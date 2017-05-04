Canada, Nunavut team up to spend $230M on hamlet infrastructure
“This funding helps municipalities meet their compliance requirements for environmental regulations”
New money is coming down the pipe for improvements to water, wastewater and landfill infrastructure in 19 Nunavut communities, following an announcement May 3 of joint funding by the federal and Nunavut governments worth more than $230 million.
Canada’s minister of infrastructure and communities, Amarjeet Sohi, officially announced the funding at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly, saying the money helps fund nine projects spanning 19 Nunavut communities.
“We will build 21st century infrastructure that prepares other communities to meet today’s unique challenges and be prosperous for generations to come,” he said.
Ottawa will give the Government of Nunavut about $30.9 million from its Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and about $141.7 million from its Small Communities fund, totaling about $141.57 million.
And the GN will chip in about $55.7 million of its own money.
The nine cross-territory projects tied into the funding include water infrastructure upgrades, portable water units, wastewater infrastructure, water treatment plant upgrades, meeting sewage treatment regulatory requirements and landfill upgrades.
“We couldn’t do these projects without [the federal government’s] help and assistance,” said Nunavut’s minister of Community and Government Services, Joe Savikataaq.
“This funding helps municipalities meet their compliance requirements for environmental regulations,” Savikataaq said.
Anticipated start dates for the projects range between 2017 and 2019.
Sanikiluaq, a Nunavut hamlet on the Belcher Islands in Hudson Bay, struggled with high levels of sodium and E. coli bacteria in its water supply last year—a symptom of its aging water infrastructure.
Hudson Bay MLA Allan Rumbolt has spent a lot of time in Nunavut’s legislature lobbying Savikataaq for a new sewage lagoon in his community.
Sanikiluaq is listed on three of the proposed projects benefitting from the funding and is designated to receive water infrastructure upgrades, portable water supply units and landfill upgrades.
Since June last year, residents have had to use water filters, installed and paid for by the CGS Department, to get potable water from their household faucets.
Savikataaq told Nunatsiaq News in a media scrum that his department spent between $600,000 and $900,000 to address the high sodium and E. coli outbreaks in Sanikiluaq last year alone.
As for a new sewage lagoon, Sanikiluaq—and many other communities looking to upgrade—will have to find a workaround for new federal regulations from Transport Canada that prevent any new construction, Savikataaq said.
“They won’t permit a new one to be built less than four kilometres from a runway and every sewage lagoon in Nunavut is less than four kilometres from a runway,” Savikataaq said, adding that Transport Canada has twice turned down applications for exemption permits submitted by the GN.
“That’s where our stumbling block is right now.”
Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo attended the funding announcements and accompanied the ministers for a photo, but did not speak at the event.
(7) Comments:
I sure hope the money is well spent. It is certainly over due.
I also hope they do a better job than the “new” plant they installed in Cambridge Bay. Water still is yellow and still tastes poor. Old tech used from the 70s and only 14 million dollars of new money. Poorly designed system.
Nice photo Mr. Tootoo. So you written that letter of resignation yet?
No? Well get to ‘er boy, there’s still time for a byelection.
Haha, Hunter Tootoo did not speak, but manage to step in the photo, how smart is that?
Good to see funding coming into small commuties.
“but he manage to work himself into a photo…”
HAHAHA, That is by far the funniest thing I’ve ever read on nutsak news.
After the machines were put in the Sanikiluaq homes the government didnt make plans to keep them good. Not all the houses can get water for drinking from in their house.Mine got blocked up before christmas time and quit. I think they are still waiting for filtering parts or there is no person to fix them. Its too far to go to get ice from a good lake. I have to drink the bad water.
Hunter you are a disgrace to Nunavut. Just step down…get the help you need and then if you want to run in the race again unmitigated your name in a hat. You are doing absolutely nothing for Nunavut and just serving as an embarrassment really.
Will this mean ours will be fixed? Overflowing yellow sludge down to our ocean for years now. Lotsa fishers.