Facebook clamps down on online sales of seal-skin products
"Failure to comply may result in a variety of consequences, including the removal of posted content"
Inuit sewers who want to sell their seal-skin creations on Facebook have recently seen their postings refused.
That prompted an Iqaluit woman, a member of one of Iqaluit’s two sell-and-swap Facebook pages, which together have nearly 30,000 members, to ask “can somebody explain this to me please?? No animals, guns or illegal products trying to be sold here—why was my post rejected?”
It turns out Facebook’s commerce policy does not allow the sale of animals, living or dead—and animal parts, including pelts.
Even the mention of seal skin seems to be enough to raise the attention of Facebook and generate a warning: “Rejected: There are issues with your product. It looks like you’re trying to sell an item that doesn’t meet our policies. Common items we don’t allow people to sell include animals, guns or illegal products.”
Other content prohibited on Facebook includes Illegal, prescription or recreational drugs, tobacco products—such as snuff, which has also been advertised on Facebook in Nunavut—and related paraphernalia, as well as adult products or services and alcohol.
Facebook says its commerce policies “provide guidance on what types of products and services can be offered for sale on Facebook.”
Facebook states that sellers are also responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.
“Failure to comply may result in a variety of consequences, including the removal of posted content,” Facebook says. “If you repeatedly post content that violates Facebook’s policies, we may take additional action on your account.”
To get around the policy, some Nunavut posters have suggested posting on their personal page and then sharing into the group, or using Inuktitut words to describe the item for sale.
On the Facebook pages offering country foods, many have not posted photos and also use Inuktitut words to sell their cuts.
Still, as news about the enforcement of the Facebook policy circulates, there’s worry that this clamp-down could harm the livelihoods of those who work with seal skin, with one Iqaluit man suggesting on Twitter that the new “Facebook rules are hurting the local Nunavut economy.”
The Government of Nunavut estimates that seal-skin products alone are worth an additional $1 million to the territory’s arts and crafts sector.
(14) Comments:
Not all people in this world want to buy or see dead animal skins either on a television commercial or any other media site as FACEBOOK.
Click link below:
http://furcommission.com/banned-in-the-usa/
Since FACEBOOK is AMERICAN owned, they have a right to refuse such posts.
Hug someone today, pass the love. <3
Omg you have just put the livelihood of many Inuit artists in jeopardy these artists support their families on their art creations.The likes of television personalities voicing their opinions is ludicrous they make their living off the backs of the poor who pay those huge prices to watch a mediocre movie. Leave Inuit artists alone this is how they make a living so that they do not have to go on welfare rows.
They are trying to make a living with what little they have and should be allowed to sell their products. Alligator shoes, purses, (although might be outlawed) other many animal products are in the store shelves…give a little bit…
Here come the cries of discrimination. Facebook is a private company and under no obligation to allow you to sell anything. Rules are rules.
This is the same Facebook that hasn’t for years to be able to correct their geo location tag for Iqaluit to NU from QC?
Refuses to take down facebook posts for celebrity big game sport hunters but wants to ensure no seal skin is being sold?
So you can post a picture of you beside the Lion, or Elephant you just killed and not have it taken down (I’ve tried and complained to facebook) but don’t mention seal skin!
Use the Inuktitut for seal skin in posts . They haven’t figured we aren’t part of Quebec so I’m sure they would have no hope of translating Inuktitut.
#1 it may be American based but it’s used worldwide. If you don’t want to see a dead animal then you need to go become a hermit and give up internet and tv. What offends everyone is wide and varied, why should it be banned to accommodate the few? It’s outrageous that they are banning fur but allow everything else that is offensive.
What if I was offended by seeing two gay people showing affection? I am not, however to ban one thing and not a other that offends someone else is ludicrous. It’s a fine line.
Also if you live in Nunavut and really feel that way does that mean you are here only for money? You are living in the wrong province to be offended by hunters, and perhaps coming here expecting US to change is being pigheaded.
Did an Inuk insult Mark Zuckerberg? Whoa! These power house millionaires have nothing to do but bully cultures. You’d think they’re open minded smart people. Nope. They judge before experiencing what life is like in aboriginal lands. Typical ignorant trash.
lets start calling it “Hide of marine mammal”
Paul Quassa and that NTI president help!
This may be something our new Premier and our Prime Minister may want to jointly protest with Mt Zuckerman personally.
let’s go Natan let’s go!
better thing to fight for than the silly name of the cfl team.
right?
Hey #11, do you mean to say that Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. has a real president?
I heard a rumour last year that some woman got elected president, but it’s been so long since we heard from the NTI president, I think that was just a piece of false news.
As far as I can see, NTI has no president. Since NTI seems to do pretty much nothing, I don’t think they have any staff either.
So NTI really does have a president? Holey moley, you coulda fooled me.