Feds extend Nunavut geoscience program

"Crucial to the responsible development of mineral resources and climate change adaptation in Nunavut"

Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Nunavut's minister of Economic Development and Transportation, stands with Navdeep Bains, federal minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and minister responsible for CanNor, after his announcement of more money for geosciences in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GN) Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Nunavut's minister of Economic Development and Transportation, stands with Navdeep Bains, federal minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and minister responsible for CanNor, after his announcement of more money for geosciences in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GN)

September 25, 2017 - 10:00 am

Geoscience in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and Yukon has received a $7.4 million financial boost that will allow existing research in geoscience to continue in the three territories.

In Nunavut, CanNor has earmarked $2,672,335 towards geoscience projects focusing on mapping, permafrost infrastructure and seabed analysis, along with the development and promotion of geosciences in Nunavut.

Money coming from Natural Resources Canada, the Government of Nunavut, Indigenous and Northern Affairs, ArcticNet and various universities will increase the total two-year funding is $13,474,335, said a news release on the recent funding announcement.

The announcement was made Sept. 15 in Iqaluit during the visit of Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CanNor.

In Iqaluit, Bains also announced Sept. 14 that Ottawa would give Northwestel “nearly $50 million” to improve high-speed internet coverage in Nunavut.

The two-year geoscience program, which continues the existing Nunavut geoscience program, will ensure that geoscientists can continue studying the North’s mineral, soil, water, and energy resources, a release on the geosciences announcement said.

“Geoscience is crucial to the responsible development of mineral resources and climate change adaptation in Nunavut. It informs decision-making, fosters development and helps build a skilled local workforce.

“This funding will ensure Nunavut’s natural resources are managed in a way that safeguards economic benefit for Nunavummiut now, and in the future,” Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Nunavut’s minister of Economic Development and Transportation, who made the announcement with Bains, was quoted as saying.

The geoscience money will support a series of projects in Nunavut, including:

• mapping of the Tehery Lake-Wager Bay area;

• examining the mineral potential around Kathleen Lake area of the Kitikmeot region;

• carving stone assessment on South Baffin Island and Sanikiluaq;

• mapping and study of the Hope Bay geological belt in the Kitikmeot region;

• mapping climate change and permafrost; and,

• analysing permafrost effects for infrastructure along Western Hudson Bay.

The geosciences money will also help fund the Nunavut Permafrost Databank and the Climate Change Secretariat.

And it will encourage geosciences through community outreach activities, including internships and the professional development of Inuit in the mining sector, the release on the program extension said.