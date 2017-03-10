Extensive changes coming to Nunavut’s Education Act
Bill to amend the act creates Council of DEAs, sets new target for bilingual education
The Government of Nunavut tabled long-awaited amendments to the territory’s Education Act March 7, which amount to 101 pages of detail on extensive reforms to Nunavut’s education law.
The act is the product of several reviews and public consultations, which began after the Auditor General of Canada released a highly critical report on the territory’s education system in 2013.
In that report, the auditor general noted that Nunavut’s Department of Education was unlikely to meet its goal of a fully bilingual education system—as set out in the territory’s existing Education Act—that includes the Inuit language as the language of instruction alongside English or French, from kindergarten to Grade 12 by the year 2020.
The department has admitted it cannot meet that goal due to a shortage of teachers who can teach in the Inuit language.
The amendments to the act, known as Bill 37, establish 2030 as the new target to implement fully bilingual education up to Grade 9.
The bill states the department will also, “monitor the teaching capacity in Nunavut that is able, available and willing to provide the bilingual education program” from Grades 10 to 12.
Among the bill’s biggest changes to the education system is the establishment of a Council of District Education Authorities, which replaces Nunavut’s Coalition of DEAs, and takes on many of its responsibilities.
The Council’s members will be elected by district education authorities in each of the territory’s three regions, with three serving the Qikiqtani region (not including Iqaluit), two for each of the Kivalliq and Kitikmeot regions, plus one for each of Iqaluit and the French-language Commission scolaire francophone du Nunavut.
Duties of the DEA Council will include training and support of local district education authorities and assisting the Department of Education in the “long-term planning of the public education system” in two annual meetings.
The act also revises the powers of DEAs, specifying that they will be responsible for providing “local community planning.”
The minister of education will establish curriculum for schools to follow throughout the territory, from kindergarten to Grade 12.
DEAs will decide on which bilingual language models of instruction their schools will use, as specified in education regulations that outline the percentage of Inuit-language and English or French language instruction.
The bill as currently written did not specify how the “language models” of bilingual instruction may change.
DEAs now have a choice of three language models to follow for their schools. Each specifies a specific mix of courses to be taught in the Inuit language and English.
The amendments to the Education Act passed second reading in Nunavut’s legislative assembly March 9. Bill 37 is now up for review by the government’s Standing Committee on Legislation.
“Certainly I look forward to hearing back from m the standing committee as to what their response will be in this amendment to the Education Act,” Education minister Paul Quassa told reporters March 9 at the legislature following question period.
“I certainly want to thank the public for all the hard work and responses we got. It took us over a year to go through all the public consultations and certainly we did listen to what the general public and all the stakeholders had talked about,” he said. “We took all those comments and concerns very seriously.”
But Nunavut Tunngavik’s president Aluki Kotierk didn’t seem so impressed with the new act.
In a statement released late March 9, Kotierk said, “the proposed amendments are window-dressing at best and reduce the right to Inuktut language of instruction. The proposed changes appear to offer district education authorities a choice of instituting Inuktut language of instruction in schools, but without significantly increasing Inuktut-speaking teachers, DEAs will not be able to offer this choice to students.
“The Inuit self-determination that is promised in our Nunavut Agreement will only be realized when Inuit children are taught in Inuktut and graduate from high school.”
Kathy Okpik, the education department’s deputy minister, plans to answer media questions on Bill 37 at a technical briefing March 10. Bill 37 includes amendments to the Education Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act.
(16) Comments:
Should your heading not read
“Sets new targets for “trilingual” education”
Nunavut did officially announce at some point that it is a Trilingual Territory???
#1 Nunavut is officially a quadrilingual territory.
I’m concerned that this will only prove the impetus toward more watering down of education programs for educators within the territory. That won’t be recognized for what it is of course, it will be logically consistent with everything else inside the Nunabubble.
On the upside, no one from this government will be around in 2030 to answer for it.
#2 yes,
I stand to be corrected! Thank you!
The irony of comments 1-3 is delicious.
Southerners more concerned with their own situation than with the issue at hand. Remarkably consistent with the finding of the report on Inuktitut released a few days ago.
If you don’t like the prospect of more Inuktitut being used in Nunavut, don’t come to Nunavut.
#4 I’m intrigued as to where the “irony” is in the above comments. For now I’m of a mind that you don’t quite know what the term means. But maybe I am missing something?
Also, where are the embedded interests in those comments?
I don’t see them.
Please, enlighten me.
As far as coming to Nunavut goes, well that’s my choice, not yours. Don’t you think?
Does anyone on the standing committee have classroom experience? (who have spent time in the classroom over the past 5 years)? Please include the perspectives of our educators when implementing change that directly affect our children and schools. They are the ones who see direct effects of any change implemented on our schools and can provide invaluable points to discussion and decisions.
Canada is a big free country and if I do not like what’s going on here with too much Inuktitut, I am from to go elsewhere where English or French are the language of choice.
Getting tired of 15 percent of the population dictating how we should live in our homeland.
# 4 and #7 Here’s a real lesson in irony, both of you lamenting the use of English over Inuktitut in Nunavut… but doing it in English.
Classic.
#5 The irony is the obnoxious focus on technical gripes over the substance of the article, which is focused on Inuktitut education.
The new Education bill is already attracting criticism, as it should in a functioning democracy. Let’s remember to assess the bill not on what we want, but on what we can realistically achieve.
Ignore the trolls. Our land, our way.
#5 and we can expect you will wear the bubble symbol so we will know which bubblehead you are and where you come from?
#8 nuktitusuunguvit?
#9 Here are the candid observations of a friend who may just find your comments as equally obnoxious (unfortunately you have to put up with those in a functioning democracy, as you put it).
Details matter. You seem smart enough to know that, ostensibly at least.
Yes, your land, your way…
So far, I don’t think that’s working too well for you. What do you think?
The most successful societies emulate, embrace and make their own the best practices from other cultures around the globe.
The least successful hide behind figurative and / or partially real walls in an attempt to preserve an imagined, idealized state that in reality has always been in flux.
@#2 and #3
There are only three official languages in Nunavut. From the Official Languages Act:
Official Languages
3. (1) The Inuit Language, English and French are the Official Languages of Nunavut.
I don’t know if people think there are four because they are predisposed to thinking this is more complicated than it needs to be, or they just don’t understand the difference between a language and a writing system?
There are, however, two unique things about Inuinnaqtun - it’s in trouble, and it’s written with Roman orthography. Standardize the Inuit language and drop syllabics. Would help all around, including education.
The Education Act both past and present is completely irrelevant to the significant fraction of Nunavut youth that do not attend school, or do not attend regularly enough to learn anything whether it be in Inuktun, English, French or Swahili.
To them, it might as well be written on snot paper.
Its like a Motor Vehicle Act that does not say you need a driver’s licence to to be on the road.
We had over 90% attendance when we had residential schools, classes 100% in English, and predominantly unilingual Inuktun speakers in the home.
Now the government is at least trying to offer bilingual education, there are K-12 schools in each community, and most of the parents speak some English, attendance has become a huge issue.
The law needs to address attendance. We need to have some (higher) standard of participation in education in Nunavut.
NTI and GN, what do you have to say about this real issue instead of politically sparring on language?
#12 “The most successful societies emulate, embrace and make their own the best practices from other cultures around the globe.” Québec disagrees with you and will fight you all the way.
Inuktitut language is identity, a way of communicating in life, a culture that has history from before the “globe” moved in.
A society created by the globe that move in and replace a culture absolutely do make their own the best practices of taking all they can get and leave the weak behind.
Inuit culture is not that society.
@#15 Which Quebec are you talking about? The Quebec of Duplessis? The Quebec of the values charter? Or maybe FLQ Quebec? (but even that Quebec had a thing for Castro’s Cuba) Sure, those Quebecs exist, but on the whole Quebecois are fairly cosmopolitan, with maybe a little bit of Habitant grit for texture.
You say:
“Inuktitut language is identity, a way of communicating in life, a culture that has history from before the “globe” moved in.”
With the exception of Esperanto and possibly Valleygirl, that is true of every language on earth.
Inuit culture is what Inuit are living, it isn’t the nostalgic idealism of a minority or a coterie of southern bleeding hearts. If the language isn’t the vehicle for the culture that people are living, it’s dead.
All is not lost - the Inuit language isn’t as dead as Hebrew was. There is a path to preservation and revival, but it’s going to take work and unrealistic, sentimental or irrational diversions are just going to waste valuable time.