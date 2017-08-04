Farewell to Pauline Paton of Iqaluit
Pauline Paton, née White: June 21, 1928—July 27, 2017
With profound sadness, Pauline Paton was laid to rest on Aug. 2, 2017.
She was born in Voisey’s Bay, Labrador, 89 years ago.
She passed away at home in Iqaluit, surrounded by the love of her family, on July 27, 2017.
This beautiful, kind and gentle woman is survived by her daughter, Fiona, her sons, Richard, John and James and her grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Nathan, Harry, Ian, Ben, Tony, Richard Jr. and baby Pauline.
We were all so lucky to have you in our life.
Bye, bye blackbird.
The Paton Family
Iqaluit
(1) Comments:
My deepest condolences to the Paton family. I knew Pauline in Salluit (known in the 60’s as Sugluk), where she and Jack were close friends of my husband, Barry and I. I was very fond of Pauline and many were the mornings that she would drop in to share a mug of coffee and a cigarette. She was much loved in the community and her devotion to all who visited her dispensary was touching and remarkable. Life has taken us in different directions but I will always remember and treasure the friendship we shared.
Bon Voyage Pauline, you will be sorely missed.
Pat Roberts
Carleton Place