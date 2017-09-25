NEWS: Nunavut

Elections Nunavut issues writs for territory’s fifth general election

Nunavummiut have until 2 p.m. local time Sept. 29 to file declarations of candidacy

SARAH ROGERS



Elections Nunavut's chief electoral officer Dustin Fredlund issued the writ of election to 22 returning officers Sept.25, launching the election campaign leading up to the territory’s fifth general election on Oct. 30. (FILE PHOTO) Elections Nunavut's chief electoral officer Dustin Fredlund issued the writ of election to 22 returning officers Sept.25, launching the election campaign leading up to the territory’s fifth general election on Oct. 30. (FILE PHOTO)

September 25, 2017 - 4:00 pm

The countdown is on: Nunavummiut voters have 35 more days to decide how to fill 22 seats in the territory’s next Legislative Assembly.

The Elections Nunavut chief electoral officer, Dustin Fredlund, issued writs of election to returning officers in each constituency on Sept.25, launching the campaign period that will lead up to the territory’s fifth general election, set for Oct. 30.

Potential candidates in each of Nunavut’s 22 constituencies have until Friday, Sept. 29 at 2:00 p.m. local time to file their declarations of candidacy.

Some of those candidates have already emerged; in the final days of the last sitting of the Legislative Assembly, a handful of cabinet ministers have announced plans to run again:

• Education Minister Paul Quassa (Aggu);

• Community and Government Services Minister Joe Savikataaq (Arviat South);

• Culture and Heritage Minister George Kuksuk (Arviat North-Whale Cove);

• Family Services Minister Johnny Mike (Pangnirtung); and

• Health Minister George Hickes (Iqaluit-Tasiluk)

As of Sept. 25, Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna had yet to declare any intention of running again in Kugluktuk, and Finance Minister Keith Peterson has not said if he plans to once more contest Cambridge Bay.

During the final sitting day at the legislature, 11 of 13 regular MLAs told voters they’ll seek re-election. They include:

• Pat Angnakak, Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu;

• Paul Okalik, Iqaluit-Sinaa;

• Simeon Mikkungwak, Baker Lake;

• Joe Enook, Tununiq;

• Tom Sammurtok, Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet;

• Allan Rumbolt, Hudson Bay;

• Emiliano Qirngnuq, Netsilik;

• Isaac Shooyook, Quttiktuq;

• David Joanasie, South Baffin;

• Alexander Sammurtok, Rankin Inlet South; and

• Pauloosie Keyootak, Uqqummiut

Only Aivilik MLA Steve Mapsalak said he will not run, while Gjoa Haven MLA Tony Akoak has yet to say one way or another.

Outside the legislature, a number of otherwise well-known candidates have already announced plans to contest the election, including former Clyde River Mayor Jerry Natanine in Uqqummiut; former Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Cathy Towtongie in Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet and political newcomer Franco Buscemi in Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu.

Adam Arreak Lightstone, a Government of Nunavut employee, has declared that he’ll run in Iqaluit-Manirajak. The incumbent in that constituency, Monica Ell, has not yet said whether she will run again.

And two retail store workers in Igloolik, Matt Teed, a Northern store employee and Jerome Sheaves, the former Igloolik co-op manager, have said they’ll run in Aggu.

The Chief Electoral Officer has issued the writ of election today to the 22 constituencies in Nunavut. #nunavote17 — Elections Nunavut (@elections_nu) September 25, 2017

Election Nunavut said it will post the names of declared candidates to its website as they come in this week.

Nunavummiut who are considering seeking candidacy in the upcoming election can find details on how to register here.

Recent amendments to the Nunavut Elections Act have ushered in some changes to this upcoming general election.

Candidates can now broadcast campaign material the day before and the day of the election, which includes posting to social media.

Establishments with the proper licensing can also now service liquor on Election Day, though voters cannot be offered alcohol to influence how they should vote.

The chief electoral officer will now publish a public notice advising the public on how to obtain a copy of a candidate’s financial returns.

Candidates and their financial agents can be fined for failing to prepare and send a financial return before the of the 60-day post-election period.

This is a list of Nunavummiut who are disqualified as candidates over a five-year period as a result of late or unfiled returns.

Nunavummiut can read more information on the upcoming election in Inuktitut, Innuinaqtun or French at Elections Nunavut’s website.