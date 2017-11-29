“Edmonton Eskimos” is a racial slur and it’s time to stop using it
NORMA DUNNING, University of Alberta
The Edmonton Eskimos had a big football game this past Nov. 19 and thousands of people in my hometown who hoped their team would make it to the Grey Cup were ultimately disappointed. But when I think of my city’s Canadian Football League team, I have a different hope—that it will soon stop using the word “Eskimos.”
The use of the Eskimos name has been a recurring issue for the past few years, especially since Natan Obed, national Inuit leader for Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, called for the elimination of the name as part of his organization’s ongoing fight against colonization in the name of reconciliation.
“The colonial legacy of naming is about power and control,” Obed said. “The issue of Inuit being used as a sports team mascot matters, because this is the way this legacy continues to play out in popular culture.”
As an Inuit scholar and writer, I have also spoken on this topic several times, both with the media and within my own work.
The Edmonton Eskimos are an institution and, like most institutions, want to appear as though they are helping and respecting the less fortunate or the underdogs of society. The Edmonton football team has said they use their name with pride. In fact, they are disrespecting and suppressing Inuit peoples.
By using the word “Eskimos,” they are perpetuating the ideas that go along with the word. First, the word “Eskimo” is not used by my peoples, and second, they are perpetuating the concept that Inuit do not have the abilities required for present-day modern living.
I live in Edmonton—a city that presents itself as being progressive and modern. So why continue to use a term circulated by anthropologists hundreds of years ago?
More importantly, why continue to make use of a word that is considered to be—by the people most affected—a racial slur?
In my creative work, when I make use of the word “Eskimo,” it is to bring attention to the ongoing colonization of Inuit peoples in Canada. Sadly, most of the Canadian population has been indoctrinated into the grand narrative of our country’s history in which Aboriginal Canadians are absent.
Therefore, the general population is led to believe the word “Eskimo” is harmless. This is rhetoric, constantly generated by media, to an audience that is uninformed or misinformed about the truth of Inuit existence in Canada.
Economic disparity
The issue is not only about the use of a word, it is also about the disparity that Inuit Canadians live within on a daily basis. It is about Inuit as the smallest group of Aboriginal Canadians, holding the rank of first place in all the statistics that point to poverty, food scarcity and high attrition rates in high school.
Painful and abusive rhetoric has both emotional and financial costs. From where I stand, “the Edmonton Eskimos” have done very well financially off of the word “Eskimo.” However, I do not see where the team or the CFL has given back to Inuit Canadians as a whole.
Inuit are contributing citizens of Canada. We have always paid full taxes. We do not receive any form of individual payment for the resources that are harvested within the northern areas of Canada.
Any profits received from the resources that Canada or a foreign industry pay for the right to harvest is placed into a heritage trust account, ensuring that Inuit history and language is sustained into future generations.
The public may think that a land claims agreement represents a huge payout to Inuit in the north, but it does not. It represents an agreement that places the federal government into a position of fulfilling a fiduciary obligation towards the people whose land and resources they wanted.
True ways to reconciliation
My opposition of the use of the word “Eskimo” by a major football team is not just about cultural appropriation.
Eliminating the use of the word “Eskimo” is about the empowerment and respect required and demanded by Inuit Canadians.
I heard on CBC Calgary that a small social media survey was taken within the northern areas of Canada where the response was in favour of the word “Eskimo.” I also believe that if one Inuit person says, “I don’t mind it. That’s what we are!” the media and the institutions that hold power will feel justified in how they use the word.
Last week, Global News reported on a national survey which found only 21 per cent of Canadians believed the “Eskimos” team name to be unacceptable. In Alberta, that number was just 12 per cent. But this was a poll of only 1,005 people. Clearly, media can present information that leaves out important facts and does not give a true representation of an issue. Perhaps this can be interpreted as yet another way an institution protects itself.
Another issue is some non-Inuit may feel that by supporting a football team named the “Eskimos”, they have somehow engaged with Inuit culture or are supporting an Aboriginal group. But Inuit never invented or played football traditionally. Inuit traditional sport is more complex, requiring an intersection of finesse and skill.
Perhaps becoming involved in the Arctic Games, or informing oneself on what Inuit culture is, could be a form of personal reconciliation that mainstream society could take up.
I speak from what I know. What I know is the name of a football team generates a great deal of passion and energy. I would like to see that passion and energy from the fans and general public put into the social justice issues that the Inuit represent. If that happened, what a beautiful world we would live in.
Inuttigut. We the Inuit: We are here.
Norma Dunning is a PhD candidate in the Department of Educational Policy Studies, Indigenous Peoples Education, University of Alberta
“Edmonton Eskimos” is not a racial slur. A majority of Eskimo’s in Nunavut believe it is an honor that professional team us using “Eskimo”. Another way of putting us on a map. ITK and its leader should tackle more serious issues. Let’s move on from this issue. Please!!
ITK Prez started this waster of resources and time. You the media is also wasting time on this stupid eskimos business. Some of us look at it like with the Vikings, the Vikings could not beat the eskimos, gave up and left, according to our oral histories. Name is good, keep it. Worry about 50+ percent unemployment in Nunavut, 3000+ new homes needed just to catch up. 20+ people living in 2 bedroom houses. List goes on…..
Natan Obed get over it already!!! Nobody cares if they are called Eskimo’s, you want to talk about words used as racial slurs why not stop people from using kabloonak as well? Or itkilik.
You sir and ITK are wasting our time, effort and money on making Nunavut a better place to live. Deal with some real important issues.
Eskimo is not a racial slur whatsoever. What gives you the right to speak for the 30,000 Eskimos/Inuit across Canada? Have a public forum of some sort and figure out how many people the word Eskimo hurts. I’d say 80% of us don’t mind the name and aren’t hurt/offended by it.
GO ESKIMOS GO! Keep the name.
A word only has power if you give it the power, otherwise it is just a word. If a team or company is using language you don’t like then don’t support that business. You have the right to your opinion and so does everyone else.
Unfortunately in today’s world most people go on with their day and stand up when something is really wrong, but the vocal minority who have to have a say about every last thing they perceive as an injustice is heard the most.
Time to pick and choose your battles. You could be championing a better cause. Better education, better housing, feeding children who need it. Instead you chose to nitpick about a name that people don’t really seem that upset about. Sounds like more of a personal crusade than anything.
they got this so wrong, just because maybe one person offended, they think all the eskimos are offended but we are not!!! most of us want the name remain please.There should be an official vote on this.
Another qablunaaq telling us how we think, and what we think. We can think for ourselves, Norma, thank you very much. And no, we don’t think the name is a racial slur.
Wow I am a proud eskimo here, why is he trying to change a sport team name, I want them to keep it so the world will know that the word eskimo is a strong representation of our heritage, Obed should concentrate on more sensitive issue, this is a sport name and I am proud someone recognize our name.
My, my GEN X, Y and Z are way too overly sensitive, too politically correct stuff, even intellectual copyrights, etc.
It’s easier to turn on each other and pretend the term doesn’t bother us than it is to play the bad guy and say “sorry Edmonton Eskimos, your name is stupid and makes you look foolish.”
I guarantee you that most Inuit feel negative emotions when a qalunnat walks up to them and says “hi eskimo” in a neutral tone. You can sit behind your computer or complain to Jordan Konek that Natan doesn’t speak for you (as if he sits at his desk and works on the CFL all day) or you can stand up to an old white organization that never gave a crap about you and tell them you think they’re stupid. They keep that name because they make profit from merchandizing, not because they respect Inuit. We don’t have to tell them to change their name, but we can tell them they’re petty and we’re above it. Let’s stop bowing down every time there’s a bit of media scrutiny against Inuit and stand up for ourselves. Natan knew there’d be backlash but he knows this isn’t right. Let’s stop being defeatists!
I love being called an Eskimo. Like everyone is sayingdeal with more serious issues and stop wasting our time and money.Nathan you should focus on the art of language first.We all know you can not speak it so help yourself and others learn it.Mental health and housing I would have thought ITK would work on the issues in inuit land and not tackle somthing in Alberta.
BC Lions- sounds scary
Edmonton Eskimos- sounds tough & strong
Sask. Roughriders- sounds tough
Winnipeg Blue Bombers- sounds heroic and brave
Toronto Argos- sounds athletic or something
Montreal Als- don’t know what it means
Be proud of the Eskimos for making us feel at home among the names of other CFL teams.
This fight is about a fake word. No language in the world originated the “Eskimo”. Eskimo does not even mean eater of raw meat. It is not even an insult ask me if I eat raw meat. I eat raw meat.
There are no Eskimos. There are proud Eskimos of Alaska, yes. I do not even think the footballers are really called Eskimos. How about let us act like mature Inuit and give them that name.
Eskimo has nothing to do with me. Just a few times, I had to say “Eskimo” to a some tourist groups from far away because “Inuit” had no meaning for them. They understood then and soon forgot everything. No one got hurt.
Ok Norma we need to get your priorities straight too. Us Inuit who spend everyday and our lives up in the Arctic have many other issues that we think are more important - food insecurity, mental health care, housing etc - and a majority of us aren’t bothered by the name and wish that individuals such as yourself and Natan would use the platforms you have to bring awareness to issues that matter. At the very least please don’t assume that Inuit want something done/feel a certain way and don’t speak on our behalf.
The Edmonton Eskimos now have a new fan.
Inuit already made up their minds, no objection, KEEP THE NAME.
People are way too sensitive these days.
I know lets fight the battle to change “Black Friday” man that sounds so offensive and it must be a race thing, lets change it to rainbow day (but then again that must go against gay and lesbian rights some how). I know lets call it White Day (lol can you imagine that kettle of worms).
I know this sounds stupid and isn’t even a race thing, but common people, lets not all be offended by everything.
Why can’t we all get along???
He should concentrate on more serious issues that the North is facing. The slur isn’t racial, Go Eskimos go, Go Eskimos go, Go Eskimos go. City of Edmonton don’t rename your football team.
Glad to see that this issue is getting no traction, because it doesn’t deserve any!
@7: Norma is Inuk, or is she not Inuk enough for you?
Ok ppl!!! Read the piece. It was written by Norma Dunning and it is her representation of what she feels Inuit feel and NOT about Natan. Before going off on how a Qallunat is trying to speak for us we need to understand that her mom is Inuk from Whale Cove BUT that she, apparently, has never been there.
Now she and Natan have to start to understand that they are wrong.
Eskimo, Eskimeaux, skimo. eski.
Everyone so proud of being called eskimo until they go south and get called derogatory names such as the above listed. But then again some don’t really know the difference.
The word Eskimo or Eskimeaux means eaters of raw meat introduced by the Cree and then the French adopted the word. This was and never will be an Inuit word.It was a label, but I guess everyone posting on here likes labels.
Yes, there are better issues, but please do not be so naive to believe that Natan Obed is not doing his job because he is.
Please do not tell me that we need a football team to put Inuit on the map, Inuit were here before maps existed. AND my ancestors did not need to be recognized by anyone, let alone a map or a football team.
Please do not tell me that 80% of Inuit feel as though this is not an issue for them, because you do not speak for me or my family, and neither should anyone else and I do take offense.
Dunning says, “More importantly, why continue to make use of a word that is considered to be—by the people most affected—a racial slur?”
Why do you consider this word to be a racial slur? Yes we are Eskimos. We are raw meat eaters. I am proud to be an Eskimo.
To me it seems that the word Eskimo is more so used in the West. Whereas the people in the Baffin are so butt hurt over the name.
ITK should propose an election amongst all Inuit across Inuit Nunangat and use those stats to make their final decision. The numbers would surprise you. I myself would vote in favour of the Edmonton Eskimos keeping their name. Go Esks!!!!! I’ll proudly wear my Eskimos tshirt today.
Oh Crap!! We are all going to die of a broken heart. I worked with an Inuk who called me leprechaun even though I was a foot taller. No insult there. I’ve seen more than one First Nation person wearing the dreaded sports caps from those awful football and baseball teams. One was upset ‘cause I didn’t bring him one home from DC & Cleveland.
And next St. Patrick’s day remember only some of us have Irish roots so put your “Kiss me I’m Irish’ back in the drawer or I’ll pout.
This is a non-issue, I work for an Inuit organization and it has never ever been brought up or discussed as an issue in over 40 years of our existence. This commentary is from one person, just like when Natan brings it up, check the ITK minutes to see if it was even brought up at that level. Speaking of ITK, did anyone notice that all of their Inuit awards went to only Inuit from Labrador, is it a National organization or a Labrador organization?
If “Eskimo” is not a derogatory term as the people above would have you think, why isn’t the term used more often up here? The word has existed for a long time so why don’t we see it in government offices and businesses in Nunavut? Why don’t we hear it used in day to day conversation. Come on people!!! You know darn well that it is not a positive word to use in referring to Inuit. Anyone who would say otherwise with a straight face is living in a Donald Trump alternate reality!!!!
Whats the catch, keep the name. Whats his name, Inuit did not elect him, to represent us, simple as that!
Here we go again, never comes to my mind being inuk and have called myself and Eskimo at one point or another is no offence to me at all, glad Edmonton Eskimos are a name of a CFL team. Washington Redskins were also a news maker, but never came to a solution if they will change their name. Whoever came up with these so called racial slurs, just drop them.
wow people from the north attacking their own because he cant speak real eskimo how low can you go oh his not from your community thats it
Ah, made my day # 12 & 16!
I looked up the Word Eskimo (The Merriam-Webster Dictionary) and it does not depict any racial slurs about the word Eskimo.
I am a Proud Eater of Raw Meat and my thought for the day is STOP NATANINE! Just LET IT GO!
Go talk to our Prime Minister and tell him to spend Millions of Dollars towards the Arctic Peoples instead of giving it all away to Foreigners. We LIVE in 3rd world conditions, we need help!!!
For those that think this was an non-Inuk that wrote this, it was someone who is/was the Vice-President of the Inuit Edmontionmiut Association. She is originally from Whale Cove.
I come from a place formally call Eskimo Point. There was a vote for change name to Arviat and the vote was close for almost half did’nt want name change but little over half won. That was a disappointment and now Eskimo Point is off the world map. Work eskimo is not a racial slur as President of ITK says, in fact it was Dene when referring to Inuit as eaters of raw wildlife meat not any other meat in the market. I don’t mind being called eskimo as I want the world to know that I depend on wildlife for main food. For the past thousand years we are known to be eskimos and the world including Qablunaat came to respect of who we are
Maybe take them for a picnic and explain where picnic comes from
I was on vacation in Mexico 2 yrs ago with my elder mom. i was talking to her in inuktitut and we were sitting next to a couple from England and they asked what languge that was, i told them, it was inuktitut, they didn’t know what that was. So, i told them eskimo, taught them a few words in eskimo. Every time, when we saw them, they would say, its the eskimos, found that funny.
Edmonton Eskimo fan
So taking 2 seconds this is what I found:
***www.canada411.ca***
Eskimo Point Lumber Supplies = Arviat
Eskimo Point Lumber Supplies = Rankin Inlet
Eskimo Inn = Inuvik
Holman Eskimo Co-op = Ulukhaktok
West Baffin Eskimo Co-Operative = Cape Dorset
***NNI registry business search (http://nni.gov.nu.ca/business/search/results/name***
Issatik Eskimo Co-operative = Whale Cove
So we can’t even fix this issue within our OWN territory we need to look outside to find problems… seriously though why don’t all these businesses in NUNAVUT/NWT need to change their names (we allow it in our backyard WTH)!!!
Aluki, Please have NTI send an open letter to the Mayor of Edmonton, AB., copy the owner of the Edmonton Eskimo, Journal, Obed of ITK, Justin-Canada and inform them…we Inuit of Nunavut are cool with the name “Edonton Eskimo”. Put an end to this needless rhetoric.
Cry cry cry.. bigger fish to fry. Sounds like chapman-qaunirq saying “our territory” and shouldn’t let people in. Don’t see other Canadians waiting at airports saying this is our province after the jets land.
Please stop wasting efforts in this issue. Edmonton Eskimos is not a problem and it don’t bother me one bit or lose sleep over it. get over it boys and girls.
Let it (&^%$#@) rest now, messege is clear from Inuit voters. Edmonton Football players are Edmonton Eskimos…....up here in NWT, Nunavut, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut, we are NOW Inuit NOT Eskimos anymore. It is a non-issue, to non Inuit Mayors in south, it NOT your role to speak for us above 60.
Hey #35, not all Inuit live in Nunavut, and you do not speak for all Inuit in the country, let alone Nunavut, more Inuit in the rest of Canada as well you know.
People need to stop the backlash against Obed, he is doing his job.
Go to your own council, go to your newly voted in MLA’s in our communities and ask them what they are doing to solve all these other important issues that everyone in the North deals with. Lets ask them to lessen the income support rates, build new housing, lets ask them why we cannot get an elders home or decent health services in the north, because that IS their job, not Obed’s.
Just wondering what the Edmonton Eskimos have done for all the Inuit lately? Do Inuit in Alberta get free access to games? Do they do football camps in the Kitikmeot region maybe? Oh wait, they have a sports name that supposedly represents the Edmonton Eskimos and somehow Inuit are proud because of what?
I seem to have forgotten why Inuit are so proud.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/inuit-canadians-have-bigger-issues-than-eskimos-team-name-norma-dunning-1.3351388…
Execute your own words Norma, and focus your attention on bigger issues.
Norma Dunning is Pwned by the 2015 CBC piece as #40 pointed out haha
Lets put this in perspective. Qallunak/qablunak is not a racial slur it is our way to describe a people in an accurate/indiscriminate manner.
We refer to ourselves as Inuit, Eskimo is how we are referred to accurately/indiscriminately by another people.
It is as simple as that.
The word is not the problem, now the context of its use is another story. Let us not confuse that context or overcomplicate the matter redirecting other issues facing the north.
Gord Downie accurately described the north, its worse that its ever been. But we are out of sight out of mind as it seems. Trudeau putting so much money to refugees hurt the inuit, because we need funding of that scale to begin to improve things up here.
I am Inuit and very proud to know my ancestors were pioneers in the arctic and were consulted and respected by explorers who could not have survived in such a harsh climate w/out the wisdom & experience of Eskimos. The name Eskimo is from a time in history when the reference was made with the highest regard & respect.
ZZZZZZZzzzzzzz…....
-You can like the team BUT BE WRONG ABOUT THE NAME
-You can like tradition BUT BE WRONG ABOUT THE NAME
-You can be mean and aggressive BUT BE WRONG ABOUT THE NAME
-You can have all the bigots comment on this BUT BE WRONG ABOUT THE NAME
#ChangeTheName
Glad to see Inuit keeping it nI perspective. Eskimo is an identity that is genuinely respected in this day & age. Let’s keep it that way, Inuit.
Come on people let’s focus on what’s real important for the people in Canada’s Arctic; poverty,lack of housing,disease, unemployment & mental illness.
These are the main issues , not the name of a football team, so sad to see what some people think the real issues are here.
Wake up dear people and get rid of that political correctness from the big land. He is only dreaming about what someone told him, inuit are fooled into his political correct-white beliefs. Wake up. Hug again my Trudeau. Eskimo me.
LOL!.
People have been wrongly led to believe that the word Eskimo derives from an Algonquin language and is disparaging because it means eaters of raw meat. That’s an invention of busybodies in our universities who denigrated the word and dumped on the deservedly esteemed market brand of Eskimo art.
Ives Goddard, anthropologist and linguist at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, has debunked any connection with an Amerindian language. In any case, smart restaurants call raw beef “steak tartare”.
I believe the word Eskimo derives from the ancient Greek poet Homer’s Kimmeroi, described as “mythical northern people living in perpetual mist and darkness.” That, of course, fits for people living through a northern winter. We should proudly retain Eskimo as the generic word for people from Russia to Greenland. Edmonton’s usage? Let it go.
I’ve seen similar things, time and time again.
Mid-level management meetings where people spend hours discussing what quality of paper towels to buy for the company washrooms, because they have no influence over anything more important.
And the problem isn’t those mid-level managers. It’s the incompetent people above them who do not utilize the talent of those who work for them.
I’m sure Natan and Norma would like to help solve the big problems. But I’m also sure they are frustrated.
Either they don’t know how to even start to address the real problems, or, more likely, they have discovered that there is no obvious way open to them to actually do anything meaningful. Not only do they have no power, they do not even have influence upon those who do.
So they try to do something, anything, even if it is, at best, symbolic and a distraction.
It’s just like smoking or drinking - a temporary escape from an uncomfortable reality.
Hey Inuit
Your fellow citizens whether they be qalunaaq, veered pautKi or the likeon this fair earth truly respect you as distinct Inuit, as eskimos. Never give that up. Respect for your forefathers. For their struggles. It will make us stronger, it will make us Inuit, truly Inuit.
PEOPLE ARE NOT MASCOTS!
I’ve been an Eskimo for 40 more than years. Someone from the educational south told me that I was not an esikom once upon a time. I didn’t defined as such based on some Indian versions no. We are all defined one way or another by labels and names wow. Glad to be named an Eskimo ,
If you all have a problem being called eskimo then stop using the word qallunak/qablunak to refer to southerners aka WHITE PEOPLE, that word is to describe a person with bushy eyebrows not a SKIN COLOUR or race.
When was the last time you heard someone say eskimo in a derogatory way? I hear qallunak used daily to talk badly about southerners.
Inuk means person, inuit means people, sorry but I am eskimo and yes I am an inuk but I do not classify as inuit as I am not more then 1 person.
mascots! No one absolutwly no one, not even the Rickys of this world think this way. Have more respect for your culture.eskimo. Respect for the original Inuk.
Why can’t our Inuit representatives focus on the issues that affect our lives in the north? They should work on problems such as homelessness, food insecurity, lack of housing, healthcare, suicide, poverty, unemployment, just to name a few. This such a waste of time, effort and money!! Get real!!
Stop people living 10 people to a 3bed unit and you can call me whatever you want. I don’t lie awake at night worrying about the Edmonton Eskimo’s.
#34 - Good researching. I walk by a sign that says “West Baffin Eskimo Co-op” every single day for 7 years. Can anyone think of a racial slur that could exist on the side of a main grocery store of a community for 20+ years? This is at the Co-op…........oh let me go get my co-op cheque I love these discounts so much I just wont make a fuss about this super insensitive racial slur….come on.
Natan get your head out of your little a$$ and start focusing on the bigger problems us Eskimos face in Nunavut! ‘Edmonton Eskimos’ IS NOT A RACIAL SLUR. Unbelievable and such an embarrassment!
It’s funny, a southern (northern) city with a team using Eskimo, most people in southern Canada have little clue about the north, the true north,
Most Southern Canadians say middle of nowhere, a waste land and so on. They try to defend the high cost of basic living, social and health issues and so on. When we live in Canada, I’ll say that again in Canada, in this country we have people saying these things far too often, to defend the situation that we live in because of their ignorance and pride.
This rubs off some northern people because they fail to see the whole picture, it’s not just the name, it’s much more than that, it’s taking control, it’s educating, it’s moving forward. Trying to be proud of a country as a whole when there is so much ignorance and intolerance yet today, so much work and education still has to happen and this is a good step forward. You have to make the connections, sometimes it’s not obvious and we start excepting the ignorance and supporting it.
Looks like there are a lot of well colonized Inuit out there, so used to being called a Eskimo without really knowing what it means from the perspective from a non Inuk.
If you really are proud of being an Inuk, you would try to understand more about why it’s important to be recognized how you called each other before being colonized. Instead of blindly excepting and adopting a foreign word that others describe you in their view. We are much more than that we are Inuit, and I am proud to be an Inuk!
Eskimo is not a racist word they put us on the map to be recognize why take this route to make a name for himself so he can sideline the real issue’s such as homelessness inuit (eskimo’s) dying at times in the cold arctic living in the shack,mental health,health problems,housing shortage and high cost of living in the north let Nathan Obed step aside and let a real politician work go Edmonton Eskimo’s racial slang for inuit is skunk lice who knows what else!!