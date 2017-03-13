NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut issues warning about soy nut butter, granola products

I.M. Healthy products trigger national E. coli scare

Nunavut’s health department has warned Nunavummiut to watch out for I.M. Healthy brand soy nut butter and granola products.

The butter and granola products are part of a cross-country food recall sparked by fears of possible E. coli contamination.

All recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased, the Nunavut health department said in a March 10 release.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell as if it’s spoiled.

But if contaminated food is consumed, symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea.

In severe cases of illness, some people can experience seizures or strokes, require blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In rare cases, E. coli contamination can be fatal.

If you’ve consumed any of the recalled products, call your local health centre.

For more information, you can visit the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website here.