to be extra vigilant about fire safety, especially when cooking or burning candles.”

The corporation said it has a dedicated fund to cover the cost of major repairs due to fires.

