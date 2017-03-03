Finance minister accuses Nunavut MLA of using “alternate facts”
Beer and wine store continues to spawn debate at legislative assembly
Nunavut Finance Minister Keith Peterson borrowed a now common phrase from American politics in the legislature March 2 in a rebuttal aimed squarely at Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik.
The remarks came a week after Okalik criticized the government for moving forward with a beer and wine store in Iqaluit without adequate consultation or local addictions treatment.
“There are clearly alternate facts and I would be remiss if I did not respond accordingly for the record,” Peterson told Nunavut’s legislature during a formal reply to Okalik’s statements, March 1.
“Let me be perfectly clear, the government is opening a beer and wine store,” he said, noting the six times Okalik used the term “liquor” to describe the store during his Feb. 22 statements.
“The beer and wine store would offer an alternative to buying hard alcohol from a bootlegger and should reduce binge drinking,” he said.
Peterson rebutted Okalik’s allegations that consultations prior to the beer and wine store’s planned debut in 2017 were inadequate, rifling through a chronology of talks and public events on the topic stretching back to 2010.
Peterson cited Nunavut’s Liquor Act Review Task Force, which spent 27 months compiling data and holding consultations across Nunavut, ultimately releasing a 195-page final report in 2012 suggesting a beer and wine store could be part of the government’s “harm reduction” plan.
Following the task force, the Government of Nunavut invited local Iqaluit special interest groups to speak and advise on the issue, while also hosting a public consultation session sanctioned by Iqaluit’s city council in October 2014.
More than 100 people attended that public meeting, with 3 of 32 speakers supporting the beer and wine store, according to statistics provided by Peterson.
Around the same time, an online survey, distributed by the GN, found that 95 per cent of the 310 polled also favoured opening the store.
And the results of a citywide plebiscite in 2015 proved a “clear majority” supported the beer and wine outlet, Peterson said, with a 40 per cent voter turnout and 78 per cent of voters favouring the store.
“There were good intentions to open a treatment type facility in Nunavut [in 2000] but it never materialized,” Peterson said, referring to a period when Okalik was premier of Nunavut.
While attending a 2002 conference in Montreal, Okalik, as premier, promised to open a limited detox centre in the territory, but that facility never materialized.
Iqaluit’s last addictions treatment facility closed in Apex in 1999 and while Peterson added it was unclear exactly why the facility closed, he suggested it was due in part to high operational costs.
Peterson continued by adding “a quick scan around the city of Iqaluit reveals that there are already many legal ways, and have been for years, for residents to purchase beer, wine or hard liquor.”
“There’s even a brewery, approved by the City of Iqaluit, under construction out by Sylvia Grinnell Park.”
Peterson acknowledged that the decision to open a beer and wine store “was not an easy one to make” but “it was the right decision to make at this moment in our history.”
“A beer and wine store is not going to solve all the well-documented issues that some people have with alcohol,” he said, but many believe it will help diminish bootlegging and the binge drinking of hard liquor.
Since Peterson delivered his response after the legislature’s question period ended, Okalik was unable to reply.
But the MLA responded indirectly by tabling an excerpt of a Nunavut’s legislative assembly Hansard from Sept. 13, 2013 shortly afterwards.
In that excerpt, Peterson is quoted saying that “consultations or discussions” for the beer and wine store would “be one-on-one with all of the affected members of the community.”
Peterson also confirmed, in a reply to then-Quttiktuq MLA Ron Elliot, that nearby communities would also be consulted.
Okalik, who admitted to suffering from alcohol addictions in the past, resigned from his cabinet positions in 2016 after it became clear the government was going ahead with opening the store.
Okalik told Nunatsiaq News shortly after his resignation that he’s not “opposed to a liquor store per se,” but that the community should have supports in place for addicts when the outlet opens.
The issue has simmered into a tit-for-tat feud between Okalik and Peterson that has spurred more than one exchange between the two politicians over the last year.
In his original response to Peterson’s budget address, which mentioned the beer and wine store, Feb. 22, Okalik argued that a treatment centre should be opened along with the store.
Other groups have also advocated for a new treatment centre ahead of the beer and wine store’s opening.
Baffin mayors—meeting in Iqaluit for a three-day forum last year—passed a resolution demanding that an addiction treatment and wellness centre be established prior to a beer and wine outlet opening in the territory.
In February, Nunavut Justice Paul Bychok called alcohol abuse in Nunavut a “crisis” that’s “tearing apart out society…tearing apart our families,” during the sentencing of Jamie Mikijuk.
Mikijuk is the man who incited a 41-hour armed standoff with the RCMP in Iqaluit’s Happy Valley neighborhood in 2015 while high on drugs and alcohol.
(15) Comments:
Bandage solutions to the issues are not sustainable. We need to start with our children, they need to be taught the truth in schools, in their languages and be given opportunities to thrive. That’s the biggest thing. We can do a lot, we NEED a treatment facility in Nunavut but we also need to get to the root of things. Alcohol is not killing us, our traumatic colonial past is.
Checkmate Mr. Okalik.
Colonial past is to blame??? The white man should up and force fed alcohol down you ancestors throat if must be their fault. Teach kids about alcohol, build a centre for people who need help, and for crying out loud take responsibility for your own actions. Stop blaming everything and everyone else. Responsible people should be able to have a beer at home after a week of hard work.
Thank you Honourable Mr. Keith Peterson in showing the world Pauls grandstanding and hypocrisy! Why didn’t you, Paul, get a treatment facility if you were so concerened? You had a whole decade and more as Premiere and Minister and did frick all about it. This is what happens when people are in power for too long. They stop listening to their constituents (80% in favor) and try to get what they personally want instead. Those elders Paul is referring to they are the VERY VOCAL minority and those 80% in favor are the silent majority. Hope the silent majority make their voices heard loud and clear in the next territorial election
Why are the politicians bitching? Theys gonna get their cut when the beer and wines are sold.
Why is Mr. Okalik so opposed to a beer & wine store? They are on every street corner here in the south. Contrary to what Mr. Okalik may think, access to booze is not the problem but rather the lack of access is. Hence bootleggers, binge drinking, etc. Kudos! to Mr. Peterson for standing his ground and dishing it out… btw, where are all the other sheep (oops! MLAs) in the discussion?
We already know Paul is using the wine and beer as a tool to pressure the cabinet so he should just focus on being a MLA and not a critic to the cabinet.
Paul has not offered anything to Iqaluitmiut as ordinary MLA so stop pressing the cabinet and try and give something back to your riding so far none and we heard you don’t even team up regular MLA and you even rarely there so we already know!
Finance Minister Keith Peterson, and his advisors, are caught up in Trump-style politics. They sink so low!
The most Paul Okalik could be guilty of is misspeaking, “liquor store” instead of “beer and wine store”.
To call this “alternative facts” shows how sensitive and insecure he is. Instead of discussing the issue as a policy issue, he plays word games.
Instead of acknowledging alcohol and substance abuse is a major problem in Nunavut - which needs a multi-pronged approach to deal with, not simply a few ads which say don’t overdrink, and it needs more than just a beer and wine store in Iqaluit, when Nunavut’s other communities are being neglected in government problem solving - instead he attacks the politician who think he’s doing a lousy job, Paul Okalik, who is right!
Peterson is a politician who focuses on frivolous issues and is more concerned with his reputation than on the well-being of Nunavummiut, especially those who are suffering!
@3: Ignorant comment. Us white people didn’t literally force Inuit to drink from a liquor bottle ... we just forcefully relocate them, sent them to residential schools, killed their sled dogs, forced them to abandon a nomadic lifestyle, restricted their hunting rights, surpressed their language, etc. All that within the last couple of generations. A lot of elders still deal with these traumas. How are people and their children supposed to be well adjusted after going through that?
What impresses me is how well youth in Nunavut are doing, Inuit and Qallunaat. People like to focus on the dropouts and the ones burning down schools, but it’s easy to forget those who are doing well. Kids in dire situations tend to stand out, but most kids are on the right path or have the potential to be.
Hey “Native”, do you understand the cause for addictions? It’s various types of trauma. Do you know what trauma Indigenous people have faced? Maybe take time to learn a bit more and understand the ROOT. We need treatment centers, but we can also be pro-active AT THE SAME TIME, now in teaching our children about Inuit ways of being and our history while putting a stop to this colonial empire. This will start to reduce the amount of trauma that is faced every single day. We can have both, a beer and wine store AND a treatment center while we change our entire broken system.
Lack of consultation with communities? The irony of it all is so blatant it boggles the mind.
Like the Time Zone Debacle?
Like getting rid of the Health and Education Boards?
Like name calling the Iqaluit Mayor?
Like being helped to be elected not by constituent donations but instead with money from his own senior staff?
Stay the course Keith Peterson.
We are very proud of you for listening and giving people what they want.
This leads to doing practical things that can help in the long run.
If the south Baffin communities want consultation, they can have it with their own MLAs calling for it.
Or has the honorable member from Iqaluit already consulted with them?
The timing of this grandstanding has been loud enough to secure votes for the next election even if he did just get his @ss handed to him by Mr. P.
A beer brewery out by the Park? Bet the brewery smell will zap the fun out being out in the fresh air.
Will the brewery increase corrosive pipes, after every end of batch cleaning flush? Quickly increasing the pounding of the struggling water treatment plant financial headaches? (Increase of Iqaluit taxes coming?)
With the new bear/wine store, what is the forecast of increase in crimes and number of seriously injured victims?
The Gov of Nunavut plan is send the injured to the hospital or medivac them out and send the drunk to jail. Then repeat and repeat for beer tax money.
This sounds like mental insanity? But guaranteed unhealthy people. And unhealthy people are much easier to control by Government, especially if given no help to end their addiction. The beer/wine store plan.
So 72 per cent voted yes on the beer and wine store?
If all those people get themselves out come election time, I’m pretty sure Mr. Okalik will end up as a former MLA.
#3 easy for you to say “take responsibility for your own actions. Stop blaming everything and everyone else.” Before the white man came along with alcohol, there was no alcohol, so the blame is now in place. Where are the treatment centre tools to help teach and change those actions because ‘easy for you to say’ is not teaching how to.
Had there been a treatment centre available at the same time the white man arrived with alcohol, then “to have a beer at home after a week of hard work.” the privilege you want would have balanced out with a treatment centre for those who could not help themselves.
We know about alcohol stores and how the business supplies those who want to drink alcohol for no other reason than drinking a beverage for an alcohol high because the alcohol is not found in plain grape juice and boiled hops.
We do not know how the important need of a treatment centre would serve the people because the alcohol store is given priority. Privilege before a life.