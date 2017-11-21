Finland’s ULapland offers glimpse of an Arctic university
Founded in 1979, ULapland now has 5,000 students
ROVANIEMI, FINLAND—You can touch the white ice floes made of flat white felt and the leads between them will light up.
Or you can try on the “Breaking of the Dawn” jacket, with its reindeer-leather trim and heat and light sensitive sensors. Or you can dabble your hand in the water emerging from plastic ice, creating changes in the light.
It’s all part of the display called Vaana, or sparseness in Northern Saami, an impressive interactive space produced by art and design students at the University of Lapland.
And, as you walk around the university’s campus in Rovaniemi, which lies at roughly the same latitude as Iqaluit, you can try to imagine that you’ve stepped in the Nunavut Arctic University of the future.
Founded in 1979 when Rovaniemi, now with a population of about 62,000, had about 40,000 residents, the university, which started mainly to train teachers and social workers, is now divided into four faculties: art and design, education, law and social sciences.
In addition to these faculties, there’s an Arctic Centre as well, which is devoted to Arctic studies and research and offers a certificate program in Arctic studies.
Education, law and social work pull in the highest number of students from Finland’s northern region, according to information from ULapland.
But the university also sells itself abroad, by offering international students an “Arctic adventure” that includes ice fishing, winter cycling, skiing and “Arctic way of life,” in addition to an English-friendly atmosphere.
Right now, the university has about 5,000 students and 600 staff—but, even at that size, the university feels small and is looking to team up with other Arctic universities.
Last week, during the Rovaniemi Arctic Spirit conference, representatives of the five universities of Arctic Europe—ULapland, Luleå University of Technology, the University of Tromsø, The Arctic University of Norway and the University of Oulu—met to form a new coalition, which they’re calling the Arctic Five, to broaden co-operation in the region and open new doors to research, education and outreach related to Arctic interests.
Co-operation is also the strategy Nunavut plans to adopt towards while working towards a Nunavut-based university, but it would take a while for Nunavut to catch up with ULapland and the other Arctic Five universities.
Currently, there is not even a brick-and-mortar university in any of Canada’s three territories, although the Government of Nunavut commissioned a feasibility study in 2016 to determine if Nunavut had the resources and market potential to create its first university.
But the report, prepared by the Toronto consulting firm KPMG, found the territory wouldn’t be able to meet the criteria set out by Universities Canada to fund and operate its own institution in Nunavut because the university wouldn’t be able to attract enough students.
The KPMG report suggested that a joint-venture partnership between Nunavut Arctic College and an established university could work.
“After careful review of the feasibility study, this government decided to pursue a joint venture/partnership with an established university,” Paul Quassa told MLAs last June, when he was the territory’s education minister. He’s since become Nunavut’s new premier.
“A joint venture/partnership would allow us to deliver quality education here in Nunavut and meet Universities Canada criteria through the sharing of expertise and staff from a partner university,” he said, because “partnering with an existing university would also help us meet the full-time student and academic staff requirement.”
A Nunavut Arctic College University would likely expand on its current partnerships with other Canadian universities, like Dalhousie University, the University of Regina and the University of Prince Edward Island.
(11) Comments:
There are 3 choices for a Nunavut university.
1. It can be a southern style university, teaching southern engineering, law, medicine, philosophy, biology, etc., but located in Nunavut.
2. It can be an Inuit university, teaching traditional practices, beliefs, child-rearing, land skills, even shamanism.
3. It can be a combination of the first two.
Nunavummiut claim to appreciate and value elders and their knowledge - thus supporting options 2 and 3. But the practice of paying an “honorarium” of $25 or $50 to an elder says otherwise.
I won’t believe the words until they are matched by deeds. For example, an experienced hunter has an education comparable to a double Masters, and should be paid accordingly.
Thousands of hours spent studying animals and their habitat is comparable to a Masters degree in Environmental Science and the learned skills to make anything out of whatever is at hand and to fix whatever is broken is comparable to a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering.
continued…
The skills of an elder Inuk woman are even more varied than those of an elder Inuk man.
She has practical experience in psychology, child rearing, and health care.
She is an experienced midwife.
She knows how to make and tend fire.
She has extensive knowledge of botany, knowing the nutritional, medical and other uses of plants, along with when and where to to harvest them and how to preserve them.
She knows how to skin fish & animals, work the skins, and make clothing from them.
There are 2 major differences between southern and northern knowledge.
Southern knowledge tends to be theoretical, focusing on “how”. Inuit knowledge includes, “how”, “when” and “where”.
Southern science was pioneered by “gentlemen” with the leisure time to study the same thing over and over again, which led to statistics.
Inuit lived at the edge of survival. They did not have the luxury of statistics. Maximum knowledge had to be gained from every experience, successful or not.
Yukon College is now a degree issuing post secondary facility.
Nunavut Arctic College has through its connections to multiple southern facilities been offering degree programs back as far as the early 1990’s.
Many of the University did not start out as Universities. Some were academy, some colleges, some religious seminaries. Over time, they grew and developed capacities. Just like a human person but slower.
Look at Nunavut Sivuniksavut, in Ottawa. That was a stop and go program. It could become the dream university for Inuit.
equal to a double masters. perhaps a degree in comedy # 1
#1 Says ” For example, an experienced hunter has an education comparable to a double Masters, and should be paid accordingly”.
Interesting comment. I wonder what field would you employ this hunter in? What would you be paying them for?
Please advise.
#1 The differences between traditional and scientific bodies of knowledge are much more pronounced than you seem to grasp. To imply that they are equivalent in some way is absurd.
While a hunter may be brilliant at small engine repair, or at fixing any number of tools, those skills are minimally transferable because, though practical, they are not based in the larger bodies of theory that yield results like a space station, a skyscraper or a particle collider.
When was the last time a hunter put a man on the moon, or built a probe that could send pictures of Jupiter’s moons back to earth? Maybe… never?
Get real.
Good for Finland to have a university like that. While needed up north don’t tell the nose it’s less useless on the body in general…we need each other with varying functions. Canada should be right up there with the common sensed…
#7 Karl Popper,
I never claimed the two bodies of knowledge were equivalent, only that the effort involved to acquire them were comparable.
If all the politicians of the world decided that their answer to Climate Change would be to partially shield the earth with a mirror 1000 miles in diameter placed at Lagrange Point 1, then I hope they hire all the engineers and physicists on earth.
If that fails and they decide to stop the use of coal & petroleum, then I’d prefer to have Inuit Hunters leading the process of adaptation to Climate Change, not because of their specific knowledge, but because of their practical adaptability, independent of infrastructure.
As far as building “a space station, a skyscraper or a particle collider”, show me any one scientist or engineer who could build one from scratch by himself or herself. From a practical point of view, even the most brilliant of them can accomplish very little if they are outside their industrial and economic environment.
I agree with #4. We should build on the success of Nunavut Sivuniksavut. It could become an Inuit university, offering a wide range of courses in Inuktitut.
Also, it would be cheaper running a university in Ottawa compared to Nunavut, and Ottawa has the largest number of Inuit in Canada after Iqaluit.
So it would be the perfect place in terms of lower costs + higher number of potential students. Plus Ottawa has many Elders coming through for medical care - they are a huge untapped resource.
#9 You’re clearly peddling a false equivalence, even superiority, in your point that “Southern knowledge tends to be theoretical, focusing on “how”. While “Inuit knowledge includes, “how”, “when” and “where”. Though I’m not sure it means anything substantive, in reality.
I agree that science focuses on the ‘how,’ though the scope and the methodology is far broader than that found in traditional knowledge systems.
Of course no single scientist could create a particle collider. But that underscores what a tremendous human achievement science is; it has been built over millennia through the passing of knowledge through the written word by generations of philosophers, through experimentation and by intensive study.
ps: Subject matter such as Shamanism, traditional beliefs and so on belong to the field of anthropology. I’m sure that would be included in a modern university.