Federal funds to “alleviate critical need for housing:” GN minister

Investment in Affordable Housing fund targets housing repairs and elders

Over the next two years, the GN will get the $76.7 million plus an additional $7 million for housing repairs and housing specific to elders and victims of domestic violence. (FILE PHOTO)

November 03, 2016 - 4:00 pm

The Government of Nunavut has secured more than $80 million of previously-announced federal funding destined for public housing across the territory.

In its March budget, Ottawa announced $76.7 million towards public housing to be built in Nunavut between 2016 and 2018.

Both levels of government signed off on the Investment in Affordable Housing agreement this past summer, formally releasing the funds to the Nunavut Housing Corp.

Over the next two years, the GN will get the $76.7 million plus an additional $7 million for housing repairs and housing specific to elders and victims of domestic violence.

That includes $1.2 million for the construction, repair and adaption of seniors’ housing; $2.6 million targeted at the repair of aging public housing units and $500,000 for the renovation of shelters and transition houses for victims of family violence.

“Increased affordable housing and improved quality of life is a top priority for our government,” said George Kuksuk, Nunavut’s minister responsible for the NHC, in a Nov. 3 release.

“The Government of Nunavut welcomes additional funding to help alleviate our critical need for housing in the territory.”

The NHC will oversee the construction of 195 new public housing units between now and 2018.

The GN announced the distribution of units during the fall sitting of the Nunavut legislature (see chart below).

The GN has some flexibility in the design and delivery of its housing programs, and how it uses the federal investment.

Kuksuk tabled the GN’s new Blueprint for Action on Housing Oct. 20, the territory’s response to housing challenges and homelessness in Nunavut—a set of 60 actions the GN plans to implement over the next two years.