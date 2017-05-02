NEWS: Nunavut

Ex-Nunavut cop charged with uttering threats, trespassing

Pending resolution of the case, Jeffrey Dillon may not possess firearms, alcohol

STEVE DUCHARME



A man described as a "peace officer" in court documents and who appears to be a former Nunavut RCMP member has been charged with trespassing on an Iqaluit residence and uttering threats and is to appear in court again this May 15. (FILE PHOTO)

May 02, 2017 - 2:20 pm

A man described as a “peace officer” in court documents who appears to be a former Iqaluit RCMP member has been charged with trespassing on an Iqaluit residence and uttering threats.

Jeffrey Dillon faces two counts of uttering threats as well as one count of trespassing on an Iqaluit residence.

The charges relate to incidents alleged to have occurred between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 last year, according to court documents filed at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Dillon was formally charged with the offences on April 7 but a document in the court file says Dillon was in Nova Scotia when he was served.

Nunavut’s RCMP “V” Division could not immediately confirm Dillon’s rank or employment status prior to publication of this article, but they said they would provide more information later.

The complainant named in two of the charges is Stephen Bergerman.

A Staff Sgt. Stephen Bergerman has worked for the RCMP “V” division in Nunavut, and did communications work for them from 2010 to 2012, but Nunatsiaq News could not confirm if he is the Stephen Bergerman listed in the charging documents.

According to a signed undertaking filed with the court, Dillon is prohibited from approaching or communicating with Bergerman, as well as the tenant of the Iqaluit residence he trespassed on.

Dillon must also not possess any firearms or weapons, and may not consume alcohol or any intoxicating substances not permitted by medical prescription.

Crown lawyers and Dillon’s attorney spoke briefly on the phone before a judge in the Nunavut Court of Justice, May 1, for opening disclosures.

Dillon’s next court appearance is set for May 15.

(More to follow)