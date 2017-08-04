LETTERS: Around the Arctic

Farewell to Pauline Paton of Iqaluit

Pauline Paton, née White: June 21, 1928—July 27, 2017

August 04, 2017 - 3:00 pm

With profound sadness, Pauline Paton was laid to rest on Aug. 2, 2017.

She was born in Voisey’s Bay, Labrador, 89 years ago.

She passed away at home in Iqaluit, surrounded by the love of her family, on July 27, 2017.

This beautiful, kind and gentle woman is survived by her daughter, Fiona, her sons, Richard, John and James and her grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Nathan, Harry, Ian, Ben, Tony, Richard Jr. and baby Pauline.

We were all so lucky to have you in our life.

Bye, bye blackbird.

The Paton Family

Iqaluit





