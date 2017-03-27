Federal tobacco, alcohol tax hikes will hit Nunavut, Nunavik
Increase comes on top of Nunavut's increases to tobacco taxes
If you’re a smoker and you drink alcohol in Nunavut or Nunavik, be prepared to pay more in the future.
In fact, you have already been paying more since March 23, when tax increases on tobacco and alcohol came into force with the adoption of the federal budget.
In Nunavut, these new tax increases will raise prices for cigarettes and chewing tobacco above and beyond the territorial tax passed during the last legislative sitting.
The new federal budget increases the excise duty rate on cigarettes from $.52575 to $.53900 for each five cigarettes—so about four or five cents a pack.
And even inventories of cigarettes held by manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers at the end of March 22 will be subject to a tax increase of $.00265 per cigarette, which consumers are likely to pick up through price increases.
The budget also proposed a corresponding increase in the excise duty rate on tobacco sticks from $.10515 to $.10780 per stick and on manufactured tobacco (chewing tobacco or fine-cut tobacco for use in roll-your-own cigarettes) from $6.57188 to $6.73750 per 50 grams or less.
Excise duty rates on alcohol products were also increased by two per cent, effective March 23.
For spirits like vodka, this will mean an increase of about three cents per litre, for most wine, about a cent per litre, and for beer about 50 cents per 100 litres.
(3) Comments:
At least the price of Weed will drop in price , i hear by July 1st.
looks like street dealers are putting their price up.
#1 the announcement will be made about the legalization in weeks to come. However if Bill does pass it will not be until next year 2018. A year before the next election.
It will be up to the provinces to set how sold and at what price. Unknown about the Territories and if Nunavut will go along with the rest of Canada, that is the next question. This will influence who runs and elected as MLA’s at up coming Nunavut election.
Careful as it may be a quiet Liberal re-election play between, oh wow legalization gain buzz for continued unnoticed sleeping through more loss of freedom of speech across Canada.
This current tobacco small tax increase by the Feds won’t be noticed. Probably why done.