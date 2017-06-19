NEWS: Nunavut

Another home destroyed by fire in Pond Inlet: Nunavut RCMP

No injuries, but home is a loss

Smoke billows up from a burning house June 18 in Pond Inlet in this photo circulated on Facebook. (PHOTO/FACEBOOK) Smoke billows up from a burning house June 18 in Pond Inlet in this photo circulated on Facebook. (PHOTO/FACEBOOK)

June 19, 2017 - 2:28 pm

Police and firefighters in Nunavut are investigating the cause of yet another house fire, the second to take place during the past week in the north Baffin community of Pond Inlet.

On June 18 at about 10:15 p.m., members of the RCMP in Pond Inlet responded to a house fire.

The fire destroyed the residence, the RCMP said in a June 19 release.

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries occurred as a result, police said.

Five days ago, on June 13 at about 10:30 p.m., police in Pond Inlet responded to a fire in a dwelling with two units.

The June 18 fire is one of several over the past month which have left families homeless.

Nunavut RCMP members continue to investigate another fire that destroyed a home in Pangnirtung, June 13, which is being treated as arson.

At the end of May, another fire burned through a five-plex in Rankin Inlet.

All fires destroyed public housing units, displacing the residents who lived in them.

The territory’s severe housing shortage means that tenants who are forced to leave their homes, as in the case of fire damage, must often stay with other families until they can be accommodated in a new unit.

“House fires threaten the already limited housing stock in Nunavut,” the Nunavut Housing Corp. said in a June 15 statement to Nunatsiaq News. “The NHC encourages all tenants to be extra vigilant about fire safety, especially when cooking or burning candles.”

The corporation said it has a dedicated fund to cover the cost of major repairs due to fires.

