Feds announce split of Indigenous language money for NWT, Nunavut
GN "thrilled with this new multi-year agreement"
The promotion and protection of Inuktut will see a $15.8 million boost.
That comes after the ratification of agreements between Ottawa and the governments of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, which divide money set aside in the 2016 budget to support the preservation of Indigenous languages, announced May 26 in Yellowknife by Michael V. McLeod, MP for the NWT.
These agreements, which give $19.6 million to the NWT and $15.8 million for Nunavut, cover the period from 2016 to 2020.
“We are thrilled with this new multi-year agreement,” said George Kuksuk, Nunavut’s minister of Languages, in a May 26 news release. “This is an initial positive step toward the establishment of a new partnership with the federal government with regard to the protection and promotion of Nunavut’s official languages.”
Kuksuk said the money would help slow the decline of Inuktitut and revitalize and support Nunavut’s education, professional and community sectors.
With this agreement, the GN will be better able to meet the requirements of the Official Languages Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act, he said.
Wasted $. Dead language. No one uses it… especially at government level
Wrong, Bill. Inuktitut is very much alive and we have an opportunity and a duty to do everything we can to keep it that way. The only thing here that may be dead is resting between your ears.
In our workplace we use it fluently and are comfortable talking with our Elders when we speak to them, #1, you have just given up on the Language already, I am also thrilled to hear about $$for trying to preserve our beautiful Language.
@#1 I’m no snowflake, but that’s one of the most unabashedly offensive things I’ve heard in a while. It’s quite a nasty comment when you think about how it might affect people who have doubts about the uphill battle their language is facing.
And wait until you find out what they’re going to spend it on before saying it’s wasted money.
It’s not a dead language. Lots of people use it. It’s true that it’s not used much at the government level, that’s something to work on - as well as the educational system.
I agree with #1 the truth is the truth! Good on you sir!
# 2
Only yesterday an Inuktitut teacher said to me, why don’t your
grandkids speak Inuktitut?
I said to her, you have been teaching Inuktitut for 30 years so it is
al your fault. She didn’t like that. I got no answer of course.
We have to let the elders do it the traditional way before it is gone.
Whatever the choice, it is ours.
If the Inuktitut teachers won’t take the opportunity, or have no sense
of duty about Inuktitut, why should anyonelse?
Wow, some dark comments in here.
Inuktitut can survive because it’ll never be lost. It’s documented. Just because scary NTI says we’re doomed doesn’t mean the number of speakers can’t rebpund. Hebrew was revived, but the difference is Hebrew is its fearless pride for its language and culture. Inuit aren’t there yet. There are self esteem issues and intellectual hurdles. People like commenter #5 are textbook examples of what’s going on with some groups in Nunavut.
I guarantee that if Inuit keep working hard, educate themselves, standardize the language, make qallunaat learn it, usage will stabilize. You can see among some youth that the future can be bright.
@1 Inuktut is not dead yet, it’s just dying, especially in the Kitikmeot region. Now is the time to revive the language before it completely dies off. The federal funds will boost the revitalization of Inuktitut in Nunavut!
Some decades ago, the Greenland Inuktitut, was dying too, but now it’s thriving, let’s do the same in Nunavut.
The Inuktut language is protected through the Inuit Language Protection Act (ILPA), but the act is not very effective.
According to the Preamble of the ILPA,
Emphasizing that the effective teaching and transmission of the Inuit language, especially during early childhood and in communities or age groups for which there are special concerns about language loss or assimilation, are now critical, (a) for improved Inuit educational achievement generally, and (b) for Inuit Language protection, promotion and revitalization in Nunavut;
The elders, who lived a ‘traditional life’ are still alive, we need to harvest their knowledge before they perish.
It’s great to hear more money will be alocated towards the preservation of Inuktut!
There are a lot of comments I agree with and some which I disagree.
#5, blaming the Inuktut teacher is so out of place here. Parents, too, are to blame as they are the first language teachers of children. If we are to put blame on anyone, it is EVERYONE’S fault. Parents and grandparents are to blame for not encouraging the language be spoken at home, schools’ fault for not having fluent Inuktut speaking teachers teach all grades, GN for not living up to their promises in keeping Inuit teachers who had received teaching certificates and became qualified to teach. Blaming can go on and on, but it’s time to stop the blame game and work towards a solution as a group of concerned citizens who have a right to their language acquisition.
Educators need some concrete education resources starting from the lowest level (Pre-school) to the highest. Books/audio/video resources are very sparse and usually made by teachers.
People also need to speak the language at home in order to keep the language alive. Many people in the Kitikmeot know how to speak it, but prefer to speak in English.
Unless the Inuktut is standardized, the written language will always change. When it was first created, it was modified, and several modifications followed, making the things we learned moot.
Let’s keep the Inuktut language alive; use it at home and work, make Inuktut resources (other than those Inhabit media), and harvest the elders’ knowledge! Ajungittugut!
We have to keep our language alive no matter what, so we can have identity, of who we are and where we are from.
#6
Do you have any idea what the Heroic Israeli people went through to
bring back Hebrew? The Holocaust of World War Two.
In our community there there have been many Inuktitut programs for
people and the money gets stolen. No wonder people won’t pay
anymore.
I should have said before, I am only talking about West Nunavut.
The GN should provide free Inuktitut programs for non Inuktitut speaking
people wether they are Eskimo or White.
Some very interesting and strong opinions in this article.
From what I have read and heard, Inuit people were put in charge of
their language almost 40 years ago and the Govt. said they would agree
to fund it.
There is a couple in the Kitikmeot who are offering a holiday to Israel to
anyone who teaches them good Inuktitut
I offer no opinions.
GOD BLESS
As a white person I think it would be a shame to let any language disappear. It’s a colourful language that is part of Canada and shouldn’t be allowed to die off. Heck they force French on us all through school, why can’t we recognize more then just French and English? It’s disrespectful to allow such a old language to die off.
#5…because you do not believe in the language of Inuktitut, why paint everyone else the same? We do not think the same as you because we believe on the strength of Inuktitut.
# 14,
Please read my comment again!
I have absolutely nothing against Inuktitut, I have been speaking it since
I was a toddler. I am almost 75.
My comments are directed to certain incompetent Inuktitut teachers,
who are responsible for letting it die off.
From now on I leave it up to the people in charge. Good luck to
us all in West Nunavut.
#8
A very good comment, it will take a lot, good luck in your endeavour.