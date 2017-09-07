NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut communities rally for World Suicide Prevention Day

Circles of silence, community walks planned in advance of Sept. 10

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Walkers in brightly-coloured T-shirts march around Cambridge Bay during this community's 2016 Embrace Life march. A similar walk is planned for Sept. 7. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) Walkers in brightly-coloured T-shirts march around Cambridge Bay during this community's 2016 Embrace Life march. A similar walk is planned for Sept. 7. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

September 07, 2017 - 7:00 am

(Updated 7:45 p.m.)

Many Nunavut residents will march around their communities this week for Nunavut’s Embrace Life Day, Sept. 10, also known as World Suicide Prevention Day, to show their zest for life and to remember those who have died by suicide.

While no figures have been released for 2017, in 2016, 32 people died by suicide in Nunavut, the same number reported in 2015, inflicting losses on nearly everyone across the territory.

To celebrate life, on Sept. 7 people in Cambridge Bay planned to gather at 6:30 p.m. at the Luke Novoligak Community Hall for a circle of silence and a short walk around the town.

On Sept 8, Rankin Inlet’s Pulaavik Kalblu Friendship Centre will hold a community walk and BBQ for everyone, starting at 2:30 p.m. from the baseball diamond.

An all-ages community poster contest, hosted by the friendship centre, has also invited residents to express through a drawing or painting how they enjoy live, with prizes going to the top winners.

In Iqaluit, on Sept. 10, the Embrace Life Council will be at the Iqaluit Aquatic Centre all day—where you can swim for free.

At the Arctic Winter Games Arena, for teenagers 13 and up, there will be free time on the turf from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by free time on the turf for those 12 and under from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. everyone is invited to the city’s Embrace Life Walk, starting at Inuksuk High School.

Then, also on Sept. 10, the Alianait Arts Festival is putting on a concert by Indigenous singer Nick Sherman of Sioux Lookout, Ont., at 7:30 p.m. at Inukusuk High School, which kicks off Alianait’s third annual Embrace Life Tour, taking place in Arviat, Baker Lake, Rankin Inlet and Igloolik.

Tickets for the Iqaluit concert are $20 for adults and $10 for youth.

Community-based suicide prevention efforts are part of Nunavut’s 2017 to 2022 suicide prevention action plan action, called Inuusivut Anninaqtuq, or United for Life, which has earmarked $16 million over the next five years for community programs that support suicide prevention.

It's #embracelifeweek Take some time to have tea with an elder or play games with a child—whatever feeds your soul — Embrace Life Council (@IIKELC) September 5, 2017

Nunavut’s health department sent out a message Sept. 7 encouraging Nunavummiut to take the time to enjoy healthy activities that support mental health and wellness on Embrace Life Day.

“Practicing self-care and positive coping skills is important for our daily lives. Healthy activities include spending time with family and friends, enjoying time out on the land, engaging in traditional activities like sewing, hunting, or crafting, eating healthy meals, and getting involved in the community,” said the health department.

“The resilience within our communities supports us in strengthening our mental health and wellness.”

The health department, on behalf of the Embrace Life Council, also said you can receive Inuusittiaringniq, a newsletter which highlights community health and mental wellness programming, or submit a story about a community program to the newsletter, by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

And if you find yourself in crisis, you can call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line for anonymous 24-hour-a-day support at 867-979-3333 or toll free at 1-800-265-3333.

You can also call the RCMP or go to your local health centre or hospital for help.

Consult Isaksimagit Inuusirmi Kataujjiqatigiit, the Embrace Life Council’s website here for more information and support, or call its toll free line at 1-866-804-2782.