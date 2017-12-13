NEWS: Nunavik

Ex-cop with criminal record hired as Nunavik police HR advisor

String of impaired driving charges raises questions about suitability in role

SARAH ROGERS



Some community members in Kuujjuaq say they have concerns about a suspended police officer recently hired to help the Kativik Regional Government recruit new police officers. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Some community members in Kuujjuaq say they have concerns about a suspended police officer recently hired to help the Kativik Regional Government recruit new police officers. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

December 13, 2017 - 8:00 am

Some community members in Kuujjuaq say they have concerns about a new employee recently hired to help the Kativik Regional Government recruit new police officers.

Érick Labrie began working as a human resources advisor for the KRG this past September.

As one of four advisors in the department, Labrie was assigned to handle the KRG’s public security needs, which includes the Kativik Regional Police Force.

Labrie is a former police officer with the Sûreté du Québec, Quebec’s provincial police force, but left that job after two sets of impaired driving charges in 2015, leading to convictions on some charges earlier this year.

Labrie’s background has raised questions in Kuujjuaq about his suitability for the job of advising on new police hires and, in some new cases, disciplinary action.

One resident, who asked to not be identified, said Labrie’s hiring has also created distrust within Nunavik’s policing community and an “image issue” for the regional government.

Labrie was working as a police officer with the SQ in Rimouski, Que., in May 2015, when he was arrested on allegations of impaired driving after picking his children up from school.

Labrie faced a suspension from the SQ and a pay cut. But he was again stopped for alleged impaired driving six months later.

Earlier this year, Labrie pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, was fined $2,800 and saw his driver’s licence suspended for 18 months.

He began working with the KRG on Sept. 18.

But on Nov. 17, Labrie was arrested in Kuujjuaq for driving while disqualified. He was not alleged to have been impaired, but his licence is alleged to have been suspended. He was released on bail and is set to appear in court again on Jan. 15.

The Kuujjuaq charge has yet to be proven in court.

Labrie declined to comment. The KRG, for its part, denied there are any issues with Labrie serving in that human resources position.

“The KRG and Human Resources are keenly aware of how essential it is to avoid any perception of conflict when personal circumstances of staff change, or situations arise,” said Guy Poirier, the director of the KRG’s human resources department, in a written statement on Tuesday.

“Should such a situation occur, primary responsibility for human resources and labour relations would shift to another human resources advisor.”

The role of human resources advisor for public security is to assist the KRPF with recruitment and labour relations issues and disciplinary measures if requested to do so, the department said.