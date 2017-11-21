NEWS: Nunavut

Federal government now supports bill to implement UNDRIP

Liberal flip flop: Justice minister to implement Indigenous rights declaration after saying it was "unworkable"

SARAH ROGERS



Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks to an Indigenous leaders symposium on UNDRIP in Gatineau Nov. 20. (IMAGE COURTESY OF GOV. OF CANADA) Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks to an Indigenous leaders symposium on UNDRIP in Gatineau Nov. 20. (IMAGE COURTESY OF GOV. OF CANADA)

November 21, 2017 - 3:30 pm

The federal Liberal government says it now supports a private member’s bill to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould made the announcement Nov. 20 at the Indigenous leaders symposium on UNDRIP in Gatineau, Que.

The declaration recognizes the basic human rights of Indigenous peoples, including their right to self-determination, lands and languages. The document is considered a key tool in helping Indigenous groups fight discrimination and marginalization in their home countries, although it’s not legally binding.

In 2015, NDP MP Romeo Saganash first introduced a private member’s bill that would require the federal government to ensure all Canadian laws are consistent with the UN declaration, but it was defeated by a Conservative majority.

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a pledge to implement the declaration during his 2015 election campaign, Saganash re-introduced the bill, as C-262, in 2016.

Last year, Wilson-Raybould called the proposed legislation “unworkable” in Canadian law, instead suggesting the government would work to expand on Indigenous rights within its own federal laws and policies, including section 35 of the Constitution.

Since the Liberal government took office in late 2015, Wilson-Raybould said it has taken many steps toward the UNDRIP’s implementation, though this is the first time the government has pledged its full support for Bill C-262.

“This step alone, however, will not accomplish the full implementation of UNDRIP,” Wilson-Raybould said in a statement.

“A comprehensive approach, one that our government is committed to, will require other appropriate measures, including legislative measures, through the development of a recognition of rights framework.”

This year, 2017, marks the 10-year anniversary of UNDRIP, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007.

Bill C-262 has yet to receive second reading.