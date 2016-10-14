NEWS: Iqaluit

Electoral reform consult, round two, coming to Nunavut

Oct. 17 meeting at the Frobisher Inn has afternoon and evening sessions

Election signs posted by Nunavut candidates from the three major political parties stand upright in a snowbank across from the Iqaluit cadet hall, the place where Iqaluit residents cast ballots in the May 2, 2011 federal election. (FILE PHOTO)

October 14, 2016 - 8:30 am

Round two of the federal government’s consultation on possible changes to the way we elect our members of Parliament is set to unfold in Iqaluit Mon., Oct. 17.

And organizers seem to have paid attention to at least some of the criticism voiced during another such meeting in late August because the notice that went out is in Inuktitut and the consultation has both a day and evening component.

The Aug. 30 meeting, led by Maryam Monsef, federal minister of democratic institutions, was poorly advertised, poorly attended—it was during the day when most people were at work—and had no Inuktitut written materials or simultaneous translation for Inuktitut speakers.

“I’ll be sure to share this feedback, specifically about translation, specifically about the importance of an evening event and increased noticed [to the special committee on electoral reform] so that when they come here they can learn from some of the way that we could have done better,” Monsef said at the time.

The consultations are part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promise to reform the electoral system by possibly replacing the current system where the candidate who gets the most number of raw votes wins a seat in Parliament.

This so-called “first-past-the-post” system could be replaced by a different system including one of proportional representation where a certain number MPs get elected based on a percentage of votes for their political party.

These kinds of hybrid systems exist in other western democracies in Europe and elsewhere.

A Special Committee on Electoral Reform, which has been struck by the Liberal government, will lead the consultation meeting and will also be asking for input on other reforms such as mandatory and online voting.

The Oct. 17 Iqaluit visit, taking place at the Frobisher Inn’s Koojesse Room, has the following agenda:

• 1:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. witness panel

• 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., open mic session

• 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., witness panel

• 7:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., open mic session

The committee says in a recent flyer advertising the event that members of the public who wish to speak at the open mic session must register on-site at least 30 minutes before the start of the session.

Go here for more information or email the clerks of the committee at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .