NEWS: Nunavut

Elections Nunavut hopes to hire students before voters go to the polls

Initiative aims to promote electoral process among Nunavut youth before territorial election

Nunavut's election agency is calling on Nunavummiut secondary-level students to apply for paid positions as registration and polling clerks ahead of the Oct. 30 election. (FILE PHOTO)

September 14, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Elections Nunavut and Nunavut’s Department of Education are looking for youth to work on the administration of the upcoming territorial election.

Nunavut’s election agency is calling on Nunavut high school students to apply for paid positions as registration and polling clerks ahead of the Oct. 30 vote.

Dustin Fredlund, chief electoral officer for Elections Nunavut, said the jobs are targeted to youth who haven’t yet reached legal voting age in a move to promote an interest and awareness of the electoral process.

It’s a chance to tap into an age group with a typically low voter turnout, Fredlund said.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old and enrolled, and in good standing, at a Nunavut high school.

Students will also need the permission of a parent or guardian to apply.

Applications are available through Nunavut schools or through district education authorities. The deadline to apply is Sept. 22.

For more information, contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 867-975-5680.